Garmin Forerunner 970 vs Apple Watch Ultra 3: Which High-End Smartwatch Should You Choose?

For serious athletes and tech enthusiasts, choosing between the Garmin Forerunner 970 vs Apple Watch Ultra 3 can be challenging. Both are high-end smartwatches packed with features, but they cater to slightly different audiences.

The Forerunner 970 is built for endurance and outdoor performance, while the Ultra 3 combines premium materials, cutting-edge health tracking, and versatile smartwatch features. In this article, I’ll break down their design, display, sports and health tracking, performance, and value to help you decide which smartwatch fits your lifestyle.

Garmin Forerunner 970 vs Apple Watch Ultra 3: Quick Comparison

Feature Garmin Forerunner 970 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Design & Build Rugged, sporty, durable Premium materials, sleek, versatile Display Transflective MIP, excellent outdoors Always-On Retina, bright and responsive (check how to make its battery last) Sports & Health GPS, heart rate, VO2 max, specialized sports modes Heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, sleep, satellite connectivity Performance Built for endurance, reliable Smooth chip, fast response, optimized watchOS Battery Life Up to 15 days in smartwatch mode ~36 hours in Ultra mode, efficient for daily use (preorder info) Ecosystem Garmin Connect, third-party fitness apps Apple ecosystem, watchOS apps, notifications Price Premium, endurance-focused Higher cost, versatile and feature-rich

Design and Build Quality

The Garmin Forerunner 970 is rugged and purpose-built for athletes. Its durable materials and sporty design make it ideal for outdoor adventures and endurance activities, ensuring it can withstand harsh conditions.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3, meanwhile, offers a sleek, premium design that works both on the trail and in daily life. It strikes a balance between durability and style, making it versatile for fitness enthusiasts who want a smartwatch they can wear anywhere. Here’s another detailed comparison of the Ultra 3 vs Series 9.

Display and User Experience

The Forerunner 970 features a transflective memory-in-pixel display, optimized for readability in sunlight and during long workouts. It’s excellent for outdoor athletes who need instant visibility without draining battery life.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features an Always-On Retina display that’s bright, crisp, and responsive. While it’s perfect for indoor and outdoor use, it also adds a polished experience for notifications, apps, and tracking metrics. Both devices are designed to meet different usage preferences, depending on whether your priority is extreme outdoor visibility or overall user experience.

Sports and Health Tracking

Health and fitness tracking are where these watches really shine, but in different ways:

Garmin Forerunner 970 : Advanced GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max, training load, and specialized sports modes. Ideal for runners, cyclists, and triathletes.

: Advanced GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max, training load, and specialized sports modes. Ideal for runners, cyclists, and triathletes. Apple Watch Ultra 3: Heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and satellite connectivity for outdoor navigation. It’s more versatile for users balancing everyday wellness with workouts.

Athletes who focus on endurance sports may prefer the Garmin, while those who want an all-around smartwatch experience may lean toward the Ultra 3. For a deeper look at the comparison, check out our Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Garmin Fenix 8 Pro showdown.

Performance and Battery Life

The Forerunner 970 is designed for endurance, offering reliable performance for extended training sessions and multi-day activities. Its battery can last several days, depending on the level of GPS usage.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features a faster chip for smooth navigation and app performance, providing approximately 36 hours of battery life in Ultra mode. While shorter than the Forerunner on extended trips, it’s more than sufficient for daily use and typical workouts. Here’s our Ultra 3 vs Garmin Fenix 8 outdoor smartwatch comparison.

Software, Ecosystem, and Connectivity

Garmin devices integrate tightly with Garmin Connect and offer support for third-party fitness apps, providing a robust ecosystem for athletes who rely on detailed metrics and data.

Apple’s watchOS ecosystem on the Ultra 3 offers seamless integration with iPhones, apps, and notifications, making it ideal for users already invested in Apple products. The Ultra 3 also offers versatile connectivity, featuring GPS and satellite capabilities for navigation.

Price and Value

The Garmin Forerunner 970 is priced for serious athletes seeking a long-lasting battery and specialized fitness tracking capabilities.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 comes at a higher price but provides a premium design, versatile health tracking, and ecosystem integration. Its value depends on whether you prioritize everyday smartwatch features alongside fitness tracking or need a rugged, endurance-focused device.

Conclusion

Choosing between the Garmin Forerunner 970 vs Apple Watch Ultra 3 comes down to your lifestyle and priorities:

Garmin Forerunner 970 : Best for endurance athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and those who prioritize battery life and specialized sports metrics.

: Best for endurance athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and those who prioritize battery life and specialized sports metrics. Apple Watch Ultra 3: Ideal for users seeking a premium, versatile smartwatch that offers advanced health tracking, satellite connectivity, and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem.

Both watches are high-end, but the right choice depends on whether you value extreme endurance and outdoor focus (Garmin) or a polished, versatile smartwatch experience (Ultra 3).