Apple Watch Screen Replacement Guide: What to Know in 2025

Cracked your Apple Watch screen? Replacing it might be more expensive than you think, and not always covered under warranty. In most cases, Apple Watch screen repair requires a paid service through Apple or an authorized provider. Whether you have a Series 4, SE, Ultra 2, or the new Series 10, the cost and coverage can vary depending on your model and warranty status.

How to Replace Your Apple Watch Screen

If your Apple Watch screen is cracked, scratched, or no longer responding to touch, here’s how to assess your options:

Step 1: Check if You’re Covered by AppleCare+

AppleCare+ now includes unlimited accidental damage protection for a fixed service fee. As of July 2025, AppleCare+ screen replacement pricing for Apple Watch is:

Apple Watch Series 10, 9, 8, 7: $69 with AppleCare+

$69 with AppleCare+ Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $69 with AppleCare+

$69 with AppleCare+ Apple Watch Ultra / Ultra 2: $79 with AppleCare+

Go to Settings > General > About on your watch or visit checkcoverage.apple.com to see if your device is still under AppleCare+.

Step 2: Know the Out-of-Warranty Screen Replacement Costs

If you’re not covered, here are typical prices for screen-only repairs (U.S. pricing as of mid-2025):

Apple Watch Series 10, 9, 8, 7: $299–$399

$299–$399 Apple Watch SE (1st & 2nd Gen): $199

$199 Apple Watch Ultra / Ultra 2: $499

$499 Older models (Series 4–6): $199–$349

$199–$349 Series 3 and earlier: Often deemed vintage or obsolete and not supported

NOTE Apple does not replace just the glass. If your screen is damaged, the entire watch display module is replaced.

Step 3: Book a Service Appointment

You have several options:

Apple Support App: Schedule a repair through the Apple Support app on your iPhone

Schedule a repair through the Apple Support app on your iPhone Apple Store: Make a Genius Bar appointment

Make a Genius Bar appointment Authorized Service Provider: Visit an Apple-certified repair center near you

Visit an Apple-certified repair center near you Mail-in Service: Apple may offer mail-in repair for eligible models

Be sure to back up your Apple Watch (via iPhone) before handing it over.

Tips for Protecting Your Apple Watch Screen

Use a Screen Protector: Tempered glass or film protectors can absorb scratches and minor impacts

Tempered glass or film protectors can absorb scratches and minor impacts Choose the Right Model: Apple Watch Ultra and Series 10 feature sapphire crystal displays (more scratch-resistant than Ion-X glass on SE models)

Apple Watch Ultra and Series 10 feature sapphire crystal displays (more scratch-resistant than Ion-X glass on SE models) Get AppleCare+: Coverage for damage often pays off in a single repair

Coverage for damage often pays off in a single repair Remove Watch for Risky Activities: Remove your watch during sports, weightlifting, or construction work

Remove your watch during sports, weightlifting, or construction work Keep Your Watch Updated: Software updates improve touch responsiveness and may help detect screen issues early

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Apple replace Apple Watch screens for free?

Only if the damage is a manufacturer defect (not accidental) and under warranty. Accidental damage requires AppleCare+ or a paid repair. How much does Apple Watch screen replacement cost without AppleCare+?

It can range from $199 to $499, depending on the model. Apple Watch Ultra models cost the most. Does AppleCare+ cover cracked screens on Apple Watch?

Yes, as of 2025, AppleCare+ covers unlimited accidental damage incidents, each with a low fixed service fee. Is Apple Watch still water-resistant after screen replacement?

Apple uses airtight adhesives, and repairs done by Apple or certified providers maintain water resistance, but not waterproofing. Avoid swimming if you notice any seal damage. Is it worth fixing a cracked Apple Watch screen?

If you have AppleCare+, absolutely. If not, consider comparing the repair cost to trade-in or replacement pricing. Do Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 screens crack easily?

Series 10 and Ultra 2 have sapphire crystal, which is much more durable than Ion-X. But even sapphire can crack from impact. Should I use a screen protector?

Yes, especially if you wear your watch during workouts, manual labor, or travel.

Summary

Apple Watch screen damage is not covered under the standard warranty. AppleCare+ offers low-cost screen repair options. Without coverage, screen replacement can cost up to $499. Not all models are eligible for repair. Older watches may be unsupported. You can request service via Apple Support, in-store, or mail-in options.

Conclusion

AppleCare+ is the most cost-effective route for screen issues, especially on newer models like the Series 10 and Ultra 2. If you’re unsure whether to repair or replace, visit an Apple Store or start a support request through Apple’s official channels.

For the latest pricing and eligibility, check Apple’s Service & Repair page or use the Apple Support app.