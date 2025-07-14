Apple Stores in New York City: Locations, Hours, and Services

With 11 official Apple Stores scattered across New York City, residents and visitors have easy access to sales, support, workshops, and the iconic Genius Bar. Here’s everything you need to know from addresses, contact info, hours, transit, and services.

Apple Store Locations in New York City

Address: 767 Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10153

Phone: (212) 336‑1440

Hours: Open 24/7

Services: Genius Bar (appointment & walk-in), Trade‑in, Today at Apple, sign‑language support

Transit: 59th St subway station

59th St subway station Notes: Iconic glass cube flagship; bilingual staff speak over 30 languages

Address: 89 E 42nd Street, Grand Central Terminal, Manhattan, NY 10017

Phone: (212) 284‑1800

Hours: ~5:15 AM–2 AM (matches terminal)

Services: Genius Bar, Today at Apple, commuter-friendly shopping

Genius Bar, Today at Apple, commuter-friendly shopping Transit: Located inside the terminal

Address: 103 Prince Street, Manhattan, NY 10012

Phone: (212) 226‑3126

Hours: Mon–Sat 9 AM–9 PM; Sun 10 AM–8 PM

Services: Genius Bar, Today at Apple workshops, walk-in tech support

Genius Bar, Today at Apple workshops, walk-in tech support Transit: N/R at Prince St; B/D/F/M at Broadway–Lafayette; 6 at Spring/Bleecker

Address: 1981 Broadway, Manhattan, NY 10023

Phone: (212) 209‑3400

Hours: Daily 9 AM–9 PM (Sun closes at 8 PM)

Services: Genius Bar, Today at Apple, walk-in specialist help

Genius Bar, Today at Apple, walk-in specialist help Transit: 66th St (1 train), 72nd St (1/2/3)

Address: 940 Madison Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10021

Phone: (646) 343‑2700

Hours: Mon–Sat 9 AM–8 PM; Sun 10 AM–7 PM

Services: Genius Bar (appointment), Today at Apple workshops, Trade-in, in-store pickup, sign-language interpretation

Genius Bar (appointment), Today at Apple workshops, Trade-in, in-store pickup, sign-language interpretation Transit: Near subway lines 6 & Q at 86 St; bus routes include BXM1/BXM8/M1/M103

Address: 401 W 14th Street, Manhattan, NY 10014

Phone: (212) 444‑3400

Hours: Mon–Sat 9 AM–9 PM; Sun 10 AM–8 PM

Services: Genius Bar (appointment), Today at Apple, Trade-in, walk-in tech support

Genius Bar (appointment), Today at Apple, Trade-in, walk-in tech support Transit: Serviced by A/C/E/L trains at 14th St‑8th Ave

Address: 185 Greenwich Street, Manhattan, NY 10007

Phone: (646) 802‑3800

Hours & Services: Open typical mall hours (~10 AM–9 PM), full services including Genius Bar, Today at Apple, Trade-in

Open typical mall hours (~10 AM–9 PM), full services including Genius Bar, Today at Apple, Trade-in Transit: Inside Oculus/Westfield adjacent to multiple PATH and subway lines

Address: 247 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Phone: (929) 397‑2740

Hours: Mon–Fri 10 AM–9 PM; Sat 10 AM-8PM; Sun 11 AM–7 PM

Services: Standard city services—Genius Bar, Today at Apple, Trade-in

Standard city services—Genius Bar, Today at Apple, Trade-in Transit: Near Bedford Ave L train

Address: 123 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Phone: (718) 637‑6200

Hours: Mon–Sat 10 AM–9 PM; Sun 10 AM–8 PM

Services: Standard downtown store services—Genius Bar, Trade-in, workshops

Standard downtown store services—Genius Bar, Trade-in, workshops Transit: Accessible via multiple subway lines at Atlantic–Barclays Center

Address: 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10475

Phone: (718) 530‑7760

Hours: Mon–Sat 10 AM–9 PM; Sun 11 AM–7 PM

Services: Genius Bar (by appointment), Today at Apple, Trade‑in

Genius Bar (by appointment), Today at Apple, Trade‑in Transit: Located in Mall at Bay Plaza

Tips for Visiting Apple Stores in NYC

Reserve Genius Bar appointments early—late mornings and weekend afternoons are busiest. Walk-ins are welcome, but expect wait times.

Trade in devices at any location for instant credit toward purchases.

Visit off-peak: early mornings or late evenings, especially at the 24-hour Fifth Avenue store.

Accessibility support: Sign-language interpreters and video interpreting are available by request.

: Sign-language interpreters and video interpreting are available by request. Transportation tips: Use nearby subway stations and plan for Peak hour travel, especially near Grand Central and Fifth Avenue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most famous Apple Store in NYC? The Fifth Avenue glass cube flagship—open 24/7 and world-renowned. Can I walk into an Apple Store without an appointment? Yes—most services (shopping, Trade‑in, basic support) are walk-in. For Genius Bar repairs or complex help, appointments are recommended. Does Apple have offices in New York? Yes, beyond retail, Apple maintains local offices and business spaces, particularly in Manhattan. Can I trade in a device at any NYC store? Absolutely! Bring your device to any location, and you’ll receive a valuation and credit or refund on the spot.

Conclusion

Whether you’re after repairs, new gear, or hands‑on workshops, NYC’s Apple Store network has you covered across all boroughs. Bookmark this guide, reserve your Genius Bar in advance, and enjoy expert support close to home.

