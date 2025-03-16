6 Bugs in iOS 18.3.2 That You Should Be Aware Of

iOS updates bring new features and important fixes, but they’re not always flawless. While iOS 18.3.2 patches a serious WebKit vulnerability and a bug affecting video streaming apps, it also introduces several new issues that could impact your iPhone’s functionality. Here are six of the most common bugs in iOS 18.3.2 to watch out for before updating.

1. Apple Intelligence Re-enables Itself If It Was Turned Off

Apple Intelligence is now enabled by default on iOS 18.3.2 for users who had previously turned it off. You’ll need to head back to Settings and turn it off again. While we can’t say for sure if this is actually a bug or just Apple trying to push its half-baked feature to more users, it’s something that you should be aware of.

Some users on Reddit seem to have run into an issue where the date and name search is not working in the Photos app after installing iOS 18.3.2. The issue could be related to a bug in iOS 18.3.2 that causes an issue with data indexing. Even though the issue isn’t widespread, it’s something you should know about.

3. Safari Settings Are Reset and Tabs Go Missing

A user on the Macrumors forum claims that a few Safari settings were reverted to their default state after installing iOS 18.3.2. Meanwhile, a bunch of users on Reddit claim that their existing Safari tabs have gone missing. The issue seems to be related to the security patch for WebKit, which was included in iOS 18.3.2.

4. Accessibility Options Missing from Shortcuts

iOS 18.3.2 seems to have removed accessibility options that let you use features like color filters, zoom, and more from the Shortcuts app. While some users regained access after a quick reboot, the underlying glitch remains unresolved.

5. Email Push Notifications Not Working

A bunch of users noticed that the Mail app stopped sending out push notifications after the update. It turns out that a glitch in iOS 18.3.2 disables alerts for the primary inbox, and you need to re-enable it under Settings > Notifications > Mail > Custom Notifications > Primary Inbox.

6. Trouble Sending RCS Messages

Many issues related to RCS messaging on iPhone were fixed with iOS 18.1, and Apple recently expanded the feature to more cellular providers with iOS 18.2. However, a few new issues with RCS cropped up after updating. One user claims that while they can receive RCS messages, their messages are always sent out as SMS. Meanwhile, another user is experiencing a problem with RCS group chats.