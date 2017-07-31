Building Valtur, a Custom Hackintosh

So, I built a Hackintosh, and I’m going to show you how to do it too. I’ve got a shopping list for you, as well as a video of the process and final product. Check out the video, but first, let’s talk about Valtur, The Mac Observer Hackintosh.

Valtur, a custom Hackintosh

Valtur, The Mac Observer custom Hackintosh, enjoying a few minutes of summer

Valtur, the Custom Hackintosh

I’ve been toying with Hackintosh since 2007, but this was the first time I built a machine purely for that purpose. I did plenty of research, using TonyMacX86 and InsanelyMac. I uncovered what would work and wouldn’t. I threw in a couple of components that work, but have “gotchas.” I did that to make it clear that this process isn’t always foolproof.

What Works and What Doesn’t

At this point, I’m hard-pressed to think of anything that doesn’t work. I was able to install Sierra, and then High Sierra. Continuity between Valtur, the Hackintosh, and my iOS devices didn’t work until I upgraded to High Sierra. I suspect, since I’m running the beta on both, that there was some tomfoolery going on between stable and unstable operating systems.

The only “gotcha” that I have to deal with at this point is booting blind. What I mean by that is that I don’t see any video output on the AMD Radeon card until macOS has finished booting and is ready for me to log in. However, if I plug into the integrated Intel graphics, I see everything right until it switches over to the dedicated graphics card. I’ll explain that in more detail in a later article. Now, on to the video. Then after the break, the shopping list.

Your Shopping List for a Custom Hackintosh

Here’s your shopping list, if you want to replicate my build. Note that you might be able to do without the 10TB Seagate Barracuda Pro; that would save considerably on the final build cost.

  • Apevia X-Sniper 2 ATX Mid-Tower Case – US $59.99 at Amazon
  • Replace Power RP-ATX–1000W ATX Power Supply – $62.98 at Amazon
  • (Optional) Apevia 512L-DBL 120mm Silent Black Case Fan, 5 pack – $28.99 at Amazon
  • Gigabyte Z170X UD5 Motherboard – $159.99 at Amazon
  • Intel i7–6700K CPU – $319.89 at Amazon
  • Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO CPU Cooler – $29.99 at Amazon
  • Cable Matters 3-pack of SATA 6.0 cables – $7.49 at Amazon
  • 32GB Crucial Ballistic Elite system memory – $339.99 at Crucial
  • Gigabyte AMD RX460 4GB Graphics Card – $189.99 at Amazon
  • Crucial MX330 M.2 SSD – $289.99 at Crucial
  • Seagate 10TB Barracuda Pro SATA internal HDD – $399.99 at Amazon
  • LG Electronics 14X SATA Blu-Ray Internal Rewriter – $49.44 at Amazon
  • Fenvi PC Desktop Wi-Fi Card with Bluetooth 4.0 – $69.99 at Amazon

That brings the build total to $2,008.71. For a display, I’m going a bit overboard with a 32-inch AOC display that runs $559 at Amazon. A comparable six-core Mac Pro, with admittedly better graphics, would run you almost $4,000. The latest 27-inch iMac with 32GB of RAM and comparable specifications otherwise starts at almost $3,000.

Stay tuned. In the coming days, I’ll cover installation of both Sierra and the High Sierra beta, as well as how to get everything to play nice.

