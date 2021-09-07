There is quite a lot coming to Apple TV+ this fall. While it will always lose the numbers game, both in terms of catalog and viewer size, to rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the original shows and films set to be launched leave the streaming service in a good place as it approaches its second year.

Fall 2021 on Apple TV+ – September

There’s a big month ahead for Apple TV+. On September 10, 2021, Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away will become available. Then The Morning Show returns for its second season on September 17. A week later, on September 24, Foundation, the latest adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s series of books by showrunner David S. Goyer, will debut. Then, on September 30, The Problem With Jon Stewart will premiere.

October and November

Following up on Apple TV+ on October 15 is the documentary The Velvet Underground from filmmaker Todd Haynes. November 5 will herald the beginning of the end for Dickinson, as the third and final season premieres. On that same day, Tom Hanks movie Finch will also arrive on the service.

[Apple TV+ Fall Preview — Media+]