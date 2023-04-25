Best Instagram Caption Apps for iPhone in 2023

Most of us love sharing pictures and reels on Instagram. The uploaded content is often shared with a caption. These captions add context or meaning to the images or videos. You can write a caption on Instagram for as long as 2,200 characters. However, the best Instagram captions I’ve come across are short and sweet. Since everyone does not have the talent to play with words, that is where the best Instagram caption apps for iPhone come in handy.

Also, most of us are busy and don’t have the time to sit and think about an Instagram caption. If you’ve run out of ideas and want someone to create captions for your images, here’s a list of the best Instagram captions apps that will do this job for you. All the apps listed in this article are free to download and use.

Top 5 Best Instagram Caption Apps

1. Caption Writer – AI Assistant

By using Caption Writer, you can generate captions for your Instagram posts within seconds. It is efficient, saves time, and lets you invest your time in more crucial tasks. It is the number one AI assistant for Instagram in terms of generating captions.

The applications of artificial intelligence are endless and today AI can be found in many devices. The AI assistant used in the Caption Writer app is not limited to Instagram. It can generate captions for TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook. If you are running a business, this app can save you a lot of time (and money).

To get captions from the AI assistant, you will have to give it some context. If this seems tedious to you, there are thousands of premade captions. Moreover, these captions are divided into categories so you have the perfect caption for the perfect occasion.

Apart from captions, the Caption Writer app also offers 30 unique font styles alongside thousands of symbols. It even offers perfect line breaks which make drafting captions easier. If that wasn’t enough, the app also features a dedicated Hashtags menu which lets you explore trending hashtags for your post. Using these hashtags will result in increasing the reach of your Instagram post.

2. Caption Expert

Not many can run through all the captions and exhaust the library of any of these Instagram caption apps. However, if you happen to be in that minority group of people who’ve gone through every caption and still can’t find a good one, the Caption Expert app can be of great help to you.

The Caption Expert’s library app keeps expanding as it includes captions submitted by its community (the users). You can search for captions by entering keywords. If you like it, you can copy and paste it right away or save it to your favorites to use later.

You can even rank these via popularity and pick the ones liked by many. You can add it to the Caption Expert app if you are good at writing captions or have just thought of a witty one-liner. All you need to do is participate in one of the several ongoing Caption Challenges and submit the caption alongside your Instagram handle. If your caption turns out to be good, it will garner votes and help you gain followers and make friends.

3. Captions for Instagram

The Captions for Instagram app is the perfect choice for someone looking for a clean and easy to use interface. It doesn’t shove several features in your face (which might be unnecessary to many) but rather gets the basics right. It can help you pick the right caption for your image quickly and easily.

All of the captions in the Captions for Instagram app are segregated into categories with each category housing hundreds of captions. Additionally, you can also search for captions through hashtags. This will help your images and videos reach a larger audience and help increase your following and likes.

When searching for captions on the Captions for Instagram app, you can filter captions into the Latest or Popular. The Latest captions can help you stand out from other Instagram users as these captions are relatively new and will be rather unique in comparison. Popular captions are tried and tested captions that many people happen to like.

4. AI Caption Writer – Jester AI

The AI Caption Writer powered by Jester AI is a unique Instagram caption app for iPhone. It generates captions automatically. All you have to do is upload the picture, and Jester AI will automatically generate not one but up to four relevant captions for the image.

If the generated captions are not precise or are misinterpreting the image, you can even add context and location to create a more precise caption. The captions also have hashtags integrated within them so you do not have to research relevant and popular hashtags.

Additionally, you can also select the length from three options: Shorter, Normal, and Longer if you want to use the 2,200 character limit. And then comes the Tones of Voice feature where you can select from a variety of options. Lastly, the AI Caption Writer app does not store any of the images you upload to the app.

5. Caption123

The user interface of Caption123 is very similar to Instagram Stories. It has a portrait orientation which works great for you if you’re looking for captions to post on your stories. Yes, some people like adding captions to images they post on stories as it provides more context. Also, the captions are generated automatically.

You must allow the Caption123 app access to images in the Photos app. Once it has the necessary permissions, it will add all the images to the app and even add captions to these images. If you do not like a caption, tap the More option at the bottom left corner to generate another caption.

The Caption123 app uses an advanced algorithm to generate captions that suit your photos, and you can select the one caption that lets you convey your thoughts in the best manner. You can even save your images with captions. The font and the background look aesthetically minimal and very appealing.

Up Your Instagram Game by Using the Best Captions

You’re certainly going to stand out from the crowd with the help of the abovementioned best Instagram caption apps. We’ve also included a couple of apps that make use of artificial intelligence. If you like apps that use AI, check out our guide on how to use ChatGPT on iPhone. You can ask ChatGPT for captions by providing context and I’m sure it won’t disappoint you. If you’re aware of better Instagram caption apps, or have any doubts, let us know in the comments below.