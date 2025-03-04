Don’t Fall for the “Apple Approval Notice” Text Scam

A new wave of phishing text scams is targeting people, pretending to be Apple in order to steal their personal information and money. These scams, referred to as the “Apple Approval Notice” or “Apple Pay Verification” scam, exploit the Apple brand and fake claims of suspicious account activity to trick people into falling for them.

In this article, I will explain how this scam works, break down the fraudulent messages, social engineering tactics, and criminals’ ultimate goals. By understanding their methods, you’ll be better equipped to spot risks and protect yourself in the future.

Overview of the Scam

The Apple Approval Notice scam preys on your reliance on mobile devices, which have become an integral part of our daily lives. Scammers know your smartphone is personal and will use that to manipulate you into revealing sensitive information, gaining access to your accounts, contacts, and personal data.

It begins when you receive a phishing text, appearing to be from Apple, targeting a wide range of Apple device owners. The message seems legitimate, often using Apple’s branding and terminology. It claims that suspicious activity, like an unauthorized purchase or login attempt, was detected on your Apple ID.

For example, you might get texts like these:

“Apple Alert: We’ve detected a suspicious purchase of $412.38 made with your Apple ID at the App Store. If you didn’t authorize this, call Apple Support at 833-246-5689 immediately.”

“Apple Approval Notice: Your iCloud ID was used at ‘APPLE STORE – CA’ for $143.95, paid via Apple Pay Pre Authorization. We’ve also detected suspicious sign-in and Apple Pay activation requests. To keep your account secure, we’ve placed these requests on hold. If this wasn’t you, contact an Apple Representative immediately to prevent auto-debit charges. Call now to cancel.”

“Apple Approval Notice: Your Apple ID was used to purchase $629.99 worth of Apple Gift Cards on Apple.com. If this wasn’t you, call 833-246-5689 right away.”

These messages create urgency, making you feel like your account is in danger. They use phrases like “suspicious activity” and “unauthorized purchase” to push you into acting quickly.

The scammers spoof the message to appear legitimate and direct you to fake numbers, leading to criminal call centers. The scammers impersonate Apple support agents, trying to convince you to give them remote access to your device. Once they have access, they can install spyware, steal passwords, and access your bank accounts while pretending to help you fix a security problem.

Remember, Apple never contacts you unsolicited via text, email, or phone. If you get such a message, it’s a scam. Always verify issues directly with Apple through their official channels.

What To Do If You Receive the “Apple Approval Notice” Text

First, under no circumstances should you contact the number provided in that message. The individuals behind it are highly skilled in deception and will use any tactics necessary to trick you into revealing your personal details. Also, avoid clicking on any links.

If you’re uncertain whether a transaction actually took place, the safest method to confirm it is by using official channels. Instead of calling the number, open your credit card issuer’s app and check your statement. If the charge isn’t listed, there’s no need to worry.

If you receive this message via email, simply mark it as spam and continue with your day. If it came as a text message, there are a few possibilities. If it came from a standard number, like a mobile phone, just mark it as spam, and you’re good to go.

Let’s say you accidentally shared financial information or notice unauthorized transactions. You should contact your bank right away. They’ll help secure your accounts, dispute fraudulent charges, and issue new account numbers if necessary.

Stay aware of common phishing tactics and make sure to pass this knowledge on to your friends and family. To spot a phishing scam, always check the sender’s email address. If you see a @gmail.com domain or something that seems suspicious, don’t respond. Just ignore it.

Gmail now displays a blue checkmark next to verified brands, so you can easily recognize legitimate senders. If there is no blue checkmark, avoid engaging with the email. Also, watch out for any grammatical mistakes, as even small errors can be a sign of a scam. By paying attention to these details, you can better determine if an email is real. Staying alert is your best defense against scams.