Apple is enabling an Advanced Fraud Protection feature for Apple Card customers. It lets you turn on a security code that regularly changes.

Apple Card Advanced Fraud Protection

Here’s how to enable it from your iPhone:

Open the Wallet app and tap Apple Card. Tap the card number icon, then authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode. Scroll down to Advanced Fraud Protection and turn it on.

Here’s how to enable it from your iPad:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Wallet & Apple Pay. Tap Apple Card, then tap the Info tab. Tap Card Number, then scroll down to Advanced Fraud Protection and turn it on.

You’ll see a new clock icon next to your three-digit security code, this tells you that the feature is enabled. You can also turn off Advanced Fraud Protection and your rotating security code without any impact to existing Apple Card transactions or recurring monthly subscriptions