Apple offers a year free of Apple TV+ when you purchase certain devices. It Applies to iPhone, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs and the iPod Touch. It does apply on items like the Hompod, Apple Watch, or AirPods. The general rule is the offer applies to devices on which you can watch Apple TV+.

iPhone

If you buy an iPhone from Apple you get Apple TV+ for free. The models this applies to are:

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro/ Pro Max

iPad

The year’s subscription offer applies to:

iPad mini

iPad 10.2 inch

iPad Air

iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9 inch

Macs

You get Apple TV+ for free when you buy:

MacBook Air 13-inch

MacBook Pro 13-inch and 16-inch

iMac 21.5 inch and 27-inch

iMac Pro

MacPro

Mac mini

Other Devices With Apple TV+ Offer

There are a couple of other devices to which the offer also applies: