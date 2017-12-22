Here’s How to Create an Apple ID For Your New Apple Device

An Apple ID is the account you use to use Apple services like Apple Music, iCloud, the App Store, iMessage, and more. You’ll use this ID on any Apple device you have, whether it’s an iPhone or a MacBook. Here’s how to create an Apple ID.

But First

To get started, you’ll need a few things:

A valid email address for your Apple ID, and a back up email in case you need to reset your password

A strong password, perhaps created with a password manager

Your date of birth

Three security questions and answers to verify your identity

Creating An ID

To create an Apple ID on an iPhone or iPad (assuming you’re not signed in with one already):

Open Settings, and at the top of the screen, tap “ Sign in to your iPhone/iPad .” Tap “ Don’t have an Apple ID or forgot it? “ Tap Create Apple ID when the dialog box appears. Enter your birth date , tap next, enter your first and last name , then tap next. You can tap Use your current email address , or Get a free iCloud email address . Enter your email address , then create/verify a password . Choose three security questions and type in their answers. Agree to the Terms and Conditions. To sync iCloud data with Safari, Reminders, Contacts, and Calendars, you can either tap Merge or Don’t Merge . If you have data in these apps, then tap Merge. If you’re using Apple services for the first time, tap Don’t Merge, because you won’t have data to merge anyway. Then, tap OK to confirm that Find My iPhone is enabled.

That’s it, you’re done. You can manage your Apple ID in your device’s settings or by visiting the Apple ID account page.