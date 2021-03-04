Apple has a new tool that lets customers transfer iCloud Photos to Google Photos. It’s currently available for people in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Transfer iCloud Photos

The process takes between 3-7 days and sends a copy of photos and videos over to Google Photos. Some formats like Smart Albums, Live Photo’s, or RAW files may not be able to transfer.

Before you start the process you’ll need the following:

You’re using iCloud Photos to store photos and videos with Apple.

Your Apple ID uses two-factor authentication.

You have a Google account to use Google Photos.

Your Google account has enough storage available to complete the transfer.

Getting Started

Sign in with your Apple ID at privacy.apple.com. Choose Transfer a copy of your data. Follow the on-screen directions.

Here are the photo and video formats that are supported: .jpg, .png, .webp, .gif, some RAW files, .mpg, .mod, .mmv, .tod, .wmv, .asf, .avi, .divx, .mov, .m4v, .3gp, .3g2, .mp4, .m2t, .m2ts, .mts, and .mkv files.

Only the most recent edit is transferred and not the original file. Photos are transferred with their albums but videos are not. Once transferred to Google the file names will start with “Copy of.”