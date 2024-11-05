ESR Geo Wallet Review: It Made Me Pick the Wallet Again

I don’t love carrying my wallet around for two solid reasons. First, I live in India, where even the smallest expenses can be paid digitally (thanks to UPI), which makes things easier. Second, I worry about losing it, along with the cash and credit cards inside. Over time, I started recommending AirTags to friends and family as a way to keep track of their wallets. AirTags make it easy to locate your stuff, and they’re great if you tend to misplace things a lot. But here’s the catch: if someone decides to toss your AirTag out, your wallet is gone. That’s a concern that’s been sitting with me lately.
So, imagine my surprise when ESR reached out to introduce me to their new ESR Geo Wallet, a wallet with built-in Find My support. The idea sounded pretty brilliant, and I was excited to try it out. About a week later, the package arrived at my place, and after spending a month with it, I can say it’s the first wallet I’ve actually been glad to carry again. Here’s why.
ESR Geo Wallet: First Impressions
When the ESR Geo Wallet arrived, it came in a plain box with minimal packaging. There weren’t any detailed instructions either, but setting it up was pretty straightforward. As for the wallet’s appearance, the unit I received was a classic black, which suits me perfectly. If you’re looking for something different, it’s also available in other colors: Aged Leather, Carbon Fiber, Cocoa, Elephant Gray, Opal Gray, Tangerine, and Twilight Black. The leather has a nice feel and a subtle sheen, making it look premium without screaming for attention.
One thing that initially seemed like a marketing stretch was the battery life. ESR claims it can go for over five months on a single charge, and I have to admit, I was a bit skeptical. But after more than a month of regular use, I haven’t seen a dip in the battery level yet, so they might be onto something. You get a charging cable in the box, and any standard USB-C dock should work to charge it. I haven’t had a reason to recharge it so far, so I can’t say how long it takes to go from 0 to 100%, but for now, it feels reassuring to know I won’t need to worry about charging it frequently.
It Doesn’t Look So “Smart” and That’s a Good Thing
The wallet’s design feels thoughtful and versatile. It’s simple yet stylish, with neat stitching that gives it a refined look. It’s compact enough to fit comfortably in my back pocket, and it holds the essentials—cards, a bit of cash, and an ID—without any bulk. While it may not be for someone who needs to carry a lot, it’s perfect for those of us who like to keep things minimal.
I appreciate this simplicity most. It doesn’t look like a “smart” wallet at first glance. There’s no flashy branding or tell-tale signs on the front that scream it’s trackable, making it feel more like a regular, discreet wallet. This is a nice change from typical smart wallets that seem to prioritize tech over design. For anyone looking to keep things understated while still having the security of a tracker, it strikes a good balance between style and function.
Setting Up the Geo Wallet is Easy
Setting up the wallet with Apple’s Find My app was surprisingly easy. Once I powered it on, I opened Find Me on my iPhone, followed a few prompts, and linked it in seconds. Now, whenever I can’t find my wallet (which happens more often than I’d like to admit), I can just check Find My to see where I left it. It can even play a sound, which I must mention is clear enough to make a guess where it is if it’s somewhere nearby but out of sight like wedged between couch cushions or buried under a pile of clothes. Those who like to carry their wallet everywhere will also receive a notification if they leave it behind.
However, I am not very satisfied with how it works because I don’t always carry my wallet, especially when I am out for daily groceries—like milk and bread or even grabbing a cup of tea at some stall. I usually get these notifications 5 or 7 minutes after I have left my place, but something is better than nothing. I’ve had to keep my expectations in check and appreciate the positive aspects.
The built-in Find My feature makes it a step above wallets that rely on AirTags or other add-ons. Because it’s built into the wallet itself, I don’t have to worry about a tracker getting separated or removed. And with Apple’s vast Find My network, even if I leave my wallet somewhere public, nearby Apple devices can help ping its location back to me, which is a huge bonus for peace of mind.
It Does the Job Fairly
I’ve put the wallet to the test over the past month, and so far, it’s been a reliable companion. The location updates are quick and accurate. In one instance, I left it at a coffee shop and realized my mistake a few blocks away. I opened Find My, and there it was, pinpointed right on the map. When I went back, it was exactly where it said it would be. The location accuracy and speed of updates make it a trustworthy option, especially if you’re someone who occasionally leaves things behind.
One thing I really appreciate is the wallet’s thoughtful organization. Inside, there are two slim sleeves for cash, perfect for days when you need a few bills on hand. On the right side, there are four card holders that keep your cards secure without feeling too snug, making it easy to slide out a card without fumbling. If you carry more than four or five cards, this wallet may be a bit limiting. There’s also a hidden spot for your ID card, which is a nice touch for added privacy. Plus, it has a transparent sleeve up front, allowing you to showcase an ID, like a driving license, for quick access, while the back can hold a secondary ID or another essential card.
Another feature that I’ve come to appreciate is the sound function. If my wallet is nearby but I can’t spot it right away, I can make it play a sound from the app. It’s surprisingly loud for such a slim device and has saved me a lot of time.
Is the ESR Geo Wallet the Right Pick for You?
If you’re an iPhone user valuing a sleek, secure, and functional wallet, the ESR Geo Wallet is worth considering. It boasts a classic look, solid tracking tech, and a battery life that won’t let you down. Just remember that it’s not built for heavy-duty storage. If you like to carry a lot, this might feel too minimalist for you, so there’s only one reason to avoid this.
But for those who like a wallet with a practical edge, this wallet is a great investment. It gives you peace of mind without compromising on style. The Find My integration alone is enough to make it stand out in a crowded market of smart wallets.
It’s priced fairly, and you can get ESR Geo Wallet with Find My for $44 (crowdfunding). Plus, if you place a combo pack—a set of 2, 4, or 8, you can unlock extra discounts. I can confidently say it’s one thing you should probably invest in, and the best compliment would be that the ESR Geo Wallet can practically complete your Apple ecosystem.