How to Set Up Age-Based Parental Controls on iPhone and iPad in iOS 18.4

Tech usage and parenting have always been a heated debate. Some people rely on smartphones and tablets to keep their kids occupied, while others strictly limit screen time to under an hour a day. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach, and Apple knows it. That’s why iOS and iPadOS 18.4 gives you more flexibility in managing your child’s digital consumption through age-based parental controls.

These features are expected to roll out with the stable iOS 18.4 update in April 2025. But if you want to get ahead, you can already test them in the Public and Developer Beta. Here’s how to set them up.

What Are Age-Based Parental Controls on iPhone and iPad?

You can select an age range during device setup to automatically apply the appropriate safety features and parental controls. Your options are Child (12 or younger), Teen 13 to 17, and Adult (18 or older).

The feature is still in the beta stage, so manage your expectations. It’s best to oversee the content your child consumes manually. To help developers deliver more effective, appropriate restrictions, consider sharing your responses with the Declared Age Range API. You won’t have to divulge specific birthdates or sensitive information.

NOTE Age-based parental controls aren’t available globally yet. However, Apple plans to expand global age ratings later in 2025 and align them more closely with regional standards.

How To Enable Age-Based Parental Controls on iPhone and iPad

Time needed: 5 minutes After downloading and installing iOS 18.4/iPadOS 18.4 (or whatever the latest OS is), here’s what to do: Go to Settings > Screen Time. If setting up a new device, you’ll be prompted to select an age range—choose the appropriate category for your child. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. Enable Content & Privacy Restrictions by toggling the switch. Set content restrictions based on your child’s age. Under the App Store, Media, Web, & Games section, Apps has its own age range, while the other categories just let you choose between Clean and Explicit.

Will these age-based parental controls completely block inappropriate content? Not entirely—but with the right in-person guidance, they’re a solid tool for setting digital boundaries. Think of them as a way to filter content and manage screen time, not as a replacement for active parenting.

Ultimately, no parental control system is foolproof. Kids are resourceful, and online content constantly evolves. But by combining Apple’s new privacy features with open conversations and clear expectations, you can create a safer, more balanced tech environment for your child.