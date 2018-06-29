iOS: How to Add Music to Instagram Stories

Yesterday Instagram added a feature that lets people add music to Instagram Stories. Want a soundtrack that expresses what you’re recording? Here’s how to do it.

[Instagram Lets People Add Music to Stories]

Instagram Music

In the Instagram app, you can record a story by tapping on the camera on the upper left , or by swiping right. When you tap to add a sticker, you’ll see a new music icon . Tap on the music icon and search through a library with thousands of songs. You can search for a specific song, browse by mood/genre or what’s popular. Tap the play button to hear a preview. Then, you can fast forward or rewind to choose a certain part of the song. To pick a song before recording a video, just swipe to the new music icon under the record button.

