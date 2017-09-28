understanding the watchOS 4 control center

The Control Center on your Apple Watch has gained some new, slightly hidden settings. Well, some of them are a bit hidden. With the release of the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), there was a need for new controls. So, let’s take a tour through the watchOS 4 Control Center to help you know where to find anything.

What the watchOS 4 Control Center Can Do

Within watchOS 4’s Control Center, you’re able to quickly see the status of your device connections and features. You can also toggle them off or on as you need. At the top, you’ll be able to tell whether you’re connected to your iPhone, a Wi-Fi network, or using a cellular connection. The top right corner shows the status of Location Services. You can also see if Apple Watch is not connected to anything. From this page, you’ll also see the state of your device’s cellular radio, if it has one. Other status icons and settings buttons include battery status, Airplane mode, locate iPhone, flashlight mode, Do Not Disturb, and Theater Mode.

If you’ve set up a passcode on your Apple Watch and have disabled Wrist Detection, a Lock button will also appear. This enables you to lock your Apple Watch manually. If you don’t have a passcode, you won’t see the lock. You also won’t see it if you have a passcode but have Wrist Detection turned on.

If you continue swiping up after you’ve brought up the Control Center, you’ll find another page of options.

What All the Controls Mean

Here are the various buttons you’ll find in Control Center, along with what each one does.