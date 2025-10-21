The Best iPads for Kids in 2025: Tested and Recommended

Buying an iPad for your kid isn’t a small decision. It’s a mix of excitement and anxiety; you’re giving them something powerful, expensive, and, let’s be honest, pretty easy to drop. So the goal is to find an iPad that fits your budget, feels good in smaller hands, and can handle everything from games to schoolwork without turning into a financial regret.

Here’s the thing: all iPads can technically work for kids, but not all are equally practical. After testing and comparing them, these are the ones that make the most sense, the ones you can hand to your child and feel confident about.

1. Apple iPad (10th Generation) — Best Overall for Most Kids

If you want a reliable, affordable iPad that can do everything your kid needs, this is it. The 10th-generation iPad gives you the full Apple experience without the high price tag. It’s quick, colorful, and great for watching shows, reading, or playing games.

The A14 Bionic chip handles multitasking easily, and the 10.2-inch display looks bright and sharp whether your kid’s drawing, FaceTiming grandparents, or watching YouTube. It’s also compatible with accessories like the Apple Pencil (first-gen) and keyboards if they’ll use it for schoolwork.

The best part? It’s the easiest to replace if it’s dropped, lost, or accidentally dunked in juice. You can often find refurbished or discounted models, and even older versions still perform well for everyday use.

If you’re buying an iPad for a kid between 5 and 12, this one’s the sweet spot.

Why it’s great:

Affordable and powerful Bright, sharp screen Long battery life Perfect for games, homework, and video calls

Keep in mind:

The design looks a bit dated No built-in slot for the Apple Pencil

2. Apple iPad Mini (7th Generation) — Best for Smaller Hands

The iPad mini 7 is tiny but mighty. It’s the smallest iPad Apple makes, with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and the A17 Pro chip inside, the same processor powering high-end iPhones. That means it’s fast enough for anything your kid throws at it, from Minecraft to streaming Disney+.

Its size is what makes it perfect for younger kids. It’s light, easy to hold, and small enough to fit in a backpack or car seat pocket. Battery life clocks in around 10 hours, and despite its compact size, the screen is crisp and bright.

The only downside is price. It’s about $150 more than the base iPad, even though it’s smaller. But if your kid needs something portable, this one’s worth it.

Why it’s great:

Lightweight and portable Excellent display Fast performance Great for travel and reading

Keep in mind:

Doesn’t support the Apple Pencil 2 Pricier for its size

3. Apple iPad Air (M3) — Best Upgrade Option for Older Kids

If you’re buying for a teenager or an older child who’s careful with tech, the iPad Air is a big step up. It’s slimmer, lighter, and far more powerful than the base model, thanks to Apple’s M3 chip, the same one used in MacBooks.

It comes in two sizes, 11-inch and 13-inch, giving your child room to draw, edit videos, or stream without squinting. It’s also ideal for school projects or creative hobbies like digital art, especially when paired with the Apple Pencil and a keyboard case.

The Air has all the polish of an iPad Pro without the extreme price tag. It’s not cheap, but it’s built to last, so you won’t need to upgrade again for years.

Why it’s great:

Premium performance with the M3 chip Larger screen options Excellent for creative and educational use Lightweight and stylish

Keep in mind:

Accessories are expensive

Overkill for very young kids

Best Accessories for Kids’ iPads

A good iPad gets even better with the right gear. Before handing it over, make sure you’ve got:

A sturdy case: Accidents happen. Pick a kid-proof case with shock absorption or a built-in stand. An Apple Pencil or compatible stylus: Great for drawing, handwriting, or note-taking. A keyboard case: If your child will type essays or do homework, a physical keyboard makes a huge difference.

These add-ons not only protect your investment but also open up new ways for kids to use the iPad creatively and productively.