iOS: How to Add Music to Instagram Stories

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| How-To

Yesterday Instagram added a feature that lets people add music to Instagram Stories. Want a soundtrack that expresses what you’re recording? Here’s how to do it.

[Instagram Lets People Add Music to Stories]

Instagram Music

Screenshots of how to add music to Instagram Stories.

  1. In the Instagram app, you can record a story by tapping on the camera on the upper left, or by swiping right.
  2. When you tap to add a sticker, you’ll see a new music icon.
  3. Tap on the music icon and search through a library with thousands of songs. You can search for a specific song, browse by mood/genre or what’s popular.
  4. Tap the play button to hear a preview. Then, you can fast forward or rewind to choose a certain part of the song.
  5. To pick a song before recording a video, just swipe to the new music icon under the record button.

[How to Turn Off Instagram’s “Last Active” Tracking Feature]

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account