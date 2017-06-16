Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content - ACM 448

· · Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple Context Machine Logo

Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.

Apple to Pay Spielberg More than $5 Million Per Ep for 'Amazing Stories' Reboot

· · Cool Stuff Found

Apple and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Universal Television have struck a deal for a reboot of Mr. Spielberg’s Amazing Stories. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple will pay “significantly” more than $5 million per episode for the series in a deal for 10 episodes. The show, which was created by Steven Spielberg and originally ran in the 1980s, will include Mr. Spielberg as executive producer. It’s a significant investment for Apple, which is looking to develop a stable of high-end flagship programming that will bring viewers to its Apple Music service. The Wall Street Journal noted that Apple hired Sony Corp.’s top Hollywood television executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht earlier this year.

Apple to Pay Spielberg More than $5 Million Per Ep for ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot