Apple Watch Ultra Not Charging? Here’s How to Fix It

The Apple Watch Ultra offers the best battery life among all the other Apple Watch models. Sadly, many people are facing issues related to charging on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. For some the Apple Watch Ultra 2 not charging at all, or not charging beyond a certain percentage or even discharging when plugged into a charger. If you’re facing a similar issue, we’ve put together this guide to help resolve all issues related to charging with the Apple Watch Ultra series.

How To Fix Apple Watch Ultra 2 Charging Issue

Your Apple Watch Ultra 2 might not be charging for several reasons. However, if you’ve recently purchased it and it isn’t charging, make sure to peel off the plastic from the charging disc (attached to the charging cable) and the back panel of the Apple Watch. Because, these protection films might be preventing your Apple Watch Ultra 2 from charging.

On the other hand, if you’ve had your Apple Watch Ultra 2 for a while and it isn’t charging, it can be due to accumulation of dirt and grime on the back panel or the charging disc. Please clean the charging disc and the back panel of your Apple Watch with a dry piece of cloth and check if that resolves the issue. If it doesn’t, head to the next steps mentioned below.

1. Force Restart To Fix Apple Watch Ultra 2 Not Charging

Temporary bugs or glitches might be preventing the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from charging. To get rid of these bugs and glitches, we suggest force restarting the Apple Watch. For those unaware, all apps and services running on the Apple Watch restart alongside the device and this process helps eliminate bugs and glitches.

Time needed: 2 minutes Steps to Force Restart Apple Watch Ultra 2 Press and hold the Side button and the Digital Crown until the screen turns black and only release both buttons when you see the Apple logo appear on the screen.

2. Disable Optimized Battery Charging To Fix Apple Watch Ultra 2 Not Charging

Is your Apple Watch Ultra 2 charging slower than usual or not reaching 100%? It might be due to the Optimized Battery Charging feature. The purpose of the Optimized Battery Charging feature is to improve the battery’s lifespan by reducing the time it spends fully charged. It does so by reducing the power supply, which in turn increases the time required to fully charge the battery.

The Optimized Battery Charging feature uses an on-device machine learning algorithm that tracks your daily charging routine. Once it learns your charging patterns, the feature will automatically enable on the Apple Watch when it can predict being connected to a charger for an extended period.

Therefore, you must turn off the Optimized Battery Charging feature if your Apple Watch is charging slower than usual.

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Navigate to the Battery option. Next, tap the Battery Health option. Disable the Optimized Battery Charging toggle on the Battery Health screen. A pop-up will present two options: Turn Off Until Tomorrow and Turn Off. Select the one that best suits your needs.

3. Disable Optimized Charge Limit on Apple Watch

Does your Apple Watch Ultra stop charging once it reaches 75 or 80 percent? Many people encounter this issue and the culprit is the Optimized Charge Limit feature. This is yet another feature that aims to preserve the battery health of your Apple Watch.

It learns from your usage patterns and prevents your Apple Watch from charging fully on days when it predicts you won’t need a full charge. This will result in the battery percentage being stuck at 75 or 80 percent. To prevent this from happening in the future, disable the Optimized Charge Limit feature on your Apple Watch.

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch and head to the Battery option. Here, tap the Battery Health option. Disable the Optimized Charge Limit toggle. A pop-up will present two options: Turn Off Until Tomorrow and Turn Off. Select the one that best suits your needs.

Many people are encountering an issue where their Apple Watch battery drains even when connected to a charger. If you’re facing a similar issue, it might be a software bug in the current watchOS version on your Apple Watch. It was a widespread bug present on a build of watchOS 10.1. We suggest updating watchOS to the latest version (watchOS 10) to get rid of battery drain even when plugged into a charger.

Before you begin updating the watchOS on your Apple Watch, please ensure to meet these requirements.

Ensure your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS.

The Apple Watch should have at least 50 percent charge or should be connected to a charger.

Ensure that your iPhone and/or Apple Watch is connected to an active Wi-Fi network.

Update watchOS using the Watch app on the paired iPhone.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Head to the My Watch tab and tap the General option. Here, select the Software option. Now, on the next screen, tap the Download Update button and enter the iPhone’s or Apple Watch’s passcode. Once a progress wheel appears on your Apple Watch, it means that the update has begun and will take a while to complete.

Update watchOS directly on the Apple Watch.

Open the Settings app on the Apple Watch. Tap the General option and then select the Software Update option. Tap the Install Now option. It will only be visible if a software update is available. Follow the on-screen instructions.

5. Use a Different Charging Cable and Power Brick

A cable or power brick will not always show signs of wear and tear or damage externally. However, it might be internally damaged.

Therefore, try using a different power brick/adapter to charge your Apple Watch. Also, if you have access to a different Apple Watch charging cable, use it and check if that resolves the issue. Also, please make sure that you are using either the original charging cable and power brick or at least an MFi-certified accessory.

6. Switch to Another Power Outlet

Another factor that might go unnoticed is the power outlet. If there is an issue with the power outlet, no matter how many power bricks or charging cables you switch between, they won’t be able to charge your Apple Watch. This is why we suggest that you switch to a different power outlet and check if that resolves the Apple Watch not charging issue.

Even after trying all the steps above, if your Apple Watch Ultra 2 is still not charging, it’s time to contact Apple Support. Especially because if this is a hardware issue, none of the troubleshooting methods can help fix it.

Also, if your Apple Watch Ultra or the charging cable is under warranty or AppleCare+, you can easily get it repaired or replaced. You can also visit the nearest official Apple Store and the employees at the Genius Bar might offer a quick resolution to this problem.

We hope this article helps you fix your Apple Watch Ultra 2 not charging. If you have any doubts or are aware of other troubleshooting methods, please let us know in the comments below.