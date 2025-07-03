How to AirDrop from iPhone to Windows PC | 2025 Guide

AirDrop is Apple’s super-handy way to wirelessly share files between iPhones, iPads, and Macs. But if you’re trying to send something from your iPhone to a Windows PC, you’ve probably noticed… it doesn’t work. That’s because AirDrop is exclusive to Apple devices.

The good news? There are easy and secure workarounds that let you transfer files just as smoothly. In this article, I will show you how to “AirDrop” from iPhone to Windows using trusted tools like Snapdrop, iCloud, and third-party apps, no cables required.

1. How to AirDrop from iPhone to Windows PC

Since AirDrop doesn’t work natively with Windows, here are three alternatives that work just as well. Some are even faster in certain cases.

1. Snapdrop (Browser-Based Method)

Snapdrop is a free, open-source web app that mimics AirDrop, which doesn’t require an account. It works over your local Wi-Fi network.

On your Windows PC, open your browser and go to snapdrop.net.

Do the same on your iPhone using Safari or Chrome. Make sure both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. On your iPhone, tap the PC icon that appears on screen. Choose the file (photo, video, document) you want to send. Accept the file on your PC to complete the transfer.

Requirements:

Same Wi-Fi for both devices

A modern web browser like Chrome, Firefox, or Edge

No app install required

Pros:

Fast and simple

No registration

No file size limit (within reason)

Limitations:

Requires an active internet browser on both devices

Occasional glitches on slow Wi-Fi networks

2. iCloud Drive (via Files App)

iCloud Drive is Apple’s built-in cloud storage. You can upload a file from your iPhone and then download it from iCloud.com on your Windows PC.

On your iPhone, open the Files app. Tap Browse > iCloud Drive.

Tap the share icon for the file, then choose Save to Files > iCloud Drive. On your PC, go to icloud.com and sign in with your Apple ID. Click iCloud Drive and download your file.

Requirements:

iCloud account

Internet connection

Enough iCloud storage space

Pros:

Secure and reliable

Great for documents and photos

Works even if devices are not on the same network

Limitations:

Slower for large files

Requires iCloud sign-in on the PC

3. Third-Party Apps (e.g., Send Anywhere, SHAREit)

These are apps specifically designed to transfer files across platforms. Some require installs; others work via browser links.

Install Send Anywhere on your iPhone from the App Store. On your PC, go to send-anywhere.com or install the desktop version.

On iPhone, choose a file and tap Send. Enter the 6-digit key shown on your PC to start the transfer.

Requirements:

App installed on iPhone

Web browser or app on PC

Internet or local Wi-Fi (depending on method)

Pros:

Fast and platform-agnostic

Supports larger files

Optional encryption features

Limitations:

Ads in free versions

Must install the app or open a website

Privacy varies by app (read reviews)

2. Tips for iPhone-to-PC Transfers

Keep both devices on the same Wi-Fi network for faster and more stable transfers, especially with Snapdrop.

Use secure, well-reviewed apps only. Avoid anything that seems spammy or requests unnecessary permissions.

Avoid mobile data for large file transfers. They'll be slower and may cost you extra.

Clear your browser cache if Snapdrop seems stuck or doesn't load.

Double-check privacy settings when using third-party services to prevent public file sharing or data leaks.

3. Frequently Asked Questions

Can I AirDrop from iPhone to PC?

Not directly. AirDrop is an Apple-only feature. But tools like Snapdrop and iCloud offer nearly identical functionality.

Why won’t my iPhone AirDrop to my computer?

If you’re using a Windows PC, it won’t appear in AirDrop. Use one of the methods listed above instead.

Does Windows support AirDrop?

No, Windows does not support AirDrop. You’ll need to use cross-platform tools like Snapdrop, iCloud Drive, or a file transfer app.

Is Snapdrop safe to use?

Yes, Snapdrop is open-source and transfers files locally over your network. Still, avoid using it on public Wi-Fi without a VPN.

What’s the fastest way to send a photo from an iPhone to PC?

Snapdrop is usually the quickest for photos and small files, as long as both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network.

4. Summary

Snapdrop: Fastest for local, wireless transfers (no install needed) iCloud Drive: Best for secure cloud storage and cross-network use Third-party apps: Good for large files or remote transfers

5. Conclusion

While you can’t technically AirDrop from iPhone to Windows, these workarounds offer fast, secure, and simple file transfer solutions. Whether you’re sharing a quick photo or moving a batch of documents, tools like Snapdrop, iCloud Drive, and Send Anywhere get the job done.