Does the Apple Store Take Cash? Here’s What You Should Know

Need to know if the Apple Store takes cash? It does, but there are also some other things you should consider when it comes to payments. Whether you’re shopping online or in person, Apple makes it easy for you to pay. Below, we’ll explore your options when making a purchase at a retail Apple Store.

Does The Apple Store Take Cash?

Yes, a physical Apple Store will take cash. Should you want to, you could even pay a certain amount of your total in cash and use another form of payment for the rest of your balance. However, due to certain exporting laws, there may be some larger-ticket items you will be unable to purchase with cash. You may also be unable to purchase large quantities of certain items in cash for the same reason.

While it seems obvious that you cannot pay for something online with cash, see the next section for ways you can pay both online and in an Apple Store.

What Forms of Payment Does the Apple Store Accept?

In addition to cash, you can use Apple Pay, Apple Card, PayPal, Debit or Credit Cards, Apple Gift Cards, and your Apple Account Balance to pay for an Apple product in-store. However, remember that you may come across certain restrictions when dealing with larger purchases. If you’re planning on using Apple Cash, we can show you everything you need to know about it here.

When paying online, you can use the following payment methods:

Apple Account Balance

Apple Gift Cards

Apple Business Lease

PayPal

Debit or Credit Card

Apple Card

Apple Pay

However, note that you are not able to use money orders, wire transfers, or a business lease for items you plan on picking up. Some payments may also be ineligible if you plan on shipping to multiple addresses. You can fix this by changing your payment method or shipping to one address. Be aware there is also the option to split up your payment method if using multiple payments.

Can I Buy an iPhone with Cash?

Yes, you can purchase an iPhone with cash at an Apple Store in the U.S. However, the store may limit the number of iPhones you are able to buy with cash due to certain exporting laws. These might also prevent you from purchasing the iPhone in full with cash.

Of course, if you ever need specific questions about a payment answered, remember that you can always contact the Apple Store you plan on visiting. You can also reach an Apple Store Specialist at 1-800-MY-APPLE.

Furthermore, you may want to know how to set up recurring payments with Apple Cash if you plan on making a large purchase.