Apple Preps M5 and M6 Macs: What’s Coming and When

Apple is developing a broad lineup of new Macs powered by its next-generation M5 and M6 chips. While most Macs released in early 2025 run on M4 processors, Apple has already shifted focus to future hardware. According to AppleInsider, at least 15 new Mac models are in active development. The M5 Macs are expected to launch by late 2025, with M6-powered devices arriving in 2026.

The MacBook Pro will lead the M5 rollout, continuing Apple’s tradition of fall hardware updates. Sources say the company plans to retain the current 14-inch and 16-inch designs while introducing faster, more efficient processors. These new machines are expected to use 2.5D chip packaging for better performance and thermal handling, leveraging TSMC’s advanced SoIC-mH technology.

Upcoming MacBook Pro and Desktop Models

Here are the reported model identifiers for the upcoming M5 MacBook Pro lineup:

J714c – 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max

– 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max J714s – 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro

– 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro J716c – 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max

– 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max J716s – 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro

Apple also appears to be preparing desktop Mac upgrades. Based on internal identifiers:

J873s – Likely the M5 Pro version of the Mac mini

– Likely the M5 Pro version of the Mac mini J833ct – Possibly an M5-powered iMac

– Possibly an M5-powered iMac J704 – New Mac Pro in development

– New Mac Pro in development J775c and J775d – Next-generation Mac Studio units, likely due in 2026

The Mac Pro has not seen meaningful updates since 2023. While it’s unclear if Apple will use the M3 Ultra or an M5 Ultra chip in the next model, a performance boost is expected. Mac Studio updates are likely further out but in development. Both configurations are presumed to carry high-performance chips beyond the current M4 Max and M3 Ultra.

AppleInsider provided these details based on internal model identifiers and production schedules shared by sources close to Apple’s hardware teams.

M5 MacBook Air and the M6 Refresh

In early 2026, the MacBook Air will also get the M5 chip. Two new configurations are in development:

J813 – 13-inch MacBook Air with M5

– 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 J815 – 15-inch MacBook Air with M5

These models will retain the current chassis and design, offering internal upgrades with minimal external changes.

Bigger shifts are expected in late 2026, when Apple introduces redesigned MacBook Pros featuring the M6 chip and OLED displays. These machines are expected to be thinner, lighter, and may include built-in cellular modems.

Expected M6 MacBook Pro models include:

K114c – 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Max

– 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Max K114s – 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Pro

– 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Pro K116c – 16-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Max

– 16-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Max K116s – 16-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Pro

If Apple integrates cellular modems into these models, MacBooks could become fully independent from iPhones or external hotspots when connecting to mobile networks.

Two other Mac identifiers also surfaced:

J700 – Possibly a budget MacBook using Apple’s A18 Pro chip

– Possibly a budget MacBook using Apple’s A18 Pro chip J804 – Unknown model, possibly another Mac Pro or low-end MacBook Pro

Apple hasn’t confirmed any of these models, but the internal identifiers and testing activity suggest a steady stream of Mac hardware is planned through 2026.

AppleInsider obtained these exclusive details from individuals familiar with Apple’s internal development efforts and verified model identifiers. Release timelines remain subject to change but align with Apple’s historical update cycles.