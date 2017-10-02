Get Free Bitcoins from 54 Faucets That Pay

[Update #69 October 2nd, 2017 – Get a Bitcoin, Etherum, or Litecoin wallet on Coinbase. Added BTC Smile to the Confirmed list. Added Dayuzarce Ethereum, FaucetHub Free Ethereum, FaucetMega Ethereum, and Ethereum-Faucet.org to the Ethereum Confirmed list.
Testing GetCoinFree. Moved Bitemplum higher on my list of confirmed sites due to high payout and prompt payments. Moved MulticoinFaucet, SwissAdPays, and Bfaucet to Testing for overdue payments. Removed Bagi.co.in faucets for low payments and sketchy practices. – Bryan]
I’ve put together a list of Bitcoin faucets that pay. They won’t make you rich, but I test and monitor my list to make sure they pay. If you need more info on Bitcoins, check out my Bitcoin primer or my faucet guide, How to Make Money with Bitcoin Faucets.
Bitcoin Faucets that Pay
Bitcoin faucets work by paying out tiny fractions of a Bitcoin in exchange for loading a page full of ads. Other sites pay Bitcoins for watching videos or doing tasks.
You’ll need a Bitcoin wallet, either a standalone client-side wallet or a cloud-based wallet like Blockchain.info or CoinBase. Other wallets: Dogecoin, Ethereum (CoinBase also supports Ethereum), Bitcoin cash (BTC.com).
Get Free Bitcoins from Bitcoin Faucets that Pay
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|56 – 5,600 satoshis
|60 Mins
|Direct
|30,000 satoshis
|Best faucet, period – see review for features
|66-250 satoshis
|Direct
|60 Minutes
|30,000 satoshis
|There is a lot going on with this faucet, including the main faucet, offerwalls, bonuses, and gambling (which we do not test).
|20-200 satoshis
|5 Mins
|CoinPot
|25,000 satoshis
|Redirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout. Now uses CoinPot.
|50 – 200 satoshis
|15 Mins
|CoinPot
|50,000 satoshis
|Redirects, great faucet. Now uses CoinPot.
|40-150 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Direct
|20,000 satoshis
|Redirects, straight forward faucet
|Bitemplum
|500 satoshis
|Xapo
|Daily
|10,000 satoshis
|Claim 100 satoshis five times per day, but can do all five at once.
|Variable
|Daily
|Direct
|Variable
|Register, refer your friends, get free Bitcoins and several altcoins every day without even logging on.
|48 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Triple CAPTCHA
|50-250 satoshis
|30 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Redirects, straight forward faucet.
|80 satoshis
|6 Hours
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Redirects, straight forward faucet.
|Bitfun.co
|Variable
|CoinPot
|Variable
|N/A
|Play games (with ads), earn satoshis. Withdraw immediately to CoinPot.
|20-35 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|N/A
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, manual withdrawals to FaucetHub with no minimum.
|30-10,000 satoshis
|15 Mins
|Faucet
Hub
|Instant
|Straight forward faucet that pays immediately to FaucetHub.io.
|30-10,000 satoshis
|30 Mins
|Faucet
Hub
|Instant
|Straight forward faucet that pays immediately to FaucetHub.io.
|30-50 satoshis
|60 Mins
|ePay
|N/A
|Straight forward faucet. Payouts haven’t decreased with the increase in Bitcoin, and I’ve moved it up on the list.
|30-50 satoshis
|60 Mins
|Direct
|10,000 satoshis
|30 second timer on Submit
|15-50 satoshis
|Faucet Hub
|5 Mins
|Direct
|Straight forward faucet that pays immediately to Faucethub.io
|22 – 240 satoshis
|7 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA. Frequently runs dry, but is always refilled. Faucet balance is posted.
|10-46 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, adds 1 satoshi to reward for each use
Get Free Bitcoin Cash from Bitcoin Cash Faucets that Pay
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|100-250 satoshis
|15 minutes
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub
|50 – 1,000 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub. Site in Spanish, but I was able to navigate it easily.
|90-200 satoshis
|15 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub.
|90-200 satoshis
|15 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub.
|125 satoshis
|15 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub
|50-125 satoshis
|15 minutes
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub.
|80-1,000 satoshis
|15 minutes
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub
|100-250 satoshis
|15 minutes
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub, but you must manually withdraw!
Get Free Litecoin from Litecoin Faucets that Pay
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|336-2,000 litoshi
|5 minutes
|CoinPot
|Direct
|Like the other Moon faucets, this one pays more the longer you go between claims. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout.
|1,100-2,000 litoshi
|5 minutes
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Visit short link for bonus litoshi on each claim.
|1,000 litoshis
|10 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Straight forward, pays immediately to FaucetHub.
|2,000 litoshis
|10 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Straight forward, pays immediately to FaucetHub.
|1,000-2,000 litoshis
|10 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, pays immediately to FaucetHub.
|150-3,200 satoshis
|30 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Double CAPTCHA, pays immediately to FaucetHub
|Up to 2,200 satoshis
|30 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays immediately to FaucetHub
|1,000-5,000 litoshis
|10 minutes
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, pays immediatly to FaucetHub.
|800-2,000 litoshis
|5 minutes
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub
|1,000-2,000 litoshis
|10 minutes
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays immediately
Get Free Dogecoins from Dogecoin Faucets that Pay
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|1.20 – 120 Doge
|60 Mins
|Direct
|6 Doge
|Twin to FreeBitco.in
|.5 – 1.5 Doge
|5 Mins
|CoinPot
|100 Doge
|Redirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout.
|Eaglezz Dogecoin
|0.1 – 0.6 Doge
|Direct
|5 Minutes
|Direct
|Straight forward faucet that pays instantly to FaucetHub.io
|0.4 – 15 Doge
|7 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA. Frequently runs dry, but is always refilled. Faucet balance is posted.
|0.2-0.5 Doge
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, bonus option, pays Dogecoin direct to FaucetHub
|0.2-0.8 Doge
|60 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, bonus opportunity, pays Dogecoin direct to FaucetHub.
|0.1 – 10,000 Doge
|7 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Aggressive redirects, timer on CAPTCHA. I doubt it actually pays out the high end of the range, but it’s possible. I’ve gotten as much as 5 Doge on a claim. Recently dry.
|0.01 – 5 Doge
|15 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Straight-forward faucet.
Get Free Ethereum from Ethereum Faucets that Pay
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|Forumcoin Ethereum
|650-1350 gwei
|5 minutes
|Direct
|0.00075
Ethereum
|Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim.
|Forumcoin FreeEth
|650-1350 gwei
|5 minutes
|Direct
|0.00075
Ethereum
|Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim.
|Forumcoin FreeEther
|650-1350 gwei
|5 minutes
|Direcy
|0.00075
Ethereum
|Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim.
|Dayuzarce Ethereum
|100-500 gwei
|5 minutes
|FaucetHub
|Direct
|Straight-forward Ethereum faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Double CAPTCHA.
|FaucetHub Free Ethereum
|100-1,000 gwei
|5 minutes
|FaucetHub
|Direct
|Straight-forward Ethereum faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Double CAPTCHA.
|FaucetMega Ethereum
|100-1,000 gwei
|5 minutes
|FaucetHub
|Direct
|Double CAPTCHA. Pays directly to FaucetHub.
|Ethereum-Faucet.org
|600-,1000 gwei
|60 minutes
|FaucetHub
|Direct
|Triple CAPTCHA—do the Short Link for a bonus. Pays directly to FaucetHub.
Task Sites that Pay in Bitcoin
|Site
|Cryptocoin
|Range
|Payouts
|Period
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|BitGames.io
|Variable
|Direct
|Variable
|150,000 “Coins”
|Site features a great faucet and several offerwalls for tasks, videos, and more.
|Variable
|Direct
|Variable
|50,000 satoshis
|BitcoinGet has a good track record. Surveys, video watching, tasks, and other offers. Pay close attention to what information you’re willing to give for these offers.
|Variable
|Direct
|Variable
|30,000 satoshis
|Surveys, video watching, tasks, and other offers. Pay close attention to what information you’re willing to give for these offers.
Testing
|Site
|Cryptocoin
|Range
|Payouts
|Period
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|GetCoinFree
|50-1,000 satoshis
|FaucetHub
|60 minutes
|21,000 satoshis
|The faucet pays well, and the site has offerwalls.
|MyBitHouse
|50 – 1,000 satoshis
|Direct
|60 minutes
|Testing
|You must register. Has three options (15 mins, 60 mins, instant). Lots of redirects, some of which are sketchy.
|Ethereum Lottery
|2,000 gwei
|Direct
|30 minutes
|Testing
|You must register. Pays in site “Credits” convertible to Ethereum. High paying faucet.
|EthereumFaucet.info
|1,000 – 5,000 gwei
|Direct
|60 minutes
|250,000 gwei
|Uses redirects, but is otherwise straight-forward.
|CryptoRacers
|30-500 satoshis
|Facuet Hub
|15 minutes
|50,000 satoshis
|A racing game where you win or lose satoshis for racing other players. You can also earn satoshis for “Day Jobs” (time-dealyed faucets) and offerwalls.
|BoxBit.co
|1-100 satoshis
|Direct
|15 minutes
|35,000 satoshis
|Uses a choose-the-box metaphor, with a second-chance option if you don’t like what you got. Drastically lowered payments due to ad revenue issue.
|BitcoinRPS
|30-10,000 satoshis
|Direct
|15 Mins
|40,000 satoshis
|This site is a gambling site using the rock, paper, scissors metaphor, but they also have a faucet.
|Multi-CoinFaucet.com
|86 satoshis (two faucets)
|Faucet
Hub or Coinbase
|60 Minutes
|70,000 satoshis
|There are two faucets (Dice Roll and Earn > Faucet) for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. You’ll want to use a FaucetHub or Coinbase address. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th.]
|SwissAdsPaysFaucet
|86-33,000 satoshis
|Faucet
Hub or Coinbase
|60 Minutes
|80,000 satoshis
|Uses same engine as MultiCoinFaucet, but is Bitcoin only. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th.]
|10-100 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|N/A
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, adds 1 satoshi to reward for each use. Frequently runs dry. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August.]
Faucets That Are Scams Or Ran Dry
Unfortunately, some faucets run dry, while others are scams from the getgo. I decided to maintain a list of faucets that still appear to be operational, but aren’t.
Warnings
|Site
|Description
|Topfan.info
|As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid.
|Jetco.in
|As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid.
|Free-Ethereum
|As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid.
|MagicBitcoin
|Hasn’t paid (but removed malware redirects).
|Dance Faucet
|Ran dry and hasn’t paid
|AutoFaucet
|Ran dry and hasn’t paid
|Bitcoland.net
|Ran dry and hasn’t paid.
|BustedFaucet
|Hasn’t paid since May of 2017.
|Ethereum Faucet
|Hasn’t paid.
|Bagi.co.in Faucets
|Faucet payments are very low, and balances disappear. Avoid.
|MyFaucet.biz
|MyFacuet.biz is a scam. WARNING: DO NOT SEND BITCOINS TO THIS FAUCET FOR “VIP” STATUS!
|BTC Matrix
|N/A
|BTC Matrix is a Ponzi scheme as near as I can tell. Stay away from BTC Matrix. More details on page 2.
FreeBitco.in
FreeBitco.in is the best Bitcoin faucet. It’s operated for years and pays on time every week. FreeBitco.in has bonuses that bring users even more value.
The faucet works on a random “roll” that pays more the higher you roll. I’ve hit the third payout many times and the second tier many more. It’s heavily weighted to the lower payouts.
The first bonus is a weekly lottery where you get two lottery “tickets” with every roll. You can also buy tickets. There are 10 prizes every week—recently from 2 or more BTC. You also earn two Reward Points (RP) with every roll, and each RP is worth 2 satoshis, or you can trade them for goods or to activate boosts.
FreeBitco.in also pays an annual 4.08% interest on balances of 30,000 satoshis or more.
Bitgames.io
Bitgames.io has a lot going on. The main faucet is hourly, and pays out 200-2,000 “coins” tied to the value of Bitcoin. There are also tasks, surveys, offers, and promotions for the most active users. I’ve earned more than a million coins with these tasks. There are also gambling games, which I don’t test. They pay within 24 hours of withdrawing.
Moon Bitcoin
Moon Bitcoin adds 1 satoshi to its payout every few seconds. The longer you wait, the slower those satoshis get added, but they add up, maxing out in 24 hours. There’s also a loyalty bonus that adds 1% for every consecutive day you claim. It maxes out at 100%, meaning you can double your claims if you don’t miss a day. It pays out to CoinPot and has been operational for years.
BonusBitcoin
BonusBitcoin is straightforward, but you must register with a valid email address. It’s fast and is one of the best faucets, and now pays out to CoinPot.
GetYourBitco.in
GetYourBitco.in pays out to FaucetHub immediately every five minutes. It’s straight forward, but uses a triple CAPTCHA.
OneWayFaucet
OneWayFaucet pays out to FaucetHub immediately. It pays 100-150 satoshis every 6 hours. It’s straight forward and easy to use.
Bitcoinker.com
Bitcoinker.com is straight forward. Enter your address, solve the CAPTCHA, submit. They pay on time every week.
Qoinpro.com
Qoinpro.com recently came pack to life, and I received a payment. The company is building an online wallet and payment service, and they pay out coins every day to raise awareness. Refer your friends and get referral bonuses several layers deep. If you had an account before, it should still be there.
Bitemplum
Bitemplum just launched. It pays 100 satoshis per claim for 5 claims per day.
Bitfun.co
Bitfun.co pays in bitcoins while you play games with ads. They have offers, as well as gambling (that I’m not testing). Withdraw immediately to CoinPot.
BTC Smile
BTC Smile pays out to FaucetHub or Xapo with no minimum withdrawal. Pays 20-35 satoshis every 5 minutes. Uses a double CAPTCHA.
DailyFreeBits
DailyFreeBits now pays out to FaucetHub with a minimum withdrawal of 500 satoshis. Register your Bitcoin address at FaucetHub to make those manual withdrawals.
BitcoinFaucet.tk
BitcoinFaucet.tk is another old school faucet that survived the faucet apocalypse. Load the page, enter your address, solve the CAPTCHA, submit. The site pays out every seven days on manual withdrawals. Minimum payout is 3,730 satoshis.
Sunmoonbitco.in
Sunmoonbitco.in has a simple CAPTCHA with a popup. Payouts are instant and direct to FaucetHub.
Lucky BTC Faucet
Lucky BTC Faucet has a simple double CAPTCHA. Payouts are instant and direct to FaucetHub. Faucet uses redirects.
Rektbitcoins
Rektbitcoins also pays out directly to Faucethub—between 30 and 240 satoshis every 7 minutes. The odds of winning are posted, as is the faucet balance, two features I love.
BTC4Free.site
BTC4Free.site pays out to Xapo and uses the same engine as the other Xapo faucets listed. Withdrawals to Xapo go through immediately.
CAPTCHAS.rocks
CAPTCHAS.rocks pays out to FaucetHub immediately. It pays 50-250 satoshis every 30 minutes. It’s straight forward and easy to use.
Forumcoin Bitcoin
Forumcoin Bitcoin pays out instantly to FaucetHub.io, and posts the faucet balance. Add your Bitcoin address to FaucetHub.
Bitcoin Cash Faucets that Pay
CoinMine BCH
CoinMine BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly.
Dayuzarce
Dayuzarce is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly. Site is in Spanish, but I was able to navigate it without issue.
Bitcoinday
Bitcoinday is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly.
LuckyBits
LuckyBits is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly.
GetFreeCo.in BCH
GetFreeCo.in BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly. Pays a flat 125 satoshis.
RektCoins BCH
RektCoins BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, double CAPCTHA, and pays instantly.
FaucetHub.net
FaucetHub.net is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, double CAPCTHA, and pays instantly.
Freebitco.win BCH
Freebitcoin.win BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, double CAPCTHA, and pays instantly.
Litecoin Faucets that Pay
Moon Litecoin
Moon Litecoin is part of the Moon faucet family, and it adds litoshi every few seconds. The longer you wait, the slower those litoshis get added, but they add up, maxing out in 24 hours. There’s also a loyalty bonus that adds 1% for every consecutive day you claim. It maxes out at 100%, meaning you can double your claims if you don’t miss a day. It pays out to CoinPot and has been operational for years.
Forumcoin Litecoin
Forumcoin Litecoin is a straightforward faucet. Visit the “Short Link” for a 600 litoshi bonus on each claim. Pays immediately to FaucetHub.
A Litecoin Faucet
A Litecoin Faucet is a straightforward faucet. Balance posted on the site, pays straight to FaucetHub.
Bitzer
Bitzer is a straightforward faucet. Pays straight to FaucetHub.
Lites4all.co
Lites4all.co is a straightforward faucet. Pays straight to FaucetHub.
LuckyBits Litecoin
LuckyBits Litecoin is a very straightforward faucet. Pays straight to FaucetHub.
LTC Ghost
LTC Ghost is a high paying Litecoin faucet. Uses a triple CAPTCHA, and pays straight to FaucetHub.
AleksCoin Litecoin
AleksCoin Litecoin is a Litecoin faucet. It uses redirects and a double CAPTCHA, but posts odds of winning, recent payouts, and faucet balance. Pays immediately to FaucetHub.
Dayuzarce Litecoin
Dayuzarce Litecoin is a straightforward faucet. It uses a double CAPTCHA and pays immediately to FaucetHub.
Rektcoins Litecoin
Rektcoins Litecoin is a Litecoin faucet. It uses a triple CAPTCHA and pays immediately to FaucetHub.
Dogecoin Faucets that Pay
FreeDoge.co.in
FreeDoge.co.in is the sister site to FreeBitco.in, only it pays out in Dogecoin (you’ll need a Dogecoin wallet). This faucet works the same as its big sister, minus the Lottery and Rewards.
Moon Dogecoin
Moon Dogecoin is the sister site to Moon Bitcoin and works the same way. There’s also a loyalty bonus that adds 1% for every consecutive day you claim. It maxes out at 100%, meaning you can double your claims if you don’t miss a day.
Konstantinova Doge
Konstantinova Doge pays out directly to FaucetHub, and uses a double CAPCTHA. Has a bonus opportunity for each claim.
Doge-Faucet.com
Doge-Faucet.com pays out directly to FaucetHub, and uses a double CAPCTHA. Has a bonus opportunity for each claim.
Eaglezz Dogecoin
Eaglezz Dogecoin pays out directly to FaucetHub, and uses a double CAPCTHA.
Rektdogecoins
Rektdogecoins operates exactly like Rektbitcoins, paying out immediately to Faucethub.
Bitclaim Doge
Bitclaim Doge pays out immediately to Faucethub. This faucet uses aggressive redirects and a timer on the CAPTCHA.
Doges4All.co
Doges4All.co pays out immediately to Faucethub. Straight-forward, with an easy double CAPTCHA.
Ethereum Faucets that Pay
Forumcoin Ethereum
Forumcoin Ethereum is paying out 700-750 gwei (0.000000001 Ethereum), and it pays out directly to your wallet. Visit the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. You can roll every 5 minutes, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 Ethereum.
Forumcoin FreeEth
Forumcoin FreeEth looks exactly like its sister faucets, but each is separate. It pays out directly to your wallet. Visit the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. You can roll every 5 minutes, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 Ethereum.
Forumcoin FreeEth
Forumcoin FreeEther looks exactly like its sister faucets, but each is separate. It pays out directly to your wallet. Visit the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. You can roll every 5 minutes, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 Ethereum.
Ethereum-Faucet.org
Ethereum-Faucet.org pays directly to FaucetHub. Make sure to do the Short Link for a bonus. Uses a triple CAPTCHA.
Dayuzarce Ethereum
Dayuzarce Ethereum is an Ethereum faucet that pays out to FaucetHub, now that FaucetHub supports that cyryptocurrency. It uses a double CAPTCHA, and is otherwise straight forward (like this company’s other faucets).
FaucetHub Free Ethereum
FaucetHub Free Ethereum is an Ethereum faucet that pays out to FaucetHub, now that FaucetHub supports that cyryptocurrency. It uses a double CAPTCHA, and is otherwise straight forward. It’s part of the Dayuzarce family.
FaucetMega Ethereum
FaucetMega Ethereum pays out to FaucetHub. It uses a triple CAPTCHA.
Task Sites that Pay in Bitcoin
Bitgames.io
Bitgames.io has a lot going on. The main faucet is hourly, and pays out 200-2,000 “coins” tied to the value of Bitcoin. There are also tasks, surveys, offers, and promotions for the most active users. I’ve earned more than a million coins with these tasks. There are also gambling games, which I don’t test. They pay within 24 hours of withdrawing.
BitcoinReward
BitcoinReward pays users for taking surveys, watching videos, or doing other tasks. I am leery of some surveys, but I’ve done a bunch of tasks. Note that many require Flash, but BitcoinReward has consistently paid out for years.
BitcoinGet
BitcoinGet is a good tasks-for-BTC site, and the longest operating service. In addition to videos and surveys, BitcoinGet has tasks and “offers.” Pay very close attention to those offers and make sure you’re doing what you think they’re doing. BitcoinGet has been stable for many years.
Testing
GetCoinFree
GetCoinFree pays well with its “Limited Faucet.” There are other features I haven’t tested yet, as well as offerwalls and tasks. It pays to FaucetHub with a 21,000 satoshi minimum.
MyBitHouse
MyBitHouse offers three faucets, 15 minutes, 60 minutes, and no-timer. They feature on-site support, excellent documentation, and what appears to be full transparency.
Ethereum Lottery
Ethereum Lottery is a high-paying faucet. It technically pays out in “Credits,” which are convertible to Ethereum. As of this writing, it pays 200 Credits, with each Credit worth 10 gwei. That’s 2000 gwei per claim, per 30 minutes.
EthereumFaucet.info
EthereumFaucet.info pays 1,000-5,000 gwei every 60 minutes, with a small chance to win more. It has some aggressive redirects, but it’s straight-forward.
CryptoRacers
CryptoRacers is a racing game where you get a car and “race” other players. You can level your car up—with satoshis and other in-game currencies. You win or lose satoshis based on those races, but you can earn more with “Day Jobs” that are time-delayed faucets. There are also offerwalls. Protect your winnings by storing them in the “Vault,” under Bank. It’s fun and some will find it addictive fun.
BoxBit.co
BoxBit.co uses a choose-the-box metaphor. Click or tap a treasure chest to get satoshis. If you don’t like your result, you get a second chance. You must then click through a CAPTCHA to have the reward credited to your account. There’s a “big game” bonus once you’ve claimed 30 times. Drastically lowered payouts due to ad revenue problems. The operators have been commendably up front and transparent about the changes. Still testing.
BitcoinRPS
BitcoinRPS pays 20-10,000 satoshis, heavily weighted to the bottom. It also offers gambling games I am neither testing nor endorsing. I have an overdue payment waiting.
EthereumFaucet
Free-Etherum is a faucet for Ethereum, as above. It pays between 0.00000300 and 0.03000000 ether per claim, and you can claim every 5 minutes. You’ll need an Ethereum wallet to use this faucet. [Update 7/23/2017: I’m waiting for an overdue payment – Bryan
Multi-coinFaucet.com
Multi-CoinFaucet.com has two faucets for Bitcoin and two faucets for Ethereum, and you’ll need an address for both to register. Both currencies have a “Roll Dice” faucet and a second faucet under the Earn pulldown menu. Do both once per hour. I recommend using FaucetHub or CoinBase for Bitcoin payouts. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th. – Bryan]
SwissAdsPaysFaucet
SwissAdsPaysFaucet uses the same engine as Multi-coinFaucet and has a high payout. The minimum withdrawal is high, at 80,000 satoshis. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th. – Bryan]
BFaucet.com
BFaucet.com often runs dry, but always comes back, plus you can keep earning. Uses a double CAPTCHA and pays out to FaucetHub. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August. – Bryan]
Bitcoin Faucet Warnings
Topfan.info has never paid, as far as I can tell.
Jetco.in has never paid, as far as I can tell.
BustedFaucet – Hasn’t paid since Epay.info ran into trouble.
MagicBiotcoin hasn’t paid (but removed malware redirects).
AutoFaucet ran dry.
Free-Etherum has never paid out.
Bitcoland.net hasn’t paid out since May.
MyFaucet.biz is a scam. WARNING: DO NOT SEND BITCOINS TO THIS FAUCET FOR “VIP” STATUS!
BTC Matrix (no link) is nothing more than a ponzi scheme as near as I can figure out. I don’t recommend BTC Matrix—should I learn anything new, I will update this description.
Heads Up
Keep your eyes open for new faucets—drop a note in the comments or email me through my TMO profile page.
132 Comments Add a comment
RP aren’t completely useless on freebitco.in. You only need a few thousand to activate BTC bonuses. If you make enough faucet claims this is more profitable than doing a simple cashout. Going for BTC bonuses is a much better option since RP value is tied to BTC/USD exchange rate so by the time 100k RP is reached you might not get very many satoshi anyways.
Thanks for the note, Vic. I’d completely missed that! I’m editing the Guide accordingly.
It’s a lottery faucet were you roll a RNG and depending on the role you et between 180 satoshi and $200 bitcoin. I’ve never got the $200 but once or twice I’ve had 0.00016701
Oscar
BitcoinBeetle.us is also a really great faucet.
I suggest you check it out.
Thanks for the heads up. 🙂
Hi, can you confirm or inform me about bitminer.io… Does it really pay? After some instant payment the IPV(Instant Payment Value) decreases and this IPV works as a barrier above which you don’t paid instantly and those payments get in pending list and processed manually.
So, my query is does it really pay?
here is the link of the website
I’ll check it out, bitminer. Thanks. 🙂
These this new faucet I use it as six faucets in one site earning from 50 to 1500 from 5 to 1440 minutes with a good ref amount try for you self or other members high paying and always full.
mbukbitcoin, I ran into trouble with their registration process and have a support ticket. I’ll add them to my testing list if they’re able to work it out.
bitminer, I didn’t realize you were asking about a cloud mining operation when I first responded. My problem with cloud miners is simple: if they can make a profit mining, why bother selling shares? Why not just earn the Bitcoins and keep the profits? As such, I’ve not found a cloud mining operation I can recommend. Note that I didn’t test this one specifically.
Are you sure that bitcoinbeetle pays ?
Andrius As Esu, I just checked again to make sure: I definitely got my first payout from them. It’s sent to Epay.info, so you’ll need to withdraw it from there to get it in your wallet. I’ve never had any issues with Epay, though they do take a few days to process withdrawals.
We will see, maybe they will pay later. Strange for me that after friday (when they say they pay out ) my balance is still the same. There is no signs that i have a pending payout.
How sure are you that bitcoinbeetle.us pays? Have you tested it recently? When is supposed to give payouts? Does payout begin as soon as you hit your desired or default amount? Or does it happen on a certain day? Is there any contact information where they actually respond?
I 100% received a payout on March 10th from Bitcoin Beetle. I didn’t receive a payout this Friday, which Andrius noted above is their payout date. Being just a couple of days late, I’m not worried about it, but am keeping my eye on them.
Still no paynment from Beetle. Anyway, you can check this interesting social platform and faucet in one. Faucet is really good, the only minus – minimal withdraw 200k satoshis. But they can be collected pretty fast, and i got already a payment. So you should really try it. [Thanks for the link – Bryan]
BitcoinBeetle has missed two payments in a row now. I added a note to their description. I’m not giving up on using it…yet.
How about http://web.btcmatrix.club/
My first payout has done, this weekend 0.001BTC
(Pay out rules said 0.01BTC)
Thanks, happylappy. I’ve started testing them.
Frist of all i’d like to thank you for your efforts.
I need your feedback regarding the following website
https://www.startminer.com/
Hi,
I would be pleased to see my faucets on your list.
https://btc4free.site
http://btc4free.today
Kind regards
Thanks for listing my faucets.
Please be informed, that you also can sign in with BTC address.
Then payouts are handled via Faucethub.io
That means you have to register your BTC address at Faucethub in advance in order to get also immediate payout.
The range of rewards is adjusted automatically depending on current BTC price.
So if price go down, the reward will increase.
Regards and enjoy.
My friend recommended [Bitcofarm.com] for me I am recommending for you try it too
Thank you
Dancefaucet is not paying, or it takes long time?
arpsed, I’ll have a new payment soon. I’ll report what happens once I can put it through.
almoche, I’ve added your faucets. Thanks for the heads up.
I’d say FreeBitco.in has been dethroned by MoonBit.co.in and BonusBitcoin.co, though it is still worthwhile. Notes on each:
FreeBitco.in remains a steady performer, as you note. Per my calculations in the comments on your old article, I am well over 99% confident that they never pay more than the first three tiers of claims (1x, 10x, 100x baseline), so forget that $200 jackpot, or even $20 or $2. Ditto FreeDoge.co.in.
MoonBit.co.in has a baseline payout about 75% of FreeBitco.in if you claim once an hour. However, their daily loyalty bonus rises by 1% for each day you claim at least once, maxing out at 100%, so the hourly baseline is 150% of FreeBitco.in after you’ve been claiming steadily for a few months. In addition a) the mystery bonus adds another 1%-100% of baseline with a fairly even distribution; b) you can boost the hourly take if you claim more than once per hour, though I’m not sure how much higher it can go since I don’t have the time to spare for a claim every five minutes; and c) because the payout continues to go up until you make a claim (I think it maxes out after 24 hours), your first payout after a gap of more than an hour will be bigger than usual, whereas it’ll be the same for FreeBitco.in after a gap. In all, I don’t bother to claim more often than once an hour from MoonBit.co.in, but I still get around twice as much from them in a week as I do from FreeBitco.in.
BonusBitcoin.co is even better, with an average payout about 125% that of FreeBitco.in to begin with. (You say your average is lower than they quote; it will remain so until you hit the rare 5000 satoshi payout, which will yank your average up in a big jump. You can also choose to claim the average payout every time instead of a random value, and I have chosen this to have assurance of the amount I’ll receive.) More than that, though, you can claim up to four times an hour and, unlike MoonBit.co.in, the payouts are all the same size, not smaller for more frequent claims. This means, if you are stubborn enough to return every 15 minutes, you can get five times as much from BonusBitcoin.co as from FreeBitco.in! (Plus a daily bonus of 5% of your claims over the past three days, or about a 15% boost overall.) Also, the payout threshold can be as low as 10,000 satoshi, though they charge a fee of 1000 satoshi for payouts less than 50,000 satoshi. I have received one payout of 10,000 satoshi and one of 50,000 satoshi so far, as advertised.
have a nice day guys
Thanks for the info. What’s your opinion of: [bitgrabber dot online]?
Cindy, I don’t send money to faucets. I suspect—but don’t specifically know—that it’s too-good-to-be-true at best or a ponzi scheme, at worst. The “comments” being posted seem awfully suspect, too, but your mileage may vary.
I don’t know precisely what they’re doing, but I don’t send money to faucets. That’s my bottom line.
I put through a withdrawal on DanceFaucet this evening. I’ll holler when and if the payment comes through.
[link]
High paying faucet. . every 2 hours u claim 140000 satoshie. . min. Widrawal is 0.05
You can add Bitcoin RPS to the list. This is the highest paying faucet now.
You can add Bitcoin RPS to the list. This is the highest paying faucet now.
https://www.bitcoinrockpaperscissors.com/faucet.php
Thanks, Diablomania! Added to my testing list.
What about claimers.io ? is it legit?
I’ll add something on on Claimers.io when I can, Er Zadar. The short version is that I’m testing and understand how it’s supposed to work, but haven’t yet gotten enough to confirm that they pay.
I did reach the minimum withdrawal for MyFaucet.biz. The withdrawal mechanism doesn’t function properly. I have a ticket filed with them, but I’m not all that hopeful.
hello please want to know if autofaucet really do pay or i just waste my time?
Tessy, I’ve had a withdrawal on AutoFaucet sitting for a while now. That happened once before, but when I canceled that withdrawal and re-withdrew it went through in minutes. I noticed their last payments went out on May 14th. I’m watching that. When I see new payments going out, I’ll resubmit and see what happens.
AutoFaucet just sent out a new round of payments (5/20). I’ve resubmitted my withdrawal and am waiting. Anyone else get a withdrawal?
Er Zadar, I received my first payout from Claimers in 24 hours, which what they described. Tessy, I’m still waiting for my current payout, but AutoFaucet sent out more payments to other users since I posted last.
do you know how to enable auto claim on Autofaucet
Hi richboy, autoclaim on AutoFaucet is a paid feature requiring Premium status or higher. I personally don’t recommend sending money to faucets, and I haven’t done so with AutoFaucet to test out the autoclaim feature.
I note that ads get turned off when you buy Premium or higher status. If no ads, where’s the money coming from for visiting? That feels sketchy to me. At least with the free faucets, I know where the money is ultimately coming from (ads).
If you haven’t bought a higher status, I don’t recommend doing so. If you have, I fear I don’t know how to turn on the autoclaim feature.
change of system in claimers.io ….
do you think myfaucet.biz is a scam
Richboy, I do think myfaucet.biz is a scam. A brilliant one, at that. Even the name…
I’ve got notes to that effect in the guide itself. I’m still watching it just because, but it was always too good to be true.
How Buy Bitcoins with Credit Card or debit card help any one
Does anyone know of http://www.bitcoinsurf.org is a scam bitcoin site? I’ve heard person says they have cashed out of it already?
why is it that the roll pay out on freebitcoin.in keep decreasing
richboy, Freebitco.in and FreeDoge.co.in both peg their payouts to $200 – $0.002. It’s how they’ve stayed solid all these years—because they’re buying Bitcoin as they go, their costs remain constant.
Note that while the top tier prize is officially pegged at $200, I’ve personally never seen anything higher than the third tier pay out.
In any event, their payouts have always been tied to the price of Bitcoin and rise and fall accordingly.
Hey everyone, this site is giving free bitcoins worth $10 for just sharing this site. For more information,
[Link removed]
I suggest this syte aswell… Fau et/offerwall in one, i get 1000k satoshi in like 3h with surways, and tested on widraw -. Paying each 4h.
[Testing link]
hanson, I suspect shenanigans with the site you posted. Seemed too good to be true when I read it, and when I signed up and posted my own link, nothing happened.
kaajinsh, I’ll check out the faucet you posted.
Hello my withdraw in autofaucet is till showing pending and yet to pay and for the notice of anyone use epay or faucethub there have being complain of them not paying out. my epay withdraw is pending too just hope they all pay.
Hello All
Has anyone used Bitminer.io site?
& put any btc in to upgrade?
Anyone got any out?
@Terryfltz Bitminer.io do not pay it a scam
Thanks for the updates, Tessy—I’m still waiting for multiple payouts from AutoFaucet. On the one hand, they did send out multiple payments this weekend, but none of my pending payouts was included. One thing that concerns me about them is that they haven’t reduced payouts with the increase in the price of Bitcoin. So…I’ll keep watching.
And I agree with Tessy, Terry. I commented above, but I’ll repeat: I don’t send money to faucets and cloud mining operations are inherently sketchy.
Thanks Tessy & Bryan for your comments . I haven’t put anything in just doing the free account
& hoping to get paid out
Has anyone used
Bitcoin Free Generation and Mining Tool where you enter your Bitcoin Wallet
Select the amount of BTC you want to generate
You can choose between 0.1 BTC and 5 BTC on some of them and then when it says it has generated the amount you asked for, it asks you to send them a miners fee to speed up the transaction
Terry, I call shenanigans on all of those things. If they could generate those Bitcoins, they’d generate them for themselves. That’s my take, at least.
Nice that you liked bitgames.io and you get your payment so fast… Only cant understand, why you didnt reg.like reff? Is that hard it? Is to be referal makes you poor? Huh… 😥
@Bryan have you reached the minimum payout on myfaucetbiz before you confirmed that it was a scam
Have you been keeping an eye on transaction confirmation times? I’ve tried to do some “profit-taking” on the huge increase in BTC-to-USD value lately by buying a Gyft card, but the transaction has just been sitting there with zero confirmations in the blockchain for more than two weeks! Can’t cancel it, can’t force it to complete, so my BTC is just tied up, of no use to anybody. Please give us any insights you have as to which wallet clients have the intelligence to attach a large enough miner’s fee to transactions that they don’t get ignored; MultiBit HD failed me on this, and I didn’t know enough to check before it caused me a problem. You might also comment on the big run-up in miners’ fees and confirmation times that has accompanied the big run-up in BTC price.
@richboy, I did reach the minimum before calling it a scam. The withdrawal window doesn’t have a withdrawal button. My theory on MyFaucet.biz is this: make a faucet paying out more than 1,000 times any other faucet, but never actually pay out. Put a VIP purchase option on the faucet. Some small number of people will buy it thinking it will allow them to withdraw their balance. Sit back and wait. It’s in the very name, “MyFaucet.” We are his faucet.
@looper, there is a real issue with Bitcoin on confirmations. The blockchain is being overwhelmed and needs to be overhauled to allow more transactions to go through, There are two warring factions, with some folks aligned with miners who want a system that benefits miners, and other folks wanting a system more beneficial to Bitcoin transactions. In the meanwhile, the miners are successfully jacking up transaction fees, even while the value of Bitcoin goes up. And delayed transactions are becoming ever more the thing. If you haven’t already, see if Gyft can cancel the transaction.
Just registered with your referral FunArtem. Let’s see how this goes.
Thank you for this great article Bryan. Really informative on which faucets to use for beginners such as myself. Keep up the good work.
Thanks, John. ☺️
Bagi.co.in says “This faucet has insufficient funds to send the payout.”
Several of the faucets run dry until they get refilled. If this one stays dry too long, I’ll pull it from the list. Thanks for the heads up!
Hi everyone has any one had any experience with Magic Bitcoin Faucet
Min Withdrawal is 30,000 ok reached that on 18th june did a withdrawal , said ok but currently as of 11.pm 30/6 still pending
Anyone used [MagicBitcoin]
Hasn’t cost anything
PS myfaucet is gone cannot login for last 3 days lol
Terry
Thanks for the heads up on the faucet, Terry. Glad to see that scam site go, too.
Bryan:
Have you investigated other crypto-currancies? I have a friend who’s building a rig to mine those. A couple racks with numerous video cards, to do the hard number crunching. Apparently video cards for these kind of rigs are getting to be hard to come by.
Hey geoduck, I missed your note until now. I’ve mined Bitcoin and several altcoins, though my mining days are in the past. Shoot me a note if you have any specific questions.
Does magicbitcoin really pay?
Have you already tried magicbitcoin? How was it? Legit or not?
I’m waiting for a payment from MagicBitcoin even now—meaning, I don’t know if it’s legit yet. Has anyone else received a payment?
Hi please tell me about the faucets: jetco.in and topfan.info. Are these faucets paying or not?
moonbitcoin moondogecoin and bitcoin bonus now needs coinpot
Hey folks, MagicBitcoin never paid me. Worse, the faucet now redirects to malware sites.
Anindita, I’m testing both of those faucets now. I’m skeptical because they both pay very well compared to other faucets. Increasingly, if a faucet is too good to be true, it’s dead or a scam. Hopefully these two will be the exception!
Elthianan, thanks for the note. I updated their descriptions accordingly.
Hello Bryan. Here is an update on the claimwithme site. Turns out it was a scam. The owner has run away and has shutdown their Facebook page. Thank goodness I never invested anything in it. Hmm, it looks like FunArtem has also disappeared as well. Coincidence? Anyway, on another note, I have just come across the following site – [BTCClock]. What do you think about the site, Bryan?
Hey John Thuku, thanks for the notes. I haven’t tested BTCClock, but it sure looks like a ponzi scheme to me. I don’t recommend sending money to a faucet—faucets are supposed to send us Bitcoins, not the other way around.
Thanks Bryan for the quick response. I will make sure to stay away from that site.
P.S. I enjoy reading the updates you make on this page. 🙂
Thanks, John! I love doing this guide, in part because so many people find it helpful. There are so many scams out there, not to mention the faucets that launched with good intentions, but were abandoned when they didn’t work out as expected. Sorting the wheat from the chaff is a fun challenge, and I get a few satoshis in the process. So yay!
Greetings Bryan, i have been member of daily free bits for three weeks iclick my encash bottom and input my bitcoin account until my free btc has not arrive yet for more than a week can you please asist me on my dilemma ty.
startreker8888
Hey Bryan what about jetco.in and topfan.info? Are these paying?
I’m awaiting payments on both, Anindita.
Please Bryan is qoinpro still pay? cause I’ve register and refer a friend who also registered but I’ve not received any mail to notify me that someone have registered through my link and my profile is still not deposits anything from them.
Hi BISHOPSOLO12, it’s interesting because I very recently got a payment from Qoinpro originally put through last year. I haven’t yet been able to get a new payment, though, and am watching them.
startreker8888, I can’t directly assist with any of these faucets. I’m a faucet user just like you, not an admin with them. That said, if you’re asking about Freebitco.in, they have never once missed a payment for me in years. Check to make sure you have auto-withdrawal enabled and have met the minimum withdrawal level. I think they also answer support questions, but can’t swear to it.
There is a new faucet http://www.bitemplum.cloud
Interesting, parcheggigratis. Seems to be a daily faucet? I added it to my testing list—thanks for the heads up!
Hi Bryan can you suggest me a way to earn 1 BTC per montth.
I don’t think that’s remotely possible through faucets, Anindita. If you are dedicated to the task, sites like Bitgames.io let you earn the most through doing tasks, but I’d be surprised if you could earn that much. If you can, tell us about it!
Hi Bryan,please check up on [Bitfun.co] the pay directly to coinpot and accumulate satoshi very fast.please add it to the paying list.thanks
Signed up and am testing, cutechuks. Thanks for the heads up!
Thanks Bryan,but you didn’t use my referal link.
I signed up under your referral link, but we use our own referrals in the guide.
Thanks for adding our faucet to your list you can claim different currencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, dash, litecoin, dogecoin, primecoin, peercoin! From https://dayuzarce.com just select the currency you want to win! We give away between 0.5 – 3 dogecoin and 45k – 80k of blackcoin among other currencies!
Thanks, dayuzarce.com. I’ll get your other faucets added, too.
Bryan can it be possible that I withdraw from jetcoin and they didnt credited to my wallet? or do you also known how to check if there is transaction in a wallet without login blockchain account? thank you. The reason is that ive withdrawn from jetco.in and when i share the link with a friend he said that they will not pay and i i told him ive withdrawn already he ask me to send him the wallet i withdrawn to for him to confirmed and when he check he said there is no transaction.
I’ve never gotten a payout from Jetcoin or TopFan (two faucets I started testing at the same time). I suspect both of them are dead and I’ll be moving them to the warning list unless something changes soon.
By the by, I use separate addresses for each faucet so that I can easily see who’s paying us. That’s the easiest way I’ve found to make sure of these things.
Please do you known if QOINPRO has pay again? I wanted to login and they ask me to download QOINPRO APP and login from the app.
Hi BISHOPSOLO12, I was able to login on a browser on my Mac like normal. I haven’t tried from an Android device (they don’t have an iOS app yet). Note, though, that I get an error when withdrawing. I’ve written to the company and will report back what I learn.
hi m8, How much satoshi is needed for the withdraw? and how ?
*withdraw in topfan
it’s either 30,000 or 50,000 satoshis—I’d look, but I’ve never gotten a payment from them. I think they’re either a scam or ran dry a long time ago. My next update will move them from the Testing list to the Warnings list.
oh ok, i’ll waiting new information from you
CY@
#sorrybadenglish #teehe
Hi Bryan can you please make a list of free btc mining sites. I recently signed up in startminer.com. Its very fast but I don’t know whether its going to pay me or not. Mining on eobot.com is very slow.
Anindita, in my experience, there’s no such thing as an actual “free” mining service. Even the for-pay cloud hashing services tend to never pay off. No operator is going to “sell” you hashing power at a price that would make you a profit when they could just profit from that hashing power themselves.
I bet that’s not what you want to hear, but that’s my considered opinion on the subject. 🙂
For me the best is [BoxBit.co link in article]
Open a box and win satoshi, if you do not like the awards you can try again, then click the captcha and wait 10 minutes to open again.
There are 25 boxes with various awards and a special prize of 55556 satoshi.
Very good!
Thanks, Wander. I signed up and am testing now. Cheers.
hello everyone , new faucet great and very fast payout 0.5doge every 5minute
Link : [link – I’ve sent some questions to the site operator of this faucet. I’ll be adding it once those questions are answered. – Bryan]
hello everyone, doges4all.co is a good one.
Good day bryan, bitzer (litecoin) is currently out of funds, not sure whether it’s normal, will try again over the next few days.
Thanks for the report! Many of the FaucetHub faucets periodically run out of funds, but this is the first time I’ve seen this particular one do so. I’ll drop a note if they top off again, or remove them if they stay dry.
Cheers, and thanks again. 🙂
Hi Bryan. I just wanted to inform you about the following faucet site – [MyBitHouse]. Kindly have a look. Thank you again for updating the list.
Thanks, John! I signed up under your referral and added the site to my testing list. Cheers, and thanks. 🙂
Hi Bryan. Thank you for signing up through my referral link. You are the best.
I would like to inform you that I have come across another faucet site – https://www.sadomi.com/?ref=johnthuku0 but I am not sure how valid it is as it is paying 50 satoshi per roll and 300 satoshi through its faucet so a user can receive upto 350 satoshi per hour. You may or may not decide to join this site.
Again, thank you for all the good work.
Hi Bryan. I just wanted to inform you to please ignore the faucet that I had listed above – https://www.sadomi.com/?ref=johnthuku0 Apparently, my anti-virus caught it trying to mine using my CPU . Also, they had reduced the faucet claim from 300 to 100 satoshi. Anyway, I hope you are enjoying your vacation. You deserve it for all the work you do.
Hi Bryan. Just a heads up. It looks like https://www.sadomi.com/?ref=johnthuku0 isn’t the only site that is trying to mine other people’s CPU. Other websites such as https://www.bitemplum.cloud/?r=120 (already on your list) and http://moonbit.co.in/?ref=688c98462a7e (also stated on your list) are also using Coinhive to mine CPU’s in the background. Might this possibly be the future of faucets? Anyway, I leave it up to you on whether or not to join https://www.sadomi.com/?ref=johnthuku0 . Cheers.
Here’s a new one. It’s free. I’m registured since a week now
and my account made 0.001 B
[Link Removed]
Gorgo, I wish you well with that, but any site that requires a deposit to get something “free” is almost certainly a ponzi scheme.
lites4all.co is pretty good. claimed twice and got 350 the first time and 2000 litecoins the second. they use faucethub
Thanks, mrs! I’ll get that added shortly.
Hey! my friend please add my faucet of ethereum paying faucethub
https://dayuzarce.com/ethereum
https://faucethub.us/ethereum
Will do, mate. I’m on vacation, but will look at them when I get back. Thanks for the notes.
Hello Bryan,
Please add my faucet of btc and doge paying faucethub!!
You’re mining using people’s CPUs without permission. Until that changes, I won’t add you. CPU mining costs users orders of magnitude more in electricity than they will get, and I don’t recommend it.
Hi Bryan,
I think you missed one of the most paying bitcoin faucets http://www.btcsmile.com, where you can claim every 5 minutes and withdraw instantly in your Xapo or Faucethub account. Check it out! 🙂
Added! Thanks. 🙂
Hi – I would recommend to use freebitco.in is a great faucet and pays well.
I know a very good and reputable site, it is getcoinfree.com
You can earn BTC online from it
Testing. Thanks.