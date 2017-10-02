Get Free Bitcoins from 54 Faucets That Pay

[Update #69 October 2nd, 2017 – Get a Bitcoin, Etherum, or Litecoin wallet on Coinbase. Added BTC Smile to the Confirmed list. Added Dayuzarce Ethereum, FaucetHub Free Ethereum, FaucetMega Ethereum, and Ethereum-Faucet.org to the Ethereum Confirmed list.

Testing GetCoinFree. Moved Bitemplum higher on my list of confirmed sites due to high payout and prompt payments. Moved MulticoinFaucet, SwissAdPays, and Bfaucet to Testing for overdue payments. Removed Bagi.co.in faucets for low payments and sketchy practices. – Bryan]

I’ve put together a list of Bitcoin faucets that pay. They won’t make you rich, but I test and monitor my list to make sure they pay. If you need more info on Bitcoins, check out my Bitcoin primer or my faucet guide, How to Make Money with Bitcoin Faucets.

Bitcoin Faucets that Pay

Bitcoin faucets work by paying out tiny fractions of a Bitcoin in exchange for loading a page full of ads. Other sites pay Bitcoins for watching videos or doing tasks.

You’ll need a Bitcoin wallet, either a standalone client-side wallet or a cloud-based wallet like Blockchain.info or CoinBase. Other wallets: Dogecoin, Ethereum (CoinBase also supports Ethereum), Bitcoin cash (BTC.com).

Get Free Bitcoins from Bitcoin Faucets that Pay Faucet Coin Range Period Payouts Withdrawal Special Notes FreeBitco.in 56 – 5,600 satoshis 60 Mins Direct 30,000 satoshis Best faucet, period – see review for features Bitgames.io 66-250 satoshis Direct 60 Minutes 30,000 satoshis There is a lot going on with this faucet, including the main faucet, offerwalls, bonuses, and gambling (which we do not test). Moon Bitcoin 20-200 satoshis 5 Mins CoinPot 25,000 satoshis Redirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout. Now uses CoinPot. BonusBitcoin 50 – 200 satoshis 15 Mins CoinPot 50,000 satoshis Redirects, great faucet. Now uses CoinPot. Bitcoinker.com 40-150 satoshis 5 Mins Direct 20,000 satoshis Redirects, straight forward faucet Bitemplum 500 satoshis Xapo Daily 10,000 satoshis Claim 100 satoshis five times per day, but can do all five at once. Qoinpro.com Variable Daily Direct Variable Register, refer your friends, get free Bitcoins and several altcoins every day without even logging on. GetYourBitco.in 48 satoshis 5 Mins Faucet Hub Instant Triple CAPTCHA CAPTCHAS.rocks 50-250 satoshis 30 Mins Faucet Hub Instant Redirects, straight forward faucet. OneWayFaucet 80 satoshis 6 Hours Faucet Hub Instant Redirects, straight forward faucet. Bitfun.co Variable CoinPot Variable N/A Play games (with ads), earn satoshis. Withdraw immediately to CoinPot. BTC Smile 20-35 satoshis 5 Mins Faucet Hub N/A Redirects, double CAPTCHA, manual withdrawals to FaucetHub with no minimum. Sunmoonbitco.in 30-10,000 satoshis 15 Mins Faucet

Hub Instant Straight forward faucet that pays immediately to FaucetHub.io. Lucky BTC Faucet 30-10,000 satoshis 30 Mins Faucet

Hub Instant Straight forward faucet that pays immediately to FaucetHub.io. DailyFreeBits 30-50 satoshis 60 Mins ePay N/A Straight forward faucet. Payouts haven’t decreased with the increase in Bitcoin, and I’ve moved it up on the list. BitcoinFaucet.tk 30-50 satoshis 60 Mins Direct 10,000 satoshis 30 second timer on Submit Forumcoin Bitcoin 15-50 satoshis Faucet Hub 5 Mins Direct Straight forward faucet that pays immediately to Faucethub.io Rektbitcoins 22 – 240 satoshis 7 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, double CAPTCHA. Frequently runs dry, but is always refilled. Faucet balance is posted. BTC4Free.site 10-46 satoshis 5 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, double CAPTCHA, adds 1 satoshi to reward for each use

Get Free Bitcoin Cash from Bitcoin Cash Faucets that Pay Faucet Coin Range Period Payouts Withdrawal Special Notes CoinMine BCH 100-250 satoshis 15 minutes Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub Dayuzarce 50 – 1,000 satoshis 5 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub. Site in Spanish, but I was able to navigate it easily. Bitcoinday 90-200 satoshis 15 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub. LuckyBits 90-200 satoshis 15 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub. GetFreeCo.in BCH 125 satoshis 15 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub RektCoins BCH 50-125 satoshis 15 minutes Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub. FaucetHub.net 80-1,000 satoshis 15 minutes Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, double CAPTCHA, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub Freebitcoin.win BCH 100-250 satoshis 15 minutes Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub, but you must manually withdraw!

Get Free Litecoin from Litecoin Faucets that Pay Faucet Coin Range Period Payouts Withdrawal Special Notes Moon Litecoin 336-2,000 litoshi 5 minutes CoinPot Direct Like the other Moon faucets, this one pays more the longer you go between claims. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout. Forumcoin Litecoin 1,100-2,000 litoshi 5 minutes Faucet Hub Direct Visit short link for bonus litoshi on each claim. A Litecoin Faucet 1,000 litoshis 10 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Straight forward, pays immediately to FaucetHub. Bitzer 2,000 litoshis 10 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Straight forward, pays immediately to FaucetHub. LuckyBits Litecoin 1,000-2,000 litoshis 10 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, pays immediately to FaucetHub. Lites4all.co 150-3,200 satoshis 30 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Double CAPTCHA, pays immediately to FaucetHub LTC Ghost Up to 2,200 satoshis 30 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays immediately to FaucetHub AleksCoin Litecoin 1,000-5,000 litoshis 10 minutes Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, double CAPTCHA, pays immediatly to FaucetHub. Dayuzarce Litecoin 800-2,000 litoshis 5 minutes Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, double CAPTCHA, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub Rektcoins Litecoin 1,000-2,000 litoshis 10 minutes Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays immediately

Get Free Dogecoins from Dogecoin Faucets that Pay Faucet Coin Range Period Payouts Withdrawal Special Notes FreeDoge.co.in 1.20 – 120 Doge 60 Mins Direct 6 Doge Twin to FreeBitco.in Moon Dogecoin .5 – 1.5 Doge 5 Mins CoinPot 100 Doge Redirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout. Eaglezz Dogecoin 0.1 – 0.6 Doge Direct 5 Minutes Direct Straight forward faucet that pays instantly to FaucetHub.io Rektdogecoins 0.4 – 15 Doge 7 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, double CAPTCHA. Frequently runs dry, but is always refilled. Faucet balance is posted. Konstantinova Doge 0.2-0.5 Doge 5 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, bonus option, pays Dogecoin direct to FaucetHub Doge-Faucet.com 0.2-0.8 Doge 60 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Redirects, double CAPTCHA, bonus opportunity, pays Dogecoin direct to FaucetHub. Bitclaim Doge 0.1 – 10,000 Doge 7 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Aggressive redirects, timer on CAPTCHA. I doubt it actually pays out the high end of the range, but it’s possible. I’ve gotten as much as 5 Doge on a claim. Recently dry. Doges4all.co 0.01 – 5 Doge 15 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Straight-forward faucet.

Get Free Ethereum from Ethereum Faucets that Pay Faucet Coin Range Period Payouts Withdrawal Special Notes Forumcoin Ethereum 650-1350 gwei 5 minutes Direct 0.00075 Ethereum Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. Forumcoin FreeEth 650-1350 gwei 5 minutes Direct 0.00075 Ethereum Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. Forumcoin FreeEther 650-1350 gwei 5 minutes Direcy 0.00075 Ethereum Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. Dayuzarce Ethereum 100-500 gwei 5 minutes FaucetHub Direct Straight-forward Ethereum faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Double CAPTCHA. FaucetHub Free Ethereum 100-1,000 gwei 5 minutes FaucetHub Direct Straight-forward Ethereum faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Double CAPTCHA. FaucetMega Ethereum 100-1,000 gwei 5 minutes FaucetHub Direct Double CAPTCHA. Pays directly to FaucetHub. Ethereum-Faucet.org 600-,1000 gwei 60 minutes FaucetHub Direct Triple CAPTCHA—do the Short Link for a bonus. Pays directly to FaucetHub.

Task Sites that Pay in Bitcoin Site Cryptocoin Range Payouts Period Withdrawal Special Notes BitGames.io Variable Direct Variable 150,000 “Coins” Site features a great faucet and several offerwalls for tasks, videos, and more. BitcoinGet Variable Direct Variable 50,000 satoshis BitcoinGet has a good track record. Surveys, video watching, tasks, and other offers. Pay close attention to what information you’re willing to give for these offers. BitcoinReward Variable Direct Variable 30,000 satoshis Surveys, video watching, tasks, and other offers. Pay close attention to what information you’re willing to give for these offers.

Testing Site Cryptocoin Range Payouts Period Withdrawal Special Notes GetCoinFree 50-1,000 satoshis FaucetHub 60 minutes 21,000 satoshis The faucet pays well, and the site has offerwalls. MyBitHouse 50 – 1,000 satoshis Direct 60 minutes Testing You must register. Has three options (15 mins, 60 mins, instant). Lots of redirects, some of which are sketchy. Ethereum Lottery 2,000 gwei Direct 30 minutes Testing You must register. Pays in site “Credits” convertible to Ethereum. High paying faucet. EthereumFaucet.info 1,000 – 5,000 gwei Direct 60 minutes 250,000 gwei Uses redirects, but is otherwise straight-forward. CryptoRacers 30-500 satoshis Facuet Hub 15 minutes 50,000 satoshis A racing game where you win or lose satoshis for racing other players. You can also earn satoshis for “Day Jobs” (time-dealyed faucets) and offerwalls. BoxBit.co 1-100 satoshis Direct 15 minutes 35,000 satoshis Uses a choose-the-box metaphor, with a second-chance option if you don’t like what you got. Drastically lowered payments due to ad revenue issue. BitcoinRPS 30-10,000 satoshis Direct 15 Mins 40,000 satoshis This site is a gambling site using the rock, paper, scissors metaphor, but they also have a faucet. Multi-CoinFaucet.com 86 satoshis (two faucets) Faucet

Hub or Coinbase 60 Minutes 70,000 satoshis There are two faucets ( Dice Roll and Earn > Faucet ) for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. You’ll want to use a FaucetHub or Coinbase address. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th.] SwissAdsPaysFaucet 86-33,000 satoshis Faucet

Hub or Coinbase 60 Minutes 80,000 satoshis Uses same engine as MultiCoinFaucet, but is Bitcoin only. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th.] BFaucet.com 10-100 satoshis 5 Mins Faucet Hub N/A Redirects, double CAPTCHA, adds 1 satoshi to reward for each use. Frequently runs dry. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August.]

Faucets That Are Scams Or Ran Dry

Unfortunately, some faucets run dry, while others are scams from the getgo. I decided to maintain a list of faucets that still appear to be operational, but aren’t.

Warnings Site Description Topfan.info As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid. Jetco.in As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid. Free-Ethereum As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid. MagicBitcoin Hasn’t paid (but removed malware redirects). Dance Faucet Ran dry and hasn’t paid AutoFaucet Ran dry and hasn’t paid Bitcoland.net Ran dry and hasn’t paid. BustedFaucet Hasn’t paid since May of 2017. Ethereum Faucet Hasn’t paid. Bagi.co.in Faucets

Faucet payments are very low, and balances disappear. Avoid. MyFaucet.biz MyFacuet.biz is a scam. WARNING: DO NOT SEND BITCOINS TO THIS FAUCET FOR “VIP” STATUS! BTC Matrix N/A BTC Matrix is a Ponzi scheme as near as I can tell. Stay away from BTC Matrix. More details on page 2.

FreeBitco.in

FreeBitco.in is the best Bitcoin faucet. It’s operated for years and pays on time every week. FreeBitco.in has bonuses that bring users even more value.

The faucet works on a random “roll” that pays more the higher you roll. I’ve hit the third payout many times and the second tier many more. It’s heavily weighted to the lower payouts.

The first bonus is a weekly lottery where you get two lottery “tickets” with every roll. You can also buy tickets. There are 10 prizes every week—recently from 2 or more BTC. You also earn two Reward Points (RP) with every roll, and each RP is worth 2 satoshis, or you can trade them for goods or to activate boosts.

FreeBitco.in also pays an annual 4.08% interest on balances of 30,000 satoshis or more.

Bitgames.io

Bitgames.io has a lot going on. The main faucet is hourly, and pays out 200-2,000 “coins” tied to the value of Bitcoin. There are also tasks, surveys, offers, and promotions for the most active users. I’ve earned more than a million coins with these tasks. There are also gambling games, which I don’t test. They pay within 24 hours of withdrawing.

Moon Bitcoin

Moon Bitcoin adds 1 satoshi to its payout every few seconds. The longer you wait, the slower those satoshis get added, but they add up, maxing out in 24 hours. There’s also a loyalty bonus that adds 1% for every consecutive day you claim. It maxes out at 100%, meaning you can double your claims if you don’t miss a day. It pays out to CoinPot and has been operational for years.

BonusBitcoin

BonusBitcoin is straightforward, but you must register with a valid email address. It’s fast and is one of the best faucets, and now pays out to CoinPot.

GetYourBitco.in

GetYourBitco.in pays out to FaucetHub immediately every five minutes. It’s straight forward, but uses a triple CAPTCHA.

OneWayFaucet

OneWayFaucet pays out to FaucetHub immediately. It pays 100-150 satoshis every 6 hours. It’s straight forward and easy to use.

Bitcoinker.com

Bitcoinker.com is straight forward. Enter your address, solve the CAPTCHA, submit. They pay on time every week.

Qoinpro.com

Qoinpro.com recently came pack to life, and I received a payment. The company is building an online wallet and payment service, and they pay out coins every day to raise awareness. Refer your friends and get referral bonuses several layers deep. If you had an account before, it should still be there.

Bitemplum

Bitemplum just launched. It pays 100 satoshis per claim for 5 claims per day.

Bitfun.co

Bitfun.co pays in bitcoins while you play games with ads. They have offers, as well as gambling (that I’m not testing). Withdraw immediately to CoinPot.

BTC Smile

BTC Smile pays out to FaucetHub or Xapo with no minimum withdrawal. Pays 20-35 satoshis every 5 minutes. Uses a double CAPTCHA.

DailyFreeBits

DailyFreeBits now pays out to FaucetHub with a minimum withdrawal of 500 satoshis. Register your Bitcoin address at FaucetHub to make those manual withdrawals.

BitcoinFaucet.tk

BitcoinFaucet.tk is another old school faucet that survived the faucet apocalypse. Load the page, enter your address, solve the CAPTCHA, submit. The site pays out every seven days on manual withdrawals. Minimum payout is 3,730 satoshis.

Sunmoonbitco.in

Sunmoonbitco.in has a simple CAPTCHA with a popup. Payouts are instant and direct to FaucetHub.

Lucky BTC Faucet

Lucky BTC Faucet has a simple double CAPTCHA. Payouts are instant and direct to FaucetHub. Faucet uses redirects.

Rektbitcoins

Rektbitcoins also pays out directly to Faucethub—between 30 and 240 satoshis every 7 minutes. The odds of winning are posted, as is the faucet balance, two features I love.

BTC4Free.site

BTC4Free.site pays out to Xapo and uses the same engine as the other Xapo faucets listed. Withdrawals to Xapo go through immediately.

CAPTCHAS.rocks

CAPTCHAS.rocks pays out to FaucetHub immediately. It pays 50-250 satoshis every 30 minutes. It’s straight forward and easy to use.

Forumcoin Bitcoin

Forumcoin Bitcoin pays out instantly to FaucetHub.io, and posts the faucet balance. Add your Bitcoin address to FaucetHub.

Bitcoin Cash Faucets that Pay

CoinMine BCH

CoinMine BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly.

Dayuzarce

Dayuzarce is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly. Site is in Spanish, but I was able to navigate it without issue.

Bitcoinday

Bitcoinday is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly.

LuckyBits

LuckyBits is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly.

GetFreeCo.in BCH

GetFreeCo.in BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly. Pays a flat 125 satoshis.

RektCoins BCH

RektCoins BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, double CAPCTHA, and pays instantly.

FaucetHub.net

FaucetHub.net is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, double CAPCTHA, and pays instantly.

Freebitco.win BCH

Freebitcoin.win BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, double CAPCTHA, and pays instantly.

Litecoin Faucets that Pay

Moon Litecoin

Moon Litecoin is part of the Moon faucet family, and it adds litoshi every few seconds. The longer you wait, the slower those litoshis get added, but they add up, maxing out in 24 hours. There’s also a loyalty bonus that adds 1% for every consecutive day you claim. It maxes out at 100%, meaning you can double your claims if you don’t miss a day. It pays out to CoinPot and has been operational for years.

Forumcoin Litecoin

Forumcoin Litecoin is a straightforward faucet. Visit the “Short Link” for a 600 litoshi bonus on each claim. Pays immediately to FaucetHub.

A Litecoin Faucet

A Litecoin Faucet is a straightforward faucet. Balance posted on the site, pays straight to FaucetHub.

Bitzer

Bitzer is a straightforward faucet. Pays straight to FaucetHub.

Lites4all.co

Lites4all.co is a straightforward faucet. Pays straight to FaucetHub.

LuckyBits Litecoin

LuckyBits Litecoin is a very straightforward faucet. Pays straight to FaucetHub.

LTC Ghost

LTC Ghost is a high paying Litecoin faucet. Uses a triple CAPTCHA, and pays straight to FaucetHub.

AleksCoin Litecoin

AleksCoin Litecoin is a Litecoin faucet. It uses redirects and a double CAPTCHA, but posts odds of winning, recent payouts, and faucet balance. Pays immediately to FaucetHub.

Dayuzarce Litecoin

Dayuzarce Litecoin is a straightforward faucet. It uses a double CAPTCHA and pays immediately to FaucetHub.

Rektcoins Litecoin

Rektcoins Litecoin is a Litecoin faucet. It uses a triple CAPTCHA and pays immediately to FaucetHub.

Dogecoin Faucets that Pay

FreeDoge.co.in

FreeDoge.co.in is the sister site to FreeBitco.in, only it pays out in Dogecoin (you’ll need a Dogecoin wallet). This faucet works the same as its big sister, minus the Lottery and Rewards.

Moon Dogecoin

Moon Dogecoin is the sister site to Moon Bitcoin and works the same way. There’s also a loyalty bonus that adds 1% for every consecutive day you claim. It maxes out at 100%, meaning you can double your claims if you don’t miss a day.

Konstantinova Doge

Konstantinova Doge pays out directly to FaucetHub, and uses a double CAPCTHA. Has a bonus opportunity for each claim.

Doge-Faucet.com

Doge-Faucet.com pays out directly to FaucetHub, and uses a double CAPCTHA. Has a bonus opportunity for each claim.

Eaglezz Dogecoin

Eaglezz Dogecoin pays out directly to FaucetHub, and uses a double CAPCTHA.

Rektdogecoins

Rektdogecoins operates exactly like Rektbitcoins, paying out immediately to Faucethub.

Bitclaim Doge

Bitclaim Doge pays out immediately to Faucethub. This faucet uses aggressive redirects and a timer on the CAPTCHA.

Doges4All.co

Doges4All.co pays out immediately to Faucethub. Straight-forward, with an easy double CAPTCHA.

Ethereum Faucets that Pay

Forumcoin Ethereum

Forumcoin Ethereum is paying out 700-750 gwei (0.000000001 Ethereum), and it pays out directly to your wallet. Visit the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. You can roll every 5 minutes, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 Ethereum.

Forumcoin FreeEth

Forumcoin FreeEth looks exactly like its sister faucets, but each is separate. It pays out directly to your wallet. Visit the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. You can roll every 5 minutes, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 Ethereum.

Forumcoin FreeEth

Forumcoin FreeEther looks exactly like its sister faucets, but each is separate. It pays out directly to your wallet. Visit the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. You can roll every 5 minutes, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 Ethereum.

Ethereum-Faucet.org

Ethereum-Faucet.org pays directly to FaucetHub. Make sure to do the Short Link for a bonus. Uses a triple CAPTCHA.

Dayuzarce Ethereum

Dayuzarce Ethereum is an Ethereum faucet that pays out to FaucetHub, now that FaucetHub supports that cyryptocurrency. It uses a double CAPTCHA, and is otherwise straight forward (like this company’s other faucets).

FaucetHub Free Ethereum

FaucetHub Free Ethereum is an Ethereum faucet that pays out to FaucetHub, now that FaucetHub supports that cyryptocurrency. It uses a double CAPTCHA, and is otherwise straight forward. It’s part of the Dayuzarce family.

FaucetMega Ethereum

FaucetMega Ethereum pays out to FaucetHub. It uses a triple CAPTCHA.

Task Sites that Pay in Bitcoin

Bitgames.io

BitcoinReward

BitcoinReward pays users for taking surveys, watching videos, or doing other tasks. I am leery of some surveys, but I’ve done a bunch of tasks. Note that many require Flash, but BitcoinReward has consistently paid out for years.

BitcoinGet

BitcoinGet is a good tasks-for-BTC site, and the longest operating service. In addition to videos and surveys, BitcoinGet has tasks and “offers.” Pay very close attention to those offers and make sure you’re doing what you think they’re doing. BitcoinGet has been stable for many years.

Testing

GetCoinFree

GetCoinFree pays well with its “Limited Faucet.” There are other features I haven’t tested yet, as well as offerwalls and tasks. It pays to FaucetHub with a 21,000 satoshi minimum.

MyBitHouse

MyBitHouse offers three faucets, 15 minutes, 60 minutes, and no-timer. They feature on-site support, excellent documentation, and what appears to be full transparency.

Ethereum Lottery

Ethereum Lottery is a high-paying faucet. It technically pays out in “Credits,” which are convertible to Ethereum. As of this writing, it pays 200 Credits, with each Credit worth 10 gwei. That’s 2000 gwei per claim, per 30 minutes.

EthereumFaucet.info

EthereumFaucet.info pays 1,000-5,000 gwei every 60 minutes, with a small chance to win more. It has some aggressive redirects, but it’s straight-forward.

CryptoRacers

CryptoRacers is a racing game where you get a car and “race” other players. You can level your car up—with satoshis and other in-game currencies. You win or lose satoshis based on those races, but you can earn more with “Day Jobs” that are time-delayed faucets. There are also offerwalls. Protect your winnings by storing them in the “Vault,” under Bank. It’s fun and some will find it addictive fun.

BoxBit.co

BoxBit.co uses a choose-the-box metaphor. Click or tap a treasure chest to get satoshis. If you don’t like your result, you get a second chance. You must then click through a CAPTCHA to have the reward credited to your account. There’s a “big game” bonus once you’ve claimed 30 times. Drastically lowered payouts due to ad revenue problems. The operators have been commendably up front and transparent about the changes. Still testing.

BitcoinRPS

BitcoinRPS pays 20-10,000 satoshis, heavily weighted to the bottom. It also offers gambling games I am neither testing nor endorsing. I have an overdue payment waiting.

EthereumFaucet

Free-Etherum is a faucet for Ethereum, as above. It pays between 0.00000300 and 0.03000000 ether per claim, and you can claim every 5 minutes. You’ll need an Ethereum wallet to use this faucet. [Update 7/23/2017: I’m waiting for an overdue payment – Bryan

Multi-coinFaucet.com

Multi-CoinFaucet.com has two faucets for Bitcoin and two faucets for Ethereum, and you’ll need an address for both to register. Both currencies have a “Roll Dice” faucet and a second faucet under the Earn pulldown menu. Do both once per hour. I recommend using FaucetHub or CoinBase for Bitcoin payouts. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th. – Bryan]

SwissAdsPaysFaucet

SwissAdsPaysFaucet uses the same engine as Multi-coinFaucet and has a high payout. The minimum withdrawal is high, at 80,000 satoshis. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th. – Bryan]

BFaucet.com

BFaucet.com often runs dry, but always comes back, plus you can keep earning. Uses a double CAPTCHA and pays out to FaucetHub. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August. – Bryan]

Bitcoin Faucet Warnings

Topfan.info has never paid, as far as I can tell.

Jetco.in has never paid, as far as I can tell.

BustedFaucet – Hasn’t paid since Epay.info ran into trouble.

MagicBiotcoin hasn’t paid (but removed malware redirects).

AutoFaucet ran dry.

Dance Faucet ran dry.

Free-Etherum has never paid out.

Bitcoland.net hasn’t paid out since May.

MyFaucet.biz is a scam. WARNING: DO NOT SEND BITCOINS TO THIS FAUCET FOR “VIP” STATUS!

BTC Matrix (no link) is nothing more than a ponzi scheme as near as I can figure out. I don’t recommend BTC Matrix—should I learn anything new, I will update this description.

Heads Up

Keep your eyes open for new faucets—drop a note in the comments or email me through my TMO profile page.