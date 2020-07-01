Apple Card Users Can Defer Payments Through July

Apple is extending its COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program through July. If you have been financially impacted due to the pandemic, you can enroll in the program to defer your July payment without interest or other penalties.

Apple Card Deferment

Here’s how to enroll in the Apple Card deferment program:

Open Wallet . Tap Apple Card . Tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner. Select Message , then say you want to enroll in the program.

This program is on a month-by-month basis, so even if you’ve applied in previous months, you’ll have to enroll again for July.