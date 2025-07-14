Apple Stores in New York City: Locations, Hours, and Services

With 11 official Apple Stores scattered across New York City, residents and visitors have easy access to sales, support, workshops, and the iconic Genius Bar. Here’s everything you need to know from addresses, contact info, hours, transit, and services.

Table of contents

Apple Store Locations in New York City

Apple Fifth Avenue (Flagship)

  • Address: 767 Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10153
  • Phone: (212) 336‑1440
  • Hours: Open 24/7
  • Services: Genius Bar (appointment & walk-in), Trade‑in, Today at Apple, sign‑language support
  • Transit: 59th St subway station
  • Notes: Iconic glass cube flagship; bilingual staff speak over 30 languages

Apple Grand Central Terminal

  • Address: 89 E 42nd Street, Grand Central Terminal, Manhattan, NY 10017
  • Phone: (212) 284‑1800
  • Hours: ~5:15 AM–2 AM (matches terminal)
  • Services: Genius Bar, Today at Apple, commuter-friendly shopping
  • Transit: Located inside the terminal

Apple SoHo

  • Address: 103 Prince Street, Manhattan, NY 10012
  • Phone: (212) 226‑3126
  • Hours: Mon–Sat 9 AM–9 PM; Sun 10 AM–8 PM
  • Services: Genius Bar, Today at Apple workshops, walk-in tech support
  • Transit: N/R at Prince St; B/D/F/M at Broadway–Lafayette; 6 at Spring/Bleecker

Apple Upper West Side

  • Address: 1981 Broadway, Manhattan, NY 10023
  • Phone: (212) 209‑3400
  • Hours: Daily 9 AM–9 PM (Sun closes at 8 PM)
  • Services: Genius Bar, Today at Apple, walk-in specialist help
  • Transit: 66th St (1 train), 72nd St (1/2/3)

Apple Upper East Side

  • Address: 940 Madison Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10021
  • Phone: (646) 343‑2700
  • Hours: Mon–Sat 9 AM–8 PM; Sun 10 AM–7 PM
  • Services: Genius Bar (appointment), Today at Apple workshops, Trade-in, in-store pickup, sign-language interpretation
  • Transit: Near subway lines 6 & Q at 86 St; bus routes include BXM1/BXM8/M1/M103

Apple West 14th Street

  • Address: 401 W 14th Street, Manhattan, NY 10014
  • Phone: (212) 444‑3400
  • Hours: Mon–Sat 9 AM–9 PM; Sun 10 AM–8 PM
  • Services: Genius Bar (appointment), Today at Apple, Trade-in, walk-in tech support
  • Transit: Serviced by A/C/E/L trains at 14th St‑8th Ave

Apple World Trade Center

  • Address: 185 Greenwich Street, Manhattan, NY 10007
  • Phone: (646) 802‑3800
  • Hours & Services: Open typical mall hours (~10 AM–9 PM), full services including Genius Bar, Today at Apple, Trade-in
  • Transit: Inside Oculus/Westfield adjacent to multiple PATH and subway lines

Apple Williamsburg (Brooklyn)

  • Address: 247 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
  • Phone: (929) 397‑2740
  • Hours: Mon–Fri 10 AM–9 PM; Sat 10 AM-8PM; Sun 11 AM–7 PM
  • Services: Standard city services—Genius Bar, Today at Apple, Trade-in
  • Transit: Near Bedford Ave L train

Apple Downtown Brooklyn

  • Address: 123 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
  • Phone: (718) 637‑6200
  • Hours: Mon–Sat 10 AM–9 PM; Sun 10 AM–8 PM
  • Services: Standard downtown store services—Genius Bar, Trade-in, workshops
  • Transit: Accessible via multiple subway lines at Atlantic–Barclays Center

Apple Bay Plaza (Bronx)

  • Address: 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10475
  • Phone: (718) 530‑7760
  • Hours: Mon–Sat 10 AM–9 PM; Sun 11 AM–7 PM
  • Services: Genius Bar (by appointment), Today at Apple, Trade‑in
  • Transit: Located in Mall at Bay Plaza

Tips for Visiting Apple Stores in NYC

  • Reserve Genius Bar appointments early—late mornings and weekend afternoons are busiest. Walk-ins are welcome, but expect wait times.
  • Trade in devices at any location for instant credit toward purchases.
  • Visit off-peak: early mornings or late evenings, especially at the 24-hour Fifth Avenue store.
  • Accessibility support: Sign-language interpreters and video interpreting are available by request.
  • Transportation tips: Use nearby subway stations and plan for Peak hour travel, especially near Grand Central and Fifth Avenue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most famous Apple Store in NYC?

The Fifth Avenue glass cube flagship—open 24/7 and world-renowned.

Can I walk into an Apple Store without an appointment?

Yes—most services (shopping, Trade‑in, basic support) are walk-in. For Genius Bar repairs or complex help, appointments are recommended.

Does Apple have offices in New York?

Yes, beyond retail, Apple maintains local offices and business spaces, particularly in Manhattan.

Can I trade in a device at any NYC store?

Absolutely! Bring your device to any location, and you’ll receive a valuation and credit or refund on the spot.

Conclusion

Whether you’re after repairs, new gear, or hands‑on workshops, NYC’s Apple Store network has you covered across all boroughs. Bookmark this guide, reserve your Genius Bar in advance, and enjoy expert support close to home.

