How to Get an iPhone 15 for Free | Best Carrier Deals With No Upfront Cost

Yes, it’s absolutely possible to get a free iPhone 15, or close to it, thanks to carrier trade-in deals, switch offers, and monthly bill credits. But as with most things that sound too good to be true, there are a few details you’ll want to understand first. We will walk you through how free iPhone 15 deals work, which carriers are offering them, and how to avoid hidden catches.

How Free iPhone 15 Deals Work

Carriers often advertise “free iPhone 15 deals,” but here’s what they usually mean:

You trade in your current phone (which needs to be in good working condition).

(which needs to be in good working condition). You sign up for an eligible unlimited plan , usually one of the more expensive ones.

, usually one of the more expensive ones. You commit to a long-term contract (typically 24 to 36 months).

(typically 24 to 36 months). The full cost is paid through monthly bill credits, meaning you won’t pay upfront, but you’ll still be on the hook for the full term.

“Free” vs. “No Upfront Cost”

Free iPhone 15 : The cost is offset over time by monthly credits. If you leave early, you’ll owe the remaining balance.

: The cost is offset over time by monthly credits. If you leave early, you’ll owe the remaining balance. No upfront cost: You don’t pay at checkout, but you’re still making payments, unless bill credits fully cancel it out.

Best Carrier Offers

Here’s a breakdown of the major U.S. carriers offering free iPhone 15 deals right now:

Verizon

Up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with eligible trade-in

the iPhone 15 with eligible trade-in Must activate on an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan

or plan Deal applies to new lines or upgrades

or Credits are spread over 36 months

AT&T

Get the iPhone 15 free with trade-in of an eligible phone

of an eligible phone Must purchase via a 36-month installment plan

Requires signing up for an unlimited plan (like Unlimited Starter, Extra, or Premium)

(like Unlimited Starter, Extra, or Premium) You’ll receive bill credits up to $830

T-Mobile

Free iPhone 15 with trade-in and activation on Go5G Next or Magenta MAX

or Trade-in value depends on device and plan

Monthly credits apply over 24 months

Some deals available for both switchers and current customers

Other Carriers (Mint Mobile, Visible, etc.)

Occasionally offer promo credits or referral bonuses , but typically don’t offer iPhones entirely for free

or , but typically don’t offer iPhones entirely for free May include Bring Your Own Device incentives or limited-time offers

Tips for Getting the Best Deal

Use trade-in calculators from Apple or your carrier to check your phone’s value

from Apple or your carrier to check your phone’s value Wipe and reset your phone before trade-in to avoid personal data leaks

before trade-in to avoid personal data leaks Avoid surprise fees by asking about activation fees and required insurance add-ons

by asking about activation fees and required insurance add-ons Stick with the plan canceling early could void your monthly credits

canceling early could void your monthly credits Shop around on carrier websites and Apple.com to compare real-world costs

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I really get an iPhone 15 for free? Yes, if you trade in an eligible phone and commit to a qualifying plan. The cost is usually paid off through bill credits. Which carrier gives the best iPhone 15 deal? It depends on your trade-in value and the plan you choose. AT&T and Verizon typically offer up to $830 off, while T-Mobile offers aggressive deals on premium plans. Do I have to trade in an iPhone to get the deal? Usually, yes. The biggest savings come from trading in a recent, working iPhone (iPhone 11 or newer). Some carriers may offer partial discounts without trade-in. What’s the catch with these “free” phone offers? The main catch is time. You have to stick with the carrier for 24 to 36 months to receive all the bill credits. If you cancel early, you pay the balance. Can I get a free iPhone 15 if I switch carriers? Yes, some deals are even better if you port your number from another provider. Look for switch offers that include trade-in and bonus credits.

Final Thoughts

Getting a free iPhone 15 isn’t just possible, it’s actually pretty common if you’re ready to trade in your old phone and commit to a carrier plan. Just make sure you understand what you’re signing up for, compare offers carefully, and don’t rush into a deal without checking the monthly details.

Visit Apple’s official iPhone deals page or your preferred carrier’s website to check current trade-in values and plan requirements.