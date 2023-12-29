How to Fix Sony TV AirPlay Not Working

Many people are facing issues while using AirPlay on iOS with Sony TV’s. AirPlay streams any sort of content from your Apple gadgets to compatible devices through WiFi. Let’s have a quick look at the fixes. We’ll also list down the various Sony TV models that are compatible with AirPlay.

Sony TV Models Compatible With AirPlay

Before hopping on to the solutions, it is better that you quickly skim through the list of Sony TV models that support AirPlay 2. Here are all the models that do this:

A9_A9S series Z8H_ZH8 series A8_A8H series XH95_X95H series (49 “, 55 “, 65 “, 75″ and 85” models) XH90_X90H_X91H_XH92 series KM-X9000H series XH85_X85H_XH91 series XH81 series XH80_X80H_X81xH series XR-X95L XR-X93L XR-X93CL XR-X90L XR-X90CL XR-A95L XR-A80L XR-A80CL XR-A75L KD-X77L KD-X77CL

Apart from these, you could also use AirPlay 2 on the following Sony TV models once you run the latest software updates on them:

Z9G_ZG9 series A9G_AG9 series XG95_X95G series XG85_X85G series (55 “, 65 “, 75″ and 85” models) Z9F_ZF9 series A9F_AF9 series

If you want to know more about Sony TV models supporting AirPlay 2, you can refer to this list.

How to Fix Sony Bravia Not Working with AirPlay

Once you confirm that your Sony TV supports AirPlay, it’s now time to troubleshoot and fix the problem.

1. Try restarting your TV after unplugging it

If you think that your AirPlay and TV are completely fine and still not working, shutting them off and then restarting it might actually do the trick. To do so, simply turn off the TV, unplug it, and press the power button for over half a minute. With this, eliminate any residual power in the TV. Finally, turn on the TV and check if AirPlay has started working or not.

2. Fixing WiFi Settings

Before streaming anything through AirPlay, ensure that your Sony TV and Apple device are connected to the same WiFi and have a stable internet connection. You can check this by navigating to Settings> WiFi on both devices and running an internet speed test to avoid any buffering during streams. Not to mention, AirPlay does not work while your device is running on a cellular network.

3. Updating Software on Both iOS Devices & Sony TV

There are a bunch of Sony TVs that do not support AirPlay in their default settings, however, the company has enabled the feature in the latest update. Make sure that your software is up to date on both your Apple Device and your Sony TV. For this, on your iOS device, navigate to Settings> General> Software Update and confirm if you have the latest version.

Similarly, on your Sony TV, go to Settings> System> About> System Software Update and update your TV to its latest version.

4. Make sure that both Sony TV and your Apple Device are connected to the same WiFi as only then you’ll be able to stream through AirPlay.

5. Ensure that your Sony TV is not already paired with a different device, as it will not show up any further under available devices. Simply select the unwanted device on your Sony TV and tap Remove to stream through your desired device.

Enable AirPlay on Sony TV

Make sure that AirPlay is enabled on your Sony TV and is visible to nearby devices. Follow these steps to do so.

On your Sony TV, press Input Select . Now, navigate to AirPlay & HomeKit Settings and select Airplay . Here, make sure that the AirPlay feature is turned on and is visible to nearby devices. Enter the activation code of your TV on your Apple Device and pair them.

Remove All the Paired Devices

Sometimes you can’t use AirPlay from your Apple device because of an existing paired device. Follow these steps to remove and reset all the paired devices from your Sony TV. Make sure that you only follow this as a last resort because it will unpair your existing devices from your smart TV.

Press the Input button on your Sony TV’s remote and select Edit . Now, select Airplay and choose Require Code . Finally, select Reset Paired Devices .

After resetting all the paired devices, enter the code once again on your Apple device and connect it via AirPlay.

Factory Reset Your Sony TV

At last, if nothing works, you can do a factory reset on your Sony TV to reset all the configurations and bring back your smart TV to its default settings. However, you’ll lose all the downloaded apps, settings, and paired devices from your TV.

Time needed: 2 minutes Here is how can factory reset your Sony TV On your Sony TV remote, press the HOME button. Now, select Settings and navigate to System Settings. Here, select Customer Support and press Factory Settings to continue the process.

Now, select Yes and complete the process.

And that’s it. Within a few minutes, your Sony TV will delete all the stored data and restore its factory settings. Overall, this whole process will take a couple of minutes, after which you can use your TV with its default configurations.

If none of these solutions work, go ahead and do a hard factory reset on your Sony TV to bring it back to its default settings. Overall, this guide can help users mirror their Apple devices with a Sony TV. Check out how to fix AirPlay on other TV brands such as Samsung and LG.