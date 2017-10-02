Get Free Bitcoins from 54 Faucets That Pay

| Deep Dive

[Update #69 October 2nd, 2017 – Get a Bitcoin, Etherum, or Litecoin wallet on Coinbase. Added BTC Smile to the Confirmed list. Added Dayuzarce Ethereum, FaucetHub Free Ethereum, FaucetMega Ethereum, and Ethereum-Faucet.org to the Ethereum Confirmed list.

Testing GetCoinFree. Moved Bitemplum higher on my list of confirmed sites due to high payout and prompt payments. Moved MulticoinFaucet, SwissAdPays, and Bfaucet to Testing for overdue payments. Removed Bagi.co.in faucets for low payments and sketchy practices. – Bryan]

I’ve put together a list of Bitcoin faucets that pay. They won’t make you rich, but I test and monitor my list to make sure they pay. If you need more info on Bitcoins, check out my Bitcoin primer or my faucet guide, How to Make Money with Bitcoin Faucets.

Bitcoins Raining Down

Bitcoin Faucets that Pay

Bitcoin faucets work by paying out tiny fractions of a Bitcoin in exchange for loading a page full of ads. Other sites pay Bitcoins for watching videos or doing tasks.

You’ll need a Bitcoin wallet, either a standalone client-side wallet or a cloud-based wallet like Blockchain.info or CoinBase. Other wallets: Dogecoin, Ethereum (CoinBase also supports Ethereum), Bitcoin cash (BTC.com).

 

Get Free Bitcoins from Bitcoin Faucets that Pay

Faucet
CoinRangePeriodPayoutsWithdrawalSpecial Notes
Bitcoin56 – 5,600 satoshis60 MinsDirect30,000 satoshisBest faucet, period – see review for features
Bitcoin66-250 satoshisDirect60 Minutes30,000 satoshisThere is a lot going on with this faucet, including the main faucet, offerwalls, bonuses, and gambling (which we do not test).
Bitcoin20-200 satoshis5 MinsCoinPot25,000 satoshisRedirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout. Now uses CoinPot.
Bitcoin50 – 200 satoshis15 MinsCoinPot50,000 satoshis Redirects, great faucet. Now uses CoinPot.
Bitcoin40-150 satoshis5 MinsDirect20,000 satoshis Redirects, straight forward faucet
BitemplumBitcoin500 satoshisXapoDaily10,000 satoshisClaim 100 satoshis five times per day, but can do all five at once.
BitcoinVariableDailyDirectVariableRegister, refer your friends, get free Bitcoins and several altcoins every day without even logging on.
Bitcoin48 satoshis5 MinsFaucet HubInstantTriple CAPTCHA
Bitcoin50-250 satoshis30 MinsFaucet HubInstantRedirects, straight forward faucet.
Bitcoin80 satoshis6 HoursFaucet HubInstantRedirects, straight forward faucet.
Bitfun.coBitcoinVariableCoinPotVariableN/APlay games (with ads), earn satoshis. Withdraw immediately to CoinPot.
Bitcoin20-35 satoshis5 MinsFaucet HubN/ARedirects, double CAPTCHA, manual withdrawals to FaucetHub with no minimum.
Bitcoin30-10,000 satoshis15 MinsFaucet
Hub		InstantStraight forward faucet that pays immediately to FaucetHub.io.
Bitcoin30-10,000 satoshis30 MinsFaucet
Hub		InstantStraight forward faucet that pays immediately to FaucetHub.io.
Bitcoin30-50 satoshis60 MinsePayN/AStraight forward faucet. Payouts haven’t decreased with the increase in Bitcoin, and I’ve moved it up on the list.
Bitcoin30-50 satoshis60 MinsDirect10,000 satoshis30 second timer on Submit
Bitcoin15-50 satoshisFaucet Hub5 MinsDirectStraight forward faucet that pays immediately to Faucethub.io
Bitcoin22 – 240 satoshis7 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, double CAPTCHA. Frequently runs dry, but is always refilled. Faucet balance is posted.
Bitcoin10-46 satoshis5 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, double CAPTCHA, adds 1 satoshi to reward for each use

 

Get Free Bitcoin Cash from Bitcoin Cash Faucets that Pay

Faucet
CoinRangePeriodPayoutsWithdrawalSpecial Notes
Bitcoin Cash100-250 satoshis15 minutesFaucet HubDirectRedirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub
Bitcoin Cash50 – 1,000 satoshis5 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub. Site in Spanish, but I was able to navigate it easily.
Bitcoin Cash90-200 satoshis15 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub.
Bitcoin Cash90-200 satoshis15 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub.
Bitcoin Cash125 satoshis15 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub
Bitcoin Cash50-125 satoshis15 minutesFaucet HubDirectRedirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub.
Bitcoin Cash80-1,000 satoshis15 minutesFaucet HubDirectRedirects, double CAPTCHA, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub
Bitcoin Cash100-250 satoshis15 minutesFaucet HubDirectRedirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub, but you must manually withdraw!

 

Get Free Litecoin from Litecoin Faucets that Pay

Faucet
CoinRangePeriodPayoutsWithdrawalSpecial Notes
336-2,000 litoshi5 minutesCoinPotDirectLike the other Moon faucets, this one pays more the longer you go between claims. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout.
1,100-2,000 litoshi5 minutesFaucet HubDirectVisit short link for bonus litoshi on each claim.
1,000 litoshis10 MinsFaucet HubDirectStraight forward, pays immediately to FaucetHub.
2,000 litoshis10 MinsFaucet HubDirectStraight forward, pays immediately to FaucetHub.
1,000-2,000 litoshis10 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, pays immediately to FaucetHub.
150-3,200 satoshis30 MinsFaucet HubDirectDouble CAPTCHA, pays immediately to FaucetHub
Up to 2,200 satoshis30 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays immediately to FaucetHub
1,000-5,000 litoshis10 minutesFaucet HubDirectRedirects, double CAPTCHA, pays immediatly to FaucetHub.
800-2,000 litoshis5 minutesFaucet HubDirectRedirects, double CAPTCHA, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub
1,000-2,000 litoshis10 minutesFaucet HubDirectRedirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays immediately

 

Get Free Dogecoins from Dogecoin Faucets that Pay

Faucet
CoinRangePeriodPayoutsWithdrawalSpecial Notes
Dogecoin1.20 – 120 Doge60 MinsDirect6 Doge Twin to FreeBitco.in
Dogecoin.5 – 1.5 Doge5 MinsCoinPot100 DogeRedirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout.
Eaglezz DogecoinDogecoin0.1 – 0.6 DogeDirect5 MinutesDirectStraight forward faucet that pays instantly to FaucetHub.io
Dogecoin0.4 – 15 Doge7 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, double CAPTCHA. Frequently runs dry, but is always refilled. Faucet balance is posted.
Dogecoin0.2-0.5 Doge5 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, bonus option, pays Dogecoin direct to FaucetHub
Dogecoin0.2-0.8 Doge60 MinsFaucet HubDirectRedirects, double CAPTCHA, bonus opportunity, pays Dogecoin direct to FaucetHub.
Dogecoin0.1 – 10,000 Doge7 MinsFaucet HubDirectAggressive redirects, timer on CAPTCHA. I doubt it actually pays out the high end of the range, but it’s possible. I’ve gotten as much as 5 Doge on a claim. Recently dry.
Dogecoin0.01 – 5 Doge15 MinsFaucet HubDirectStraight-forward faucet.

 

Get Free Ethereum from Ethereum Faucets that Pay

Faucet
CoinRangePeriodPayoutsWithdrawalSpecial Notes
Forumcoin EthereumEthereum Cryptocoin650-1350 gwei5 minutesDirect0.00075

Ethereum

Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim.
Forumcoin FreeEthEthereum Cryptocoin650-1350 gwei5 minutesDirect0.00075

Ethereum

Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim.
Forumcoin FreeEtherEthereum Cryptocoin650-1350 gwei5 minutesDirecy0.00075

Ethereum

Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim.
Dayuzarce EthereumEthereum Cryptocoin100-500 gwei5 minutesFaucetHubDirectStraight-forward Ethereum faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Double CAPTCHA.
FaucetHub Free EthereumEthereum Cryptocoin100-1,000 gwei5 minutesFaucetHubDirectStraight-forward Ethereum faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Double CAPTCHA.
FaucetMega EthereumEthereum Cryptocoin100-1,000 gwei5 minutesFaucetHubDirectDouble CAPTCHA. Pays directly to FaucetHub.
Ethereum-Faucet.orgEthereum Cryptocoin600-,1000 gwei60 minutesFaucetHubDirectTriple CAPTCHA—do the Short Link for a bonus. Pays directly to FaucetHub.

 

Task Sites that Pay in Bitcoin

SiteCryptocoinRangePayoutsPeriodWithdrawalSpecial Notes
BitGames.ioBitcoinVariableDirectVariable150,000 “Coins”Site features a great faucet and several offerwalls for tasks, videos, and more.
BitcoinVariableDirectVariable50,000 satoshisBitcoinGet has a good track record. Surveys, video watching, tasks, and other offers. Pay close attention to what information you’re willing to give for these offers.
BitcoinVariableDirectVariable30,000 satoshisSurveys, video watching, tasks, and other offers. Pay close attention to what information you’re willing to give for these offers.

Testing

SiteCryptocoinRangePayoutsPeriodWithdrawalSpecial Notes
GetCoinFreeBitcoin50-1,000 satoshisFaucetHub60 minutes21,000 satoshisThe faucet pays well, and the site has offerwalls.
MyBitHouseBitcoin50 – 1,000 satoshisDirect60 minutesTestingYou must register. Has three options (15 mins, 60 mins, instant). Lots of redirects, some of which are sketchy.
Ethereum LotteryEthereum Cryptocoin2,000 gweiDirect30 minutesTestingYou must register. Pays in site “Credits” convertible to Ethereum. High paying faucet.
EthereumFaucet.infoEthereum Cryptocoin1,000 – 5,000 gweiDirect60 minutes250,000 gweiUses redirects, but is otherwise straight-forward.
CryptoRacersBitcoin30-500 satoshisFacuet Hub15 minutes50,000 satoshisA racing game where you win or lose satoshis for racing other players. You can also earn satoshis for “Day Jobs” (time-dealyed faucets) and offerwalls.
BoxBit.coBitcoin1-100 satoshisDirect15 minutes35,000 satoshisUses a choose-the-box metaphor, with a second-chance option if you don’t like what you got. Drastically lowered payments due to ad revenue issue.
BitcoinRPSBitcoin30-10,000 satoshisDirect15 Mins40,000 satoshisThis site is a gambling site using the rock, paper, scissors metaphor, but they also have a faucet.
Multi-CoinFaucet.comBitcoin Ethereum Cryptocoin86 satoshis (two faucets)Faucet
Hub or Coinbase		60 Minutes70,000 satoshisThere are two faucets (Dice Roll and Earn > Faucet) for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. You’ll want to use a FaucetHub or Coinbase address. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th.]
SwissAdsPaysFaucetBitcoin86-33,000  satoshisFaucet
Hub or Coinbase		60 Minutes80,000 satoshisUses same engine as MultiCoinFaucet, but is Bitcoin only. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th.]
Bitcoin10-100 satoshis5 MinsFaucet HubN/ARedirects, double CAPTCHA, adds 1 satoshi to reward for each use. Frequently runs dry. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August.]

Faucets That Are Scams Or Ran Dry

Unfortunately, some faucets run dry, while others are scams from the getgo. I decided to maintain a list of faucets that still appear to be operational, but aren’t.

 

Warnings

SiteDescription
Topfan.infoBitcoinAs near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid.
Jetco.inBitcoinAs near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid.
Free-EthereumEthereum CryptocoinAs near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid.
MagicBitcoinBitcoinHasn’t paid (but removed malware redirects).
Dance FaucetBitcoinRan dry and hasn’t paid
AutoFaucetBitcoinRan dry and hasn’t paid
Bitcoland.netBitcoinRan dry and hasn’t paid.
BustedFaucetBitcoinHasn’t paid since May of 2017.
Ethereum FaucetEthereum CryptocoinHasn’t paid.
Bagi.co.in FaucetsBitcoin
Dogecoin		Faucet payments are very low, and balances disappear. Avoid.
MyFaucet.bizBitcoinMyFacuet.biz is a scam. WARNING: DO NOT SEND BITCOINS TO THIS FAUCET FOR “VIP” STATUS!
BTC MatrixN/ABTC Matrix is a Ponzi scheme as near as I can tell. Stay away from BTC Matrix. More details on page 2.

 

FreeBitco.in

FreeBitco.in is the best Bitcoin faucet. It’s operated for years and pays on time every week. FreeBitco.in has bonuses that bring users even more value.

The faucet works on a random “roll” that pays more the higher you roll. I’ve hit the third payout many times and the second tier many more. It’s heavily weighted to the lower payouts.

The first bonus is a weekly lottery where you get two lottery “tickets” with every roll. You can also buy tickets. There are 10 prizes every week—recently from 2 or more BTC. You also earn two Reward Points (RP) with every roll, and each RP is worth 2 satoshis, or you can trade them for goods or to activate boosts.

FreeBitco.in also pays an annual 4.08% interest on balances of 30,000 satoshis or more.

Screenshot from FreeBitco.in with third tier prize

FreeBitco.in Screenshot with the third tier prize from April, 2017

Bitgames.io

Bitgames.io has a lot going on. The main faucet is hourly, and pays out 200-2,000 “coins” tied to the value of Bitcoin. There are also tasks, surveys, offers, and promotions for the most active users. I’ve earned more than a million coins with these tasks. There are also gambling games, which I don’t test. They pay within 24 hours of withdrawing.

Moon Bitcoin

Moon Bitcoin adds 1 satoshi to its payout every few seconds. The longer you wait, the slower those satoshis get added, but they add up, maxing out in 24 hours. There’s also a loyalty bonus that adds 1% for every consecutive day you claim. It maxes out at 100%, meaning you can double your claims if you don’t miss a day. It pays out to CoinPot and has been operational for years.

BonusBitcoin

BonusBitcoin is straightforward, but you must register with a valid email address. It’s fast and is one of the best faucets, and now pays out to CoinPot.

GetYourBitco.in

GetYourBitco.in pays out to FaucetHub immediately every five minutes. It’s straight forward, but uses a triple CAPTCHA.

OneWayFaucet

OneWayFaucet pays out to FaucetHub immediately. It pays 100-150 satoshis every 6 hours. It’s straight forward and easy to use.

Bitcoinker.com

Bitcoinker.com is straight forward. Enter your address, solve the CAPTCHA, submit. They pay on time every week.

Qoinpro.com

Qoinpro.com recently came pack to life, and I received a payment. The company is building an online wallet and payment service, and they pay out coins every day to raise awareness. Refer your friends and get referral bonuses several layers deep. If you had an account before, it should still be there.

Bitemplum

Bitemplum just launched. It pays 100 satoshis per claim for 5 claims per day.

Bitfun.co

Bitfun.co pays in bitcoins while you play games with ads. They have offers, as well as gambling (that I’m not testing). Withdraw immediately to CoinPot.

BTC Smile

BTC Smile pays out to FaucetHub or Xapo with no minimum withdrawal. Pays 20-35 satoshis every 5 minutes. Uses a double CAPTCHA.

DailyFreeBits

DailyFreeBits now pays out to FaucetHub with a minimum withdrawal of 500 satoshis. Register your Bitcoin address at FaucetHub to make those manual withdrawals.

BitcoinFaucet.tk

BitcoinFaucet.tk is another old school faucet that survived the faucet apocalypse. Load the page, enter your address, solve the CAPTCHA, submit. The site pays out every seven days on manual withdrawals. Minimum payout is 3,730 satoshis.

Sunmoonbitco.in

Sunmoonbitco.in has a simple CAPTCHA with a popup. Payouts are instant and direct to FaucetHub.

Lucky BTC Faucet

Lucky BTC Faucet has a simple double CAPTCHA. Payouts are instant and direct to FaucetHub. Faucet uses redirects.

Rektbitcoins

Rektbitcoins also pays out directly to Faucethub—between 30 and 240 satoshis every 7 minutes. The odds of winning are posted, as is the faucet balance, two features I love.

BTC4Free.site

BTC4Free.site pays out to Xapo and uses the same engine as the other Xapo faucets listed. Withdrawals to Xapo go through immediately.

CAPTCHAS.rocks

CAPTCHAS.rocks pays out to FaucetHub immediately. It pays 50-250 satoshis every 30 minutes. It’s straight forward and easy to use.

Forumcoin Bitcoin

Forumcoin Bitcoin pays out instantly to FaucetHub.io, and posts the faucet balance. Add your Bitcoin address to FaucetHub.

 

Bitcoin Cash Faucets that Pay

CoinMine BCH

CoinMine BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly.

Dayuzarce

Dayuzarce is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly. Site is in Spanish, but I was able to navigate it without issue.

Bitcoinday

Bitcoinday is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly.

LuckyBits

LuckyBits is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly.

GetFreeCo.in BCH

GetFreeCo.in BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, and pays instantly. Pays a flat 125 satoshis.

RektCoins BCH

RektCoins BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, double CAPCTHA, and pays instantly.

FaucetHub.net

FaucetHub.net is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, double CAPCTHA, and pays instantly.

Freebitco.win BCH

Freebitcoin.win BCH is a Bitcoin Cash faucet that pays directly to FaucetHub. Uses redirects, double CAPCTHA, and pays instantly.

 

Litecoin Faucets that Pay

 

Moon Litecoin

Moon Litecoin is part of the Moon faucet family, and it adds litoshi every few seconds. The longer you wait, the slower those litoshis get added, but they add up, maxing out in 24 hours. There’s also a loyalty bonus that adds 1% for every consecutive day you claim. It maxes out at 100%, meaning you can double your claims if you don’t miss a day. It pays out to CoinPot and has been operational for years.

Forumcoin Litecoin

Forumcoin Litecoin is a straightforward faucet. Visit the “Short Link” for a 600 litoshi bonus on each claim. Pays immediately to FaucetHub.

A Litecoin Faucet

A Litecoin Faucet is a straightforward faucet. Balance posted on the site, pays straight to FaucetHub.

Bitzer

Bitzer is a straightforward faucet. Pays straight to FaucetHub.

Lites4all.co

Lites4all.co is a straightforward faucet. Pays straight to FaucetHub.

LuckyBits Litecoin

LuckyBits Litecoin is a very straightforward faucet. Pays straight to FaucetHub.

LTC Ghost

LTC Ghost is a high paying Litecoin faucet. Uses a triple CAPTCHA, and pays straight to FaucetHub.

AleksCoin Litecoin

AleksCoin Litecoin is a Litecoin faucet. It uses redirects and a double CAPTCHA, but posts odds of winning, recent payouts, and faucet balance. Pays immediately to FaucetHub.

Dayuzarce Litecoin

Dayuzarce Litecoin is a straightforward faucet. It uses a double CAPTCHA and pays immediately to FaucetHub.

Rektcoins Litecoin

Rektcoins Litecoin is a Litecoin faucet. It uses a triple CAPTCHA and pays immediately to FaucetHub.

 

Dogecoin Faucets that Pay

 

FreeDoge.co.in

FreeDoge.co.in is the sister site to FreeBitco.in, only it pays out in Dogecoin (you’ll need a Dogecoin wallet). This faucet works the same as its big sister, minus the Lottery and Rewards.

Moon Dogecoin

Moon Dogecoin is the sister site to Moon Bitcoin and works the same way. There’s also a loyalty bonus that adds 1% for every consecutive day you claim. It maxes out at 100%, meaning you can double your claims if you don’t miss a day.

Konstantinova Doge

Konstantinova Doge pays out directly to FaucetHub, and uses a double CAPCTHA. Has a bonus opportunity for each claim.

Doge-Faucet.com

Doge-Faucet.com pays out directly to FaucetHub, and uses a double CAPCTHA. Has a bonus opportunity for each claim.

Eaglezz Dogecoin

Eaglezz Dogecoin pays out directly to FaucetHub, and uses a double CAPCTHA.

Rektdogecoins

Rektdogecoins operates exactly like Rektbitcoins, paying out immediately to Faucethub.

Bitclaim Doge

Bitclaim Doge pays out immediately to Faucethub. This faucet uses aggressive redirects and a timer on the CAPTCHA.

Doges4All.co

Doges4All.co pays out immediately to Faucethub. Straight-forward, with an easy double CAPTCHA.

Ethereum Faucets that Pay

 

Forumcoin Ethereum

Forumcoin Ethereum is paying out 700-750 gwei (0.000000001 Ethereum), and it pays out directly to your wallet. Visit the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. You can roll every 5 minutes, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 Ethereum.

Forumcoin FreeEth

Forumcoin FreeEth looks exactly like its sister faucets, but each is separate. It pays out directly to your wallet. Visit the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. You can roll every 5 minutes, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 Ethereum.

Forumcoin FreeEth

Forumcoin FreeEther looks exactly like its sister faucets, but each is separate. It pays out directly to your wallet. Visit the “Short Link” to add 700 gwei to your claim. You can roll every 5 minutes, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 Ethereum.

Ethereum-Faucet.org

Ethereum-Faucet.org pays directly to FaucetHub. Make sure to do the Short Link for a bonus. Uses a triple CAPTCHA.

Dayuzarce Ethereum

Dayuzarce Ethereum is an Ethereum faucet that pays out to FaucetHub, now that FaucetHub supports that cyryptocurrency. It uses a double CAPTCHA, and is otherwise straight forward (like this company’s other faucets).

FaucetHub Free Ethereum

FaucetHub Free Ethereum is an Ethereum faucet that pays out to FaucetHub, now that FaucetHub supports that cyryptocurrency. It uses a double CAPTCHA, and is otherwise straight forward. It’s part of the Dayuzarce family.

FaucetMega Ethereum

FaucetMega Ethereum pays out to FaucetHub. It uses a triple CAPTCHA.

 

Task Sites that Pay in Bitcoin

 

Bitgames.io

Bitgames.io has a lot going on. The main faucet is hourly, and pays out 200-2,000 “coins” tied to the value of Bitcoin. There are also tasks, surveys, offers, and promotions for the most active users. I’ve earned more than a million coins with these tasks. There are also gambling games, which I don’t test. They pay within 24 hours of withdrawing.

BitcoinReward

BitcoinReward pays users for taking surveys, watching videos, or doing other tasks. I am leery of some surveys, but I’ve done a bunch of tasks. Note that many require Flash, but BitcoinReward has consistently paid out for years.

BitcoinGet

BitcoinGet is a good tasks-for-BTC site, and the longest operating service. In addition to videos and surveys, BitcoinGet has tasks and “offers.” Pay very close attention to those offers and make sure you’re doing what you think they’re doing. BitcoinGet has been stable for many years.

Testing

GetCoinFree

GetCoinFree pays well with its “Limited Faucet.” There are other features I haven’t tested yet, as well as offerwalls and tasks. It pays to FaucetHub with a 21,000 satoshi minimum.

MyBitHouse

MyBitHouse offers three faucets, 15 minutes, 60 minutes, and no-timer. They feature on-site support, excellent documentation, and what appears to be full transparency.

Ethereum Lottery

Ethereum Lottery is a high-paying faucet. It technically pays out in “Credits,” which are convertible to Ethereum. As of this writing, it pays 200 Credits, with each Credit worth 10 gwei. That’s 2000 gwei per claim, per 30 minutes.

EthereumFaucet.info

EthereumFaucet.info pays 1,000-5,000 gwei every 60 minutes, with a small chance to win more. It has some aggressive redirects, but it’s straight-forward.

CryptoRacers

CryptoRacers is a racing game where you get a car and “race” other players. You can level your car up—with satoshis and other in-game currencies. You win or lose satoshis based on those races, but you can earn more with “Day Jobs” that are time-delayed faucets. There are also offerwalls. Protect your winnings by storing them in the “Vault,” under Bank. It’s fun and some will find it addictive fun.

BoxBit.co

BoxBit.co uses a choose-the-box metaphor. Click or tap a treasure chest to get satoshis. If you don’t like your result, you get a second chance. You must then click through a CAPTCHA to have the reward credited to your account. There’s a “big game” bonus once you’ve claimed 30 times. Drastically lowered payouts due to ad revenue problems. The operators have been commendably up front and transparent about the changes. Still testing.

BitcoinRPS

BitcoinRPS pays 20-10,000 satoshis, heavily weighted to the bottom. It also offers gambling games I am neither testing nor endorsing. I have an overdue payment waiting.

EthereumFaucet

Free-Etherum is a faucet for Ethereum, as above. It pays between 0.00000300 and 0.03000000 ether per claim, and you can claim every 5 minutes. You’ll need an Ethereum wallet to use this faucet. [Update 7/23/2017: I’m waiting for an overdue payment – Bryan

Multi-coinFaucet.com

Multi-CoinFaucet.com has two faucets for Bitcoin and two faucets for Ethereum, and you’ll need an address for both to register. Both currencies have a “Roll Dice” faucet and a second faucet under the Earn pulldown menu. Do both once per hour. I recommend using FaucetHub or CoinBase for Bitcoin payouts. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th. – Bryan]

SwissAdsPaysFaucet

SwissAdsPaysFaucet uses the same engine as Multi-coinFaucet and has a high payout. The minimum withdrawal is high, at 80,000 satoshis. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August 7th. – Bryan]

BFaucet.com

BFaucet.com often runs dry, but always comes back, plus you can keep earning. Uses a double CAPTCHA and pays out to FaucetHub. [Update 10/2/2017: Hasn’t paid since August. – Bryan]

 

 

Bitcoin Faucet Warnings

Topfan.info has never paid, as far as I can tell.

Jetco.in has never paid, as far as I can tell.

BustedFaucet – Hasn’t paid since Epay.info ran into trouble.

MagicBiotcoin hasn’t paid (but removed malware redirects).

AutoFaucet ran dry.

Dance Faucet ran dry.

Free-Etherum has never paid out.

Bitcoland.net hasn’t paid out since May.

MyFaucet.biz is a scam. WARNING: DO NOT SEND BITCOINS TO THIS FAUCET FOR “VIP” STATUS!

BTC Matrix (no link) is nothing more than a ponzi scheme as near as I can figure out. I don’t recommend BTC Matrix—should I learn anything new, I will update this description.

Heads Up

Keep your eyes open for new faucets—drop a note in the comments or email me through my TMO profile page.

  1. Vic Cypher

    RP aren’t completely useless on freebitco.in. You only need a few thousand to activate BTC bonuses. If you make enough faucet claims this is more profitable than doing a simple cashout. Going for BTC bonuses is a much better option since RP value is tied to BTC/USD exchange rate so by the time 100k RP is reached you might not get very many satoshi anyways.

  3. verycurlyo

    It’s a lottery faucet were you roll a RNG and depending on the role you et between 180 satoshi and $200 bitcoin. I’ve never got the $200 but once or twice I’ve had 0.00016701

    Oscar

  6. bitminer

    Hi, can you confirm or inform me about bitminer.io… Does it really pay? After some instant payment the IPV(Instant Payment Value) decreases and this IPV works as a barrier above which you don’t paid instantly and those payments get in pending list and processed manually.
    So, my query is does it really pay?


    here is the link of the website

  8. mbukbitcoin

    These this new faucet I use it as six faucets in one site earning from 50 to 1500 from 5 to 1440 minutes with a good ref amount try for you self or other members high paying and always full.

  9. Bryan Chaffin

    mbukbitcoin, I ran into trouble with their registration process and have a support ticket. I’ll add them to my testing list if they’re able to work it out.

    bitminer, I didn’t realize you were asking about a cloud mining operation when I first responded. My problem with cloud miners is simple: if they can make a profit mining, why bother selling shares? Why not just earn the Bitcoins and keep the profits? As such, I’ve not found a cloud mining operation I can recommend. Note that I didn’t test this one specifically.

  11. Bryan Chaffin

    Andrius As Esu, I just checked again to make sure: I definitely got my first payout from them. It’s sent to Epay.info, so you’ll need to withdraw it from there to get it in your wallet. I’ve never had any issues with Epay, though they do take a few days to process withdrawals.

  12. Andrius As Esu

    We will see, maybe they will pay later. Strange for me that after friday (when they say they pay out ) my balance is still the same. There is no signs that i have a pending payout.

  13. TrumpWonDeal

    How sure are you that bitcoinbeetle.us pays? Have you tested it recently? When is supposed to give payouts? Does payout begin as soon as you hit your desired or default amount? Or does it happen on a certain day? Is there any contact information where they actually respond?

  14. Bryan Chaffin

    I 100% received a payout on March 10th from Bitcoin Beetle. I didn’t receive a payout this Friday, which Andrius noted above is their payout date. Being just a couple of days late, I’m not worried about it, but am keeping my eye on them.

  15. Andrius As Esu

    Still no paynment from Beetle. Anyway, you can check this interesting social platform and faucet in one. Faucet is really good, the only minus – minimal withdraw 200k satoshis. But they can be collected pretty fast, and i got already a payment. So you should really try it. [Thanks for the link – Bryan]

  16. Bryan Chaffin

    BitcoinBeetle has missed two payments in a row now. I added a note to their description. I’m not giving up on using it…yet.

  21. almoche

    Thanks for listing my faucets.
    Please be informed, that you also can sign in with BTC address.
    Then payouts are handled via Faucethub.io
    That means you have to register your BTC address at Faucethub in advance in order to get also immediate payout.
    The range of rewards is adjusted automatically depending on current BTC price.
    So if price go down, the reward will increase.
    Regards and enjoy.

  26. looper

    I’d say FreeBitco.in has been dethroned by MoonBit.co.in and BonusBitcoin.co, though it is still worthwhile. Notes on each:

    FreeBitco.in remains a steady performer, as you note. Per my calculations in the comments on your old article, I am well over 99% confident that they never pay more than the first three tiers of claims (1x, 10x, 100x baseline), so forget that $200 jackpot, or even $20 or $2. Ditto FreeDoge.co.in.

    MoonBit.co.in has a baseline payout about 75% of FreeBitco.in if you claim once an hour. However, their daily loyalty bonus rises by 1% for each day you claim at least once, maxing out at 100%, so the hourly baseline is 150% of FreeBitco.in after you’ve been claiming steadily for a few months. In addition a) the mystery bonus adds another 1%-100% of baseline with a fairly even distribution; b) you can boost the hourly take if you claim more than once per hour, though I’m not sure how much higher it can go since I don’t have the time to spare for a claim every five minutes; and c) because the payout continues to go up until you make a claim (I think it maxes out after 24 hours), your first payout after a gap of more than an hour will be bigger than usual, whereas it’ll be the same for FreeBitco.in after a gap. In all, I don’t bother to claim more often than once an hour from MoonBit.co.in, but I still get around twice as much from them in a week as I do from FreeBitco.in.

    BonusBitcoin.co is even better, with an average payout about 125% that of FreeBitco.in to begin with. (You say your average is lower than they quote; it will remain so until you hit the rare 5000 satoshi payout, which will yank your average up in a big jump. You can also choose to claim the average payout every time instead of a random value, and I have chosen this to have assurance of the amount I’ll receive.) More than that, though, you can claim up to four times an hour and, unlike MoonBit.co.in, the payouts are all the same size, not smaller for more frequent claims. This means, if you are stubborn enough to return every 15 minutes, you can get five times as much from BonusBitcoin.co as from FreeBitco.in! (Plus a daily bonus of 5% of your claims over the past three days, or about a 15% boost overall.) Also, the payout threshold can be as low as 10,000 satoshi, though they charge a fee of 1000 satoshi for payouts less than 50,000 satoshi. I have received one payout of 10,000 satoshi and one of 50,000 satoshi so far, as advertised.

  29. Bryan Chaffin

    Cindy, I don’t send money to faucets. I suspect—but don’t specifically know—that it’s too-good-to-be-true at best or a ponzi scheme, at worst. The “comments” being posted seem awfully suspect, too, but your mileage may vary.

    I don’t know precisely what they’re doing, but I don’t send money to faucets. That’s my bottom line.

  30. Bryan Chaffin

    I put through a withdrawal on DanceFaucet this evening. I’ll holler when and if the payment comes through.

  31. Anlea

    [link]
    High paying faucet. . every 2 hours u claim 140000 satoshie. . min. Widrawal is 0.05

  36. Bryan Chaffin

    I’ll add something on on Claimers.io when I can, Er Zadar. The short version is that I’m testing and understand how it’s supposed to work, but haven’t yet gotten enough to confirm that they pay.

    I did reach the minimum withdrawal for MyFaucet.biz. The withdrawal mechanism doesn’t function properly. I have a ticket filed with them, but I’m not all that hopeful.

  38. Bryan Chaffin

    Tessy, I’ve had a withdrawal on AutoFaucet sitting for a while now. That happened once before, but when I canceled that withdrawal and re-withdrew it went through in minutes. I noticed their last payments went out on May 14th. I’m watching that. When I see new payments going out, I’ll resubmit and see what happens.

  39. Bryan Chaffin

    AutoFaucet just sent out a new round of payments (5/20). I’ve resubmitted my withdrawal and am waiting. Anyone else get a withdrawal?

  40. Bryan Chaffin

    Er Zadar, I received my first payout from Claimers in 24 hours, which what they described. Tessy, I’m still waiting for my current payout, but AutoFaucet sent out more payments to other users since I posted last.

  42. Bryan Chaffin

    Hi richboy, autoclaim on AutoFaucet is a paid feature requiring Premium status or higher. I personally don’t recommend sending money to faucets, and I haven’t done so with AutoFaucet to test out the autoclaim feature.

    I note that ads get turned off when you buy Premium or higher status. If no ads, where’s the money coming from for visiting? That feels sketchy to me. At least with the free faucets, I know where the money is ultimately coming from (ads).

    If you haven’t bought a higher status, I don’t recommend doing so. If you have, I fear I don’t know how to turn on the autoclaim feature.

  45. Bryan Chaffin

    Richboy, I do think myfaucet.biz is a scam. A brilliant one, at that. Even the name…

    I’ve got notes to that effect in the guide itself. I’m still watching it just because, but it was always too good to be true.

  49. Bryan Chaffin

    richboy, Freebitco.in and FreeDoge.co.in both peg their payouts to $200 – $0.002. It’s how they’ve stayed solid all these years—because they’re buying Bitcoin as they go, their costs remain constant.

    Note that while the top tier prize is officially pegged at $200, I’ve personally never seen anything higher than the third tier pay out.

    In any event, their payouts have always been tied to the price of Bitcoin and rise and fall accordingly.

  50. hanson

    Hey everyone, this site is giving free bitcoins worth $10 for just sharing this site. For more information,
    [Link removed]

  51. Kaajinsh

    I suggest this syte aswell… Fau et/offerwall in one, i get 1000k satoshi in like 3h with surways, and tested on widraw -. Paying each 4h.

    [Testing link]

  52. Bryan Chaffin

    hanson, I suspect shenanigans with the site you posted. Seemed too good to be true when I read it, and when I signed up and posted my own link, nothing happened.

    kaajinsh, I’ll check out the faucet you posted.

  53. Tessy Lediba Kobani

    Hello my withdraw in autofaucet is till showing pending and yet to pay and for the notice of anyone use epay or faucethub there have being complain of them not paying out. my epay withdraw is pending too just hope they all pay.

  54. terryfitz

    Hello All
    Has anyone used Bitminer.io site?
    & put any btc in to upgrade?
    Anyone got any out?

  56. Bryan Chaffin

    Thanks for the updates, Tessy—I’m still waiting for multiple payouts from AutoFaucet. On the one hand, they did send out multiple payments this weekend, but none of my pending payouts was included. One thing that concerns me about them is that they haven’t reduced payouts with the increase in the price of Bitcoin. So…I’ll keep watching.

    And I agree with Tessy, Terry. I commented above, but I’ll repeat: I don’t send money to faucets and cloud mining operations are inherently sketchy.

  57. terryfitz

    Thanks Tessy & Bryan for your comments . I haven’t put anything in just doing the free account
    & hoping to get paid out

  58. terryfitz

    Has anyone used
    Bitcoin Free Generation and Mining Tool where you enter your Bitcoin Wallet
    Select the amount of BTC you want to generate
    You can choose between 0.1 BTC and 5 BTC on some of them and then when it says it has generated the amount you asked for, it asks you to send them a miners fee to speed up the transaction

  59. Bryan Chaffin

    Terry, I call shenanigans on all of those things. If they could generate those Bitcoins, they’d generate them for themselves. That’s my take, at least.

  60. Kaajinsh

    Nice that you liked bitgames.io and you get your payment so fast… Only cant understand, why you didnt reg.like reff? Is that hard it? Is to be referal makes you poor? Huh… 😥

  61. richboy

    @Bryan have you reached the minimum payout on myfaucetbiz before you confirmed that it was a scam

  62. looper

    Have you been keeping an eye on transaction confirmation times? I’ve tried to do some “profit-taking” on the huge increase in BTC-to-USD value lately by buying a Gyft card, but the transaction has just been sitting there with zero confirmations in the blockchain for more than two weeks! Can’t cancel it, can’t force it to complete, so my BTC is just tied up, of no use to anybody. Please give us any insights you have as to which wallet clients have the intelligence to attach a large enough miner’s fee to transactions that they don’t get ignored; MultiBit HD failed me on this, and I didn’t know enough to check before it caused me a problem. You might also comment on the big run-up in miners’ fees and confirmation times that has accompanied the big run-up in BTC price.

  63. Bryan Chaffin

    @richboy, I did reach the minimum before calling it a scam. The withdrawal window doesn’t have a withdrawal button. My theory on MyFaucet.biz is this: make a faucet paying out more than 1,000 times any other faucet, but never actually pay out. Put a VIP purchase option on the faucet. Some small number of people will buy it thinking it will allow them to withdraw their balance. Sit back and wait. It’s in the very name, “MyFaucet.” We are his faucet.

    @looper, there is a real issue with Bitcoin on confirmations. The blockchain is being overwhelmed and needs to be overhauled to allow more transactions to go through, There are two warring factions, with some folks aligned with miners who want a system that benefits miners, and other folks wanting a system more beneficial to Bitcoin transactions. In the meanwhile, the miners are successfully jacking up transaction fees, even while the value of Bitcoin goes up. And delayed transactions are becoming ever more the thing. If you haven’t already, see if Gyft can cancel the transaction.

  64. John Thuku

    Just registered with your referral FunArtem. Let’s see how this goes.

    Thank you for this great article Bryan. Really informative on which faucets to use for beginners such as myself. Keep up the good work.

    • Bryan Chaffin

      Several of the faucets run dry until they get refilled. If this one stays dry too long, I’ll pull it from the list. Thanks for the heads up!

  67. terryfitz

    Hi everyone has any one had any experience with Magic Bitcoin Faucet
    Min Withdrawal is 30,000 ok reached that on 18th june did a withdrawal , said ok but currently as of 11.pm 30/6 still pending

    Anyone used [MagicBitcoin]

    Hasn’t cost anything

    PS myfaucet is gone cannot login for last 3 days lol

    Terry

  68. geoduck

    Bryan:
    Have you investigated other crypto-currancies? I have a friend who’s building a rig to mine those. A couple racks with numerous video cards, to do the hard number crunching. Apparently video cards for these kind of rigs are getting to be hard to come by.

    • Bryan Chaffin

      Hey geoduck, I missed your note until now. I’ve mined Bitcoin and several altcoins, though my mining days are in the past. Shoot me a note if you have any specific questions.

  71. Bryan Chaffin

    I’m waiting for a payment from MagicBitcoin even now—meaning, I don’t know if it’s legit yet. Has anyone else received a payment?

  72. Anindita Chaudhury

    Hi please tell me about the faucets: jetco.in and topfan.info. Are these faucets paying or not?

  74. Bryan Chaffin

    Hey folks, MagicBitcoin never paid me. Worse, the faucet now redirects to malware sites.

    Anindita, I’m testing both of those faucets now. I’m skeptical because they both pay very well compared to other faucets. Increasingly, if a faucet is too good to be true, it’s dead or a scam. Hopefully these two will be the exception!

    Elthianan, thanks for the note. I updated their descriptions accordingly.

  75. John Thuku

    Hello Bryan. Here is an update on the claimwithme site. Turns out it was a scam. The owner has run away and has shutdown their Facebook page. Thank goodness I never invested anything in it. Hmm, it looks like FunArtem has also disappeared as well. Coincidence? Anyway, on another note, I have just come across the following site – [BTCClock]. What do you think about the site, Bryan?

  76. Bryan Chaffin

    Hey John Thuku, thanks for the notes. I haven’t tested BTCClock, but it sure looks like a ponzi scheme to me. I don’t recommend sending money to a faucet—faucets are supposed to send us Bitcoins, not the other way around.

  77. John Thuku

    Thanks Bryan for the quick response. I will make sure to stay away from that site.
    P.S. I enjoy reading the updates you make on this page. 🙂

  78. Bryan Chaffin

    Thanks, John! I love doing this guide, in part because so many people find it helpful. There are so many scams out there, not to mention the faucets that launched with good intentions, but were abandoned when they didn’t work out as expected. Sorting the wheat from the chaff is a fun challenge, and I get a few satoshis in the process. So yay!

  79. startreker8888

    Greetings Bryan, i have been member of daily free bits for three weeks iclick my encash bottom and input my bitcoin account until my free btc has not arrive yet for more than a week can you please asist me on my dilemma ty.

    startreker8888

  82. BISHOPSOLO12

    Please Bryan is qoinpro still pay? cause I’ve register and refer a friend who also registered but I’ve not received any mail to notify me that someone have registered through my link and my profile is still not deposits anything from them.

  83. Bryan Chaffin

    Hi BISHOPSOLO12, it’s interesting because I very recently got a payment from Qoinpro originally put through last year. I haven’t yet been able to get a new payment, though, and am watching them.

  84. Bryan Chaffin

    startreker8888, I can’t directly assist with any of these faucets. I’m a faucet user just like you, not an admin with them. That said, if you’re asking about Freebitco.in, they have never once missed a payment for me in years. Check to make sure you have auto-withdrawal enabled and have met the minimum withdrawal level. I think they also answer support questions, but can’t swear to it.

    • Bryan Chaffin

      Interesting, parcheggigratis. Seems to be a daily faucet? I added it to my testing list—thanks for the heads up!

    • Bryan Chaffin

      I don’t think that’s remotely possible through faucets, Anindita. If you are dedicated to the task, sites like Bitgames.io let you earn the most through doing tasks, but I’d be surprised if you could earn that much. If you can, tell us about it!

  87. cutechuks

    Hi Bryan,please check up on [Bitfun.co] the pay directly to coinpot and accumulate satoshi very fast.please add it to the paying list.thanks

  89. dayuzarce.com

    Thanks for adding our faucet to your list you can claim different currencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, dash, litecoin, dogecoin, primecoin, peercoin! From https://dayuzarce.com just select the currency you want to win! We give away between 0.5 – 3 dogecoin and 45k – 80k of blackcoin among other currencies!

  91. BISHOPSOLO12

    Bryan can it be possible that I withdraw from jetcoin and they didnt credited to my wallet? or do you also known how to check if there is transaction in a wallet without login blockchain account? thank you. The reason is that ive withdrawn from jetco.in and when i share the link with a friend he said that they will not pay and i i told him ive withdrawn already he ask me to send him the wallet i withdrawn to for him to confirmed and when he check he said there is no transaction.

    • Bryan Chaffin

      I’ve never gotten a payout from Jetcoin or TopFan (two faucets I started testing at the same time). I suspect both of them are dead and I’ll be moving them to the warning list unless something changes soon.

      By the by, I use separate addresses for each faucet so that I can easily see who’s paying us. That’s the easiest way I’ve found to make sure of these things.

  92. BISHOPSOLO12

    Please do you known if QOINPRO has pay again? I wanted to login and they ask me to download QOINPRO APP and login from the app.

    • Bryan Chaffin

      Hi BISHOPSOLO12, I was able to login on a browser on my Mac like normal. I haven’t tried from an Android device (they don’t have an iOS app yet). Note, though, that I get an error when withdrawing. I’ve written to the company and will report back what I learn.

    • Bryan Chaffin

      it’s either 30,000 or 50,000 satoshis—I’d look, but I’ve never gotten a payment from them. I think they’re either a scam or ran dry a long time ago. My next update will move them from the Testing list to the Warnings list.

      • hiroyasuamori

        oh ok, i’ll waiting new information from you
        CY@

        #sorrybadenglish #teehe

  94. Anindita Chaudhury

    Hi Bryan can you please make a list of free btc mining sites. I recently signed up in startminer.com. Its very fast but I don’t know whether its going to pay me or not. Mining on eobot.com is very slow.

    • Bryan Chaffin

      Anindita, in my experience, there’s no such thing as an actual “free” mining service. Even the for-pay cloud hashing services tend to never pay off. No operator is going to “sell” you hashing power at a price that would make you a profit when they could just profit from that hashing power themselves.

      I bet that’s not what you want to hear, but that’s my considered opinion on the subject. 🙂

  95. Wander Augusto

    For me the best is [BoxBit.co link in article]

    Open a box and win satoshi, if you do not like the awards you can try again, then click the captcha and wait 10 minutes to open again.

    There are 25 boxes with various awards and a special prize of 55556 satoshi.
    Very good!

  96. farouk012

    hello everyone , new faucet great and very fast payout 0.5doge every 5minute

    Link : [link – I’ve sent some questions to the site operator of this faucet. I’ll be adding it once those questions are answered. – Bryan]

  99. Ronnie Ong

    Good day bryan, bitzer (litecoin) is currently out of funds, not sure whether it’s normal, will try again over the next few days.

    • Bryan Chaffin

      Thanks for the report! Many of the FaucetHub faucets periodically run out of funds, but this is the first time I’ve seen this particular one do so. I’ll drop a note if they top off again, or remove them if they stay dry.

      Cheers, and thanks again. 🙂

  100. John Thuku

    Hi Bryan. I just wanted to inform you about the following faucet site – [MyBitHouse]. Kindly have a look. Thank you again for updating the list.

    • Bryan Chaffin

      Gorgo, I wish you well with that, but any site that requires a deposit to get something “free” is almost certainly a ponzi scheme.

  102. mrsopinionated

    lites4all.co is pretty good. claimed twice and got 350 the first time and 2000 litecoins the second. they use faucethub

    • Bryan Chaffin

      You’re mining using people’s CPUs without permission. Until that changes, I won’t add you. CPU mining costs users orders of magnitude more in electricity than they will get, and I don’t recommend it.

Add a Comment

