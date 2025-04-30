How To Fix “Your iPhone Was Restarted Because of a Problem”

Apple users report of an issue in iOS 17.4.1 causing an iPhone to keep restarting. Check out our guide to learn what to do about it.

If your iPhone keeps restarting, showing “Your iPhone Was Restarted Because of a Problem,” you’re dealing with either a software crash or hardware failure. That message isn’t malware or a fake warning; it’s a legitimate iOS system alert triggered by a kernel panic.



Kernel panics happen when your iPhone’s system runs into something it can’t handle. It could be a software bug, a hardware issue (like your Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip failing, as reported in this post on r/ios), or a bad battery connection. Here’s exactly what you need to do to diagnose and fix it.

1. Check Your Crash Logs

Before doing anything else, pull your diagnostic files. They’ll help you identify what’s causing the crash.

Time needed: 1 minute Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Privacy & Security. Tap Analytics & Improvements > Analytics Data. Look for files named panic-full.ips , Analytics.ips , or RestartReport.ips .

Tap to open a recent file and scroll down to find:

panicString: Tells you the crash type (thermal, watchdog, memory issue, etc.). bug_type: The crash category. last shutdown cause: Tells you whether it was a software or hardware shutdown.

If you spot mentions of “wifi”, “thermalmonitord”, “watchdog timeout”, or “SOC watchdog”, it’s likely a hardware fault and you will need to get your device repaired or replaced.

You might be using an outdated version of iOS, which could lead to problems. Follow these steps to check if you have the latest update installed.

Open the Settings app and tap General. Tap Software Update. If an update is available, tap Update Now.



3. Uninstall Problematic Apps

You might run into issues caused by bugs in certain apps. If you’ve installed any apps from unverified sources, try uninstalling them to see if that fixes the problem.

Touch and hold the app icon on the Home Screen. From the Quick Actions menu, select Remove App.

Tap Delete App to confirm.

4. Check Your Battery Health

When your battery starts to age, your device might restart unexpectedly because it can’t deliver steady power. By regularly checking your battery’s health and replacing it when needed, you can avoid these disruptions.

Open the Settings app. Tap Battery > Battery Health & Charging.

Check the Maximum Capacity of your phone’s battery. It’s a measure of its capacity compared to when it was new. Anything above 80 percent should be fine, but if it is lower than that, you should look for a replacement.

5. Free Up Some Storage

Your device needs some free space to function properly. Think of it like your sock drawer. You can keep stuffing more socks in, but at some point, it won’t close anymore. That’s probably where your phone is now: crammed full and struggling to work the way it should.

Go to Settings > General.

Tap iPhone Storage.

At the top, you’ll see a bar showing how much storage is available. If storage is nearly full, follow the recommendations to free up space by deleting photos, videos, documents, or unused apps.

6. Remove the SIM Card and Reinsert it

If your iPhone struggles to connect to your wireless carrier, it can sometimes trigger a kernel panic. You can often fix this by removing your SIM card and reinserting it. Just grab the SIM ejector tool that came with your iPhone, pop out the SIM tray, and take the card out. Wait a few seconds, then slide it back in. This simple step usually helps your iPhone reconnect to the carrier.

When you use outdated apps, you often run into bugs and notice performance problems. These issues can slow down your device and even make your iPhone crash without warning. If you haven’t updated your apps yet, take a moment to check for any available updates.

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen. Scroll to the Upcoming Automatic Updates section, then tap Update All.



8. Reset Your iPhone

This is your last resort and can resolve deeper iOS issues that may be disrupting your kernel processes. However, keep in mind that a factory reset will erase all your data, apps, and settings. Be sure to back up your iPhone first, or you’ll risk losing everything important.

Go to Settings > General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings.

Tap Continue and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

If you’ve tried the suggested solutions without success, it’s best to contact Apple Support for professional help. Your device may require hardware repairs.