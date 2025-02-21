You Can Download Free iPhone 16e Wallpapers in Glorious 4K Right Here

With so much talk about the iPhone 16e heading to the market, some may have forgotten that it includes an eye-catching wallpaper that users can download. Well, I didn’t forget, because my mind is a steel bear-trap for all things Apple. The new wallpaper is sure to look fantastic on any device, so check it out along with a couple of bonus items below.

Download Free iPhone 16e Wallpapers

The wait for the iPhone 16e is finally over, and we have even learned its official name! Along with the power of Apple’s A18 chip and Apple Intelligence, there are a few more surprises the company brought to the party, including the first in-house cellular modem, the C1.

Just like a typical iPhone release, the 16e also comes with its own special wallpaper. Apple fans are only getting one wallpaper this time around, though it’s sure to look great on the 16e’s OLED screen. The white and black of the wallpaper also helps match the colors of the device.

Download the 4K wallpaper here.

Thanks to iClarified for the find! They have custom options they built themselves if you wish to take a look.

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, runs iOS 18, and features USB-C connectivity. Prices start at $599 or $24.95 for 24 months. While many appreciate everything that’s new with the device, many also question what else dropped from the iPhone 16e.

Of course, if you’re looking for a little more variety, you can also find iPhone 16 and iPhone Pro wallpapers right here.