ESR Geo Wallet Review: It Made Me Pick the Wallet Again

I don’t love carrying my wallet around for two solid reasons. First, I live in India, where even the smallest expenses can be paid digitally (thanks to UPI), which makes things easier. Second, I worry about losing it, along with the cash and credit cards inside. Over time, I started recommending AirTags to friends and family as a way to keep track of their wallets. AirTags make it easy to locate your stuff, and they’re great if you tend to misplace things a lot. But here’s the catch: if someone decides to toss your AirTag out, your wallet is gone. That’s a concern that’s been sitting with me lately.

So, imagine my surprise when ESR reached out to introduce me to their new ESR Geo Wallet, a wallet with built-in Find My support. The idea sounded pretty brilliant, and I was excited to try it out. About a week later, the package arrived at my place, and after spending a month with it, I can say it’s the first wallet I’ve actually been glad to carry again. Here’s why.

The ESR branding is barely noticeable (Abhinav Anand/The Mac Observer)

ESR Geo Wallet: First Impressions

When the ESR Geo Wallet arrived, it came in a plain box with minimal packaging. There weren’t any detailed instructions either, but setting it up was pretty straightforward. As for the wallet’s appearance, the unit I received was a classic black, which suits me perfectly. If you’re looking for something different, it’s also available in other colors: Aged Leather, Carbon Fiber, Cocoa, Elephant Gray, Opal Gray, Tangerine, and Twilight Black. The leather has a nice feel and a subtle sheen, making it look premium without screaming for attention.

One thing that initially seemed like a marketing stretch was the battery life. ESR claims it can go for over five months on a single charge, and I have to admit, I was a bit skeptical. But after more than a month of regular use, I haven’t seen a dip in the battery level yet, so they might be onto something. You get a charging cable in the box, and any standard USB-C dock should work to charge it. I haven’t had a reason to recharge it so far, so I can’t say how long it takes to go from 0 to 100%, but for now, it feels reassuring to know I won’t need to worry about charging it frequently.

It can house two ID cards on the left and five credit/debit cards on the right. (Abhinav Anand/The Mac Observer)

It Doesn’t Look So “Smart” and That’s a Good Thing

The wallet’s design feels thoughtful and versatile. It’s simple yet stylish, with neat stitching that gives it a refined look. It’s compact enough to fit comfortably in my back pocket, and it holds the essentials—cards, a bit of cash, and an ID—without any bulk. While it may not be for someone who needs to carry a lot, it’s perfect for those of us who like to keep things minimal.

I appreciate this simplicity most. It doesn’t look like a “smart” wallet at first glance. There’s no flashy branding or tell-tale signs on the front that scream it’s trackable, making it feel more like a regular, discreet wallet. This is a nice change from typical smart wallets that seem to prioritize tech over design. For anyone looking to keep things understated while still having the security of a tracker, it strikes a good balance between style and function.

It might feel a bit thicker when you stuff all your debit/credit cards, two IDs, and some cash into the wallet. (Abhinav Anand/The Mac Observer)

Setting Up the Geo Wallet is Easy

Setting up the wallet with Apple’s Find My app was surprisingly easy. Once I powered it on, I opened Find Me on my iPhone, followed a few prompts, and linked it in seconds. Now, whenever I can’t find my wallet (which happens more often than I’d like to admit), I can just check Find My to see where I left it. It can even play a sound, which I must mention is clear enough to make a guess where it is if it’s somewhere nearby but out of sight like wedged between couch cushions or buried under a pile of clothes. Those who like to carry their wallet everywhere will also receive a notification if they leave it behind.

However, I am not very satisfied with how it works because I don’t always carry my wallet, especially when I am out for daily groceries—like milk and bread or even grabbing a cup of tea at some stall. I usually get these notifications 5 or 7 minutes after I have left my place, but something is better than nothing. I’ve had to keep my expectations in check and appreciate the positive aspects.

The built-in Find My feature makes it a step above wallets that rely on AirTags or other add-ons. Because it’s built into the wallet itself, I don’t have to worry about a tracker getting separated or removed. And with Apple’s vast Find My network, even if I leave my wallet somewhere public, nearby Apple devices can help ping its location back to me, which is a huge bonus for peace of mind.

It Does the Job Fairly

I’ve put the wallet to the test over the past month, and so far, it’s been a reliable companion. The location updates are quick and accurate. In one instance, I left it at a coffee shop and realized my mistake a few blocks away. I opened Find My, and there it was, pinpointed right on the map. When I went back, it was exactly where it said it would be. The location accuracy and speed of updates make it a trustworthy option, especially if you’re someone who occasionally leaves things behind.

One thing I really appreciate is the wallet’s thoughtful organization. Inside, there are two slim sleeves for cash, perfect for days when you need a few bills on hand. On the right side, there are four card holders that keep your cards secure without feeling too snug, making it easy to slide out a card without fumbling. If you carry more than four or five cards, this wallet may be a bit limiting. There’s also a hidden spot for your ID card, which is a nice touch for added privacy. Plus, it has a transparent sleeve up front, allowing you to showcase an ID, like a driving license, for quick access, while the back can hold a secondary ID or another essential card.

Another feature that I’ve come to appreciate is the sound function. If my wallet is nearby but I can’t spot it right away, I can make it play a sound from the app. It’s surprisingly loud for such a slim device and has saved me a lot of time.

Is the ESR Geo Wallet the Right Pick for You?

If you’re an iPhone user valuing a sleek, secure, and functional wallet, the ESR Geo Wallet is worth considering. It boasts a classic look, solid tracking tech, and a battery life that won’t let you down. Just remember that it’s not built for heavy-duty storage. If you like to carry a lot, this might feel too minimalist for you, so there’s only one reason to avoid this.

But for those who like a wallet with a practical edge, this wallet is a great investment. It gives you peace of mind without compromising on style. The Find My integration alone is enough to make it stand out in a crowded market of smart wallets.

It’s priced fairly, and you can get ESR Geo Wallet with Find My for $44 (crowdfunding). Plus, if you place a combo pack—a set of 2, 4, or 8, you can unlock extra discounts. I can confidently say it’s one thing you should probably invest in, and the best compliment would be that the ESR Geo Wallet can practically complete your Apple ecosystem.

ESR Geo Wallet (with Find My Support) The ESR Geo Wallet combines a sleek design with built-in Find My support, making it a smart choice for Apple users. With a minimalist design, it holds your essentials without bulk. $44 Buy Now