All the iOS 18.5 Bugs So Far and How to Fix Them

Apple’s iOS 18.5 arrived with a mix of new features and improvements, but it also brought a few bugs and headaches. While some users enjoy a stable performance, others face battery drain, overheating, Bluetooth connectivity issues, charging concerns, and more. In this article, we’ve listed all the major problems in iOS 18.5 along with tested solutions to fix them. Let’s begin!

1. Battery Drain Problems

Like any other update, iOS 18.5 has brought mixed results when it comes to battery performance. While some users are enjoying a better battery performance, others are complaining that their battery life has gotten worse with the new update. Yes, some iPhone users are facing excessive battery drain after updating to iOS 18.5, even with light usage. This is especially noticeable on older devices like the iPhone 12 and earlier.

You should restart your iPhone, disable background app refresh, enable Low Power mode, check for misbehaving apps, and disable power-hungry features to fix iPhone battery drain issues on iOS 18.5. If you’re holding onto an older model, it’s a good idea to check the battery health—your iPhone might be due for a battery replacement.

2. Overheating Issues

Apart from the battery drain, some users are also complaining that their iPhones are overheating with iOS 18.5 installed. Increased background activity, system overload, battery drain, and faulty or outdated apps often lead to increased heat output. On top of that, environmental factors like direct sunlight and hardware issues like a faulty processor can worsen the problem.

If your iPhone is also overheating after the iOS 18.5 update, we recommend disabling background app refresh, closing background apps, updating all downloaded apps, and restarting your iPhone. For complete details, check out our dedicated guide on how to fix overheating problems on iOS 18.5.

3. MagSafe Charging Concerns

After updating the software, some users are also facing issues with MagSafe, Apple’s proprietary wireless charging technology. Specifically, iPhone 15 Pro Max users are experiencing intermittent charging issues. The devices either fail to initiate MagSafe charging or stop randomly. This disrupts the seamless, snap-and-charge experience MagSafe is designed to offer.

To fix this issue, double-check that the MagSafe charger and your iPhone are aligned properly. Also, clean the charger and the back of your iPhone to ensure uninterrupted charging. If you’ve installed an iPhone case, make sure it’s MagSafe compatible. These are some of the effective ways to fix wireless charging problems on iOS 18. If these fixes don’t work, it means there’s a software-related bug that Apple will fix with the next update.

4. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Disconnecting Randomly

Several users have experienced Bluetooth and Wi-Fi problems on the new iPhone software update. People are reporting difficulty in pairing and unstable Bluetooth connections, particularly with wireless headphones and accessories. Also, intermittent Wi-Fi disconnections, especially while using FaceTime or streaming services, continue to affect a subset of users.

To fix Wi-Fi problems on iOS 18.5, you should forget and reconnect to the Wi-Fi network, check your router, or turn off private Wi-Fi address.

For Bluetooth inconsistencies in iOS 18.5, you must restart your devices, update firmware on your Bluetooth accessories, reconnect the Bluetooth device, or remove VPN profiles.

You can also reset your network settings to resolve common connectivity issues. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

5. Disrupted CarPlay Experience

Unfortunately, CarPlay issues have been persistent across the iOS 18.4 and iOS 18.4.1 updates, and have remained unresolved in the latest iOS 18.5 version. Some users have reported random audio disconnections, black screens, and trouble connecting to the vehicle’s built-in display. If you also rely on Apple CarPlay for your infotainment needs, these interruptions can ruin your whole journey.

To get rid of iOS 18.5 CarPlay problems, reconnect your iPhone, restart your iPhone and car, check content restrictions, restart the app you’re using, or reset network settings.

6. Unresponsive Touchscreen and Laggy Performance

Touchscreen issues and slow performance have been another pain point for iOS 18.5 users. Some users have reported delayed responses, unregistered taps, and overall sluggish performance in other everyday tasks. The root problem appears to be a bug in iOS 18.5, which is preventing the screen from responding to touch input at times. Some users are also dealing with disappearing icons and UI glitches, which adds to the post-update headaches.

To fix an unresponsive touchscreen, you should force restart your iPhone, disconnect any wired accessories, and make sure the screen protector isn’t interfering. Also, go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch and enable Touch Accommodations.

You must also update apps on your iPhone, free up storage by deleting unused apps or media, and clear browser cache to fix an iPhone that’s lagging after the iOS 18.5 update.