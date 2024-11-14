Golden Concept RSTIII Apple Watch Ultra Case Review: The Fast Lane to Luxury

Today, I’m looking at Golden Concept’s RSTIII case for the Apple Watch Ultra. RST stands for Racing Sport Transparent, and this luxury case is definitely for those who like to move fast and never hit the brakes. While there’s a lot to love about the Apple Watch Ultra, some folks may not love that it looks exactly like it’s built for the outdoors. For anyone wanting a bold, attention-grabbing look, this Watch case is an ideal choice. Let’s take a look.

Going for the Gold: Looking at Golden Concept

Golden Concept is a brand that focuses on luxury. Long-time readers may remember when I looked at the company’s Tiger Edition iPhone 14 case. Focusing on creating high-quality goods, the company specializes in Apple Watch cases, automatic watches, phone cases, and more. Golden Concept creates products that will not only last for the life of your device but also look good the entire time you use them.

Hitting the All Green Lights: Looking at the Positives

Thanks to a fruity little company we all know and love, there’s now a specific craft to packaging items. In this instance, Golden Concept went all out for the RSTIII. Just the simple act of opening this product was cool. The all-white box opens like a treasure chest to reveal your new Watch case in its glory. Upon opening it, you’ll receive a couple of goodies: a device to help you adjust the Watch case, some information about your purchase, and a cool gold certificate that lets the world know you have style.

Of course, not everything is about aesthetics. Though I will give this Watch case credit—it’s certainly stylish—the case itself has functionality as well. Perhaps one of the coolest things about the RSTIII is the new patented hatch bezel, which makes installing your Watch within the case incredibly simple.

When I feel the case, my device feels like it’s ready for a party during the apocalypse. This is largely due to the 57 individual pieces that make up the case, which allow for a sleek look that’s sure to help protect the longevity of your Apple Watch Ultra.

While I looked at the Sapphire Green option, I noticed other colors are also available. These include Sapphire Blue, Crystal Rose, and Crystal Steel. Variety is never a bad thing, and Golden Concept ensures there are plenty of choices for those who like to continue looking good no matter the situation.

What Could Use Work

While I do love the look of this case, I think an essential thing to remember is that you’re making a statement with it. Personally, I like accessories on my wrist to be a bit on the smaller end. In this case, however, I feel like a millionaire. I imagine this is how a lot of folks are going to feel. While it’s not for everyone, remember that this Watch case absolutely screams, “Check out my awesome Watch!” Is this necessarily a bad thing? For some, it could be. For those who love to make big statements, it will likely be another positive for this Watch.

Of course, we also have to talk about price. As I’ve already mentioned, this is a Watch case for those who want to make a statement, and the price is certainly going to make a statement. Starting at $899 USD for the 45mm model and $999 USD for the 49mm model, you’re paying to stand out. Bear in mind that this price is affected by availability, as these cases from Golden Concept are limited to 999 pieces.

In the end, it’s a matter of what kind of statement you’re trying to make. If you’re the type that likes to live big and bold, the RSTIII case is exactly what you need.

The Final Word: Is It Worth Your Money?

Ultimately, I feel this answer is going to again depend on who you are. Obviously, this piece is for a certain lifestyle, and if your budget doesn’t happen to fit that lifestyle, you’re likely to get upset. However, if you’re the type who can make a statement however you see fit, I think the STI is going to be a great choice for your life. It’s got style, it’s got substance, and frankly, it just looks cool.

It’s a fantastic luxury piece that’s going to tell people you always hit all the green lights. While it may not be perfect for every occasion, you might have to be careful about it becoming the occasion.