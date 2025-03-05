5 Reasons Not to Upgrade to the iPad Air M3

Apple has recently debuted the latest iPad Air with an M3 chip. While this new processor boosts performance, there’s hardly anything new. So, if you’re considering an upgrade, here are several reasons to skip the iPad Air M3.

Why You Should Not Upgrade to the iPad Air M3

1. Marginal Performance Improvement

There’s no arguing that the M3 chip is powerful. But the previous M1 and M2 chips already offer excellent performance for most users. If you primarily use your iPad for web browsing, streaming, note-taking, or even light creative work, you’ll hardly notice a difference in everyday usage with the new iPad Air. Check out our iPad Air M3 vs. M2 comparison for more on this.

The M3 does provide better GPU performance and efficiency, but that’s only useful if you’re running demanding apps like professional video editing software or high-end games.

Image Credits: Apple

2. No New Features

The new iPad Air has a similar design as its predecessor and doesn’t offer any new features either. It still has an LCD screen instead of the Mini LED or OLED technology found in higher-end iPad Pro models, meaning there’s no significant display upgrade.

Furthermore, Apple Pencil support and the Magic Keyboard remain largely unchanged. So, if you already have an M1 or M2 iPad Air, your experience won’t be significantly different.

3. The Same Old Battery Life

Despite the M3 chip’s performance improvements, Apple still advertises the same battery life for web browsing and video playback. This is yet another reason to skip the iPad Air M3. After all, you won’t be getting the benefit of a longer-lasting battery for busy work days or travel times.

4. M4 Chip Expected Soon

Perhaps the strongest reason to hold off on upgrading is the upcoming M4 chip. Upgrading now could leave you with an outdated device much sooner than expected. So it’s best to wait a bit if you’re looking to invest in a device with long-term value.

5. Better Deals on Older Models

With the new iPad Air launch, you can likely find great deals on M1 or M2 models. These devices offer a similar experience to the latest device at a lower price, so you can take advantage of the offers.

You might also want to consider the latest iPad 11, which has the A16 chip. This is a solid device for everyday use if you’re ok with missing out on some of the benefits of the iPad Air such as Apple Intelligence and the Magic Keyboard compatibility.

“With the whole year ahead, it’s best to wait and see what other iPads Apple releases before upgrading.