Apple’s CarPlay Ultra Faces Resistance from Carmakers Despite New Patent

Apple’s ambition to extend its influence into vehicle dashboards is running into stiff resistance. Several major automakers are pushing back against CarPlay Ultra, the company’s next-generation in-car interface, even as Apple continues to develop new hardware integrations, including a combined touch-and-dial control system.

CarPlay Ultra’s design lets users access vehicle data like speed, fuel level, climate controls, and media through Apple’s interface across multiple screens. But many automakers are choosing to go their own way. Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, Polestar, and Renault have all declined to adopt the new system, despite being part of Apple’s initial rollout announcement.

Renault, working with Google and Qualcomm on its own infotainment platform, was blunt in its response. An executive told Financial Times: “Don’t try to invade our own systems.” These carmakers are increasingly wary of letting Apple take over core parts of the in-car experience. The shift comes at a time when automakers are developing in-house systems to retain control over vehicle data and unlock new revenue from services.

Apple’s defense is clear: it believes CarPlay Ultra offers a unified, intuitive interface that drivers prefer. The company cites internal data claiming 98% of new U.S. cars support standard CarPlay, and that the system handles over 600 million user sessions daily. In 2023, a McKinsey survey found nearly half of car buyers would avoid a vehicle without CarPlay or Android Auto, and 85% preferred tech company interfaces over native car systems.

Apple’s Patent Shows Broader Plans Beyond Vehicles

While carmakers stall on CarPlay Ultra, Apple is already planning ahead. A newly published U.S. patent application reveals a hybrid input system combining a touchscreen with a retractable mechanical dial. This design would let users adjust settings like temperature or audio volume through both touch and physical input, without switching contexts.

The patent outlines how this interface could work inside a variety of mobile platforms, including autonomous vehicles, motorcycles, boats, and even trains. Apple envisions it extending to home automation as well. In a smart home setup, the same interface could control lighting, climate, or window tinting.

Apple’s system is meant to be modular and personalized. For instance, a single car could have multiple input devices, each tied to a specific seat or user. Adjusting settings on one device would only affect the corresponding zone. This level of user-specific control could appeal to shared or autonomous vehicle models.

Sources and Industry Reaction

Image Source: Apple

The Financial Times report makes clear that while Apple has strong brand pull, many carmakers are determined to limit its access to driver data and in-car experiences. Aston Martin is currently the only automaker to ship CarPlay Ultra, and even then, the company emphasized that the software was integrated into its own system with no extra data shared with Apple. Porsche has signaled future support, but others remain hesitant or undecided.

Apple has continued talks with manufacturers and says consumer demand will ultimately drive adoption. Emily Clark Schubert, Apple’s director of car experience, said the updated CarPlay offers “a unified and consistent experience across all the driver’s screens.”

With 21 engineers credited in the latest patent filing, Apple clearly isn’t stepping back from the dashboard. But with automakers drawing lines around control, the road to widespread adoption may be longer than Apple planned.