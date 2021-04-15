The latest Apple event, ‘Spring Loaded’, is set to take place on April 20, 2021. Once again, there is an AR Easter egg hidden amongst the event details.

How to Access The Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ Event AR Easter Egg

Go to the Apple events page on iPhone or iPad.

Tap on the event logo.

The camera opens.

Move your device around – the colors swirl around and form an Apple logo.

You can also tap on the scream and tap ‘Object’ at the top and the Apple logo will appear on a white background.

Join The Mac Observer on April 20 for full coverage of the event!