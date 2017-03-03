Get Your New Mac up and Running with These Tips

So, you just brought home a shiny new Mac. You’ll find that your new computer is mostly ready to go out of the box. Still, there are a few things you should take care of before getting too settled in. These steps will help make sure you get the most out of your purchase, especially if you’re new to Macs.

If you’re replacing an older Mac, you might want to restore your Time Machine backup first, then look through these tips to make sure you haven’t missed anything.

Update Your Mac’s Software

When you first power on your Mac and connect to Wi-Fi, you’ll probably be asked to run updates. Once you’ve gotten past that initial set up, it’s a good idea to check again to make sure nothing was missed. Since you’re learning the ropes, Apple makes it easy to find the most important parts of macOS Sierra. Click the Apple menu in the top left corner of the screen, then click App Store. Once there, click the Updates icon to see if there’s anything new to install.

Start Setting Up Your New Mac by Adjusting the Scrolling

Apple has a “natural scrolling” feature on the Mac that is, in my opinion, far from natural. Most of us are used to the scroll bar following your fingers on the trackpad, or the scroll wheel on your mouse. Not so with natural scrolling. Instead, the page follows the scrolling, and it’s the opposite of what you might expect. Fortunately, it’s easy to fix.

To change this feature, you need to visit System Preferences > Trackpad > Scroll & Zoom for a MacBook or a Mac with the Magic Trackpad. If you use a mouse instead, go to System Preferences > Mouse > Point & Click. In either location, you’ll be looking for an option called Scroll direction: Natural. Uncheck it and your trackpad or scroll wheel will behave the way you’re probably used to.

Next: Time Machine, Trackpad Tweaks, and Security on Your New Mac