20 Best Depth Effect Wallpaper Options For iOS 16 in 2025

Darryl Dsouza

2 minute read
| How-To
Best Depth Effect Wallpapers for iPhone in 2023

Lock Screen Customization is one of my favorite features unveiled with iOS 16. It includes the ability to add widgets, change the font and color of the clock, etc. However, wallpapers with the depth effect are the fan favorite. If you were looking for depth effect wallpaper, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of the best depth effect wallpapers for iPhone.

What Is the Depth Effect on iOS 16 Lock Screen?

For the uninitiated, the depth effect is a feature that lifts the subject of the wallpaper and places it above the clock. It gives the so-called 3D effect where the subject seems to be emerging from the screen. Unfortunately, not every wallpaper supports the depth effect. 

The depth effect is only activated when there’s enough contrast between the subject and the background. Also, the image needs to be layered. This helps the software differentiate between the foreground and the background. Additionally, you will need to manually enable the Depth Effect on the Lock Screen sometimes. 

Note: The depth effect won’t work if you’ve added widgets to the Lock Screen. 

How to Enable Depth Effect on iOS 16 Lock Screen

The Depth Effect option is only available for wallpapers meeting the requirements mentioned above. At times, even when a wallpaper supports depth effect, you might need to manually adjust the wallpaper to enable the feature. If you take great pictures using depth of field on your iPhone, you might be able to use these as your wallpaper, too. 

Time needed: 2 minutes

Learn to set a Lock Screen wallpaper and enable Depth Effect in iOS 16.

  1. Open the Photos app and navigate to the image you want to set as your Lock Screen wallpaper. 

    Open the image you want to set as wallpaper

  2. Tap the Share button at the bottom left of the screen.

    Tap the Share Button

  3. Now, tap the Use as Wallpaper option from the list.

    Tap Use as wallpaper option

  4. Once you’re on the Lock Screen, tap on the ellipsis icon (three dots in a circle) at the bottom left corner of the screen. 

    Tap the ellipsis icon

  5. Select the Depth Effect option to enable it, if it isn’t already enabled. You could also unselect the Depth Effect option if you want to disable it. 

    Tap Depth Effect

  6. Now, pinch with two fingers to crop the image and adjust it with the clock as per your liking and tap the Done option at the top right corner.  

    Adjust the wallpaper and tap Done

  7. Tap Set as Wallpaper Pair to save the changes. 

    Tap Set as Wallpaper Pair

Now that you’ve learned how to set depth effect wallpapers on the iOS 16 Lock Screen, go ahead and download some of the best depth effect wallpapers for your iPhone. 

20 Best Depth Effect Wallpaper Options For iOS 16

1. White Tiger Depth Effect Wallpapers for iPhone

White Tiger depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

2. Cat Depth Effect Wallpapers for iPhone

Cat depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

3. Golden Bridge Wallpaper

Golden Bridge depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

4. Dirt Bike Wallpaper

Dirt Bike depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

5. Cat with Heterochromia Wallpaper

Cat with Heterochromia Depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

6. Disneyland Depth Effect Wallpaper for iPhone

Disneyland depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

7. Eiffel Tower Wallpaper

Eiffel Tower depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

8. Kuala Lumpur Depth Effect Wallpaper for iPhone

Kuala Lumpur depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

9. Statue of Liberty Wallpaper

Statue of Liberty depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

10. Mount Fuji Depth Effect Wallpapers for iPhone

Mount Fuji depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

11. Tesla Cyber Truck Wallpaper

Tesla Cyber Truck depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

12. Batman Wallpaper

Batman depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

13. Spiderman in Black and Gold Suit Wallpaper

Spiderman in Black and Gold
Download

14. Spiderman Jumping Depth Effect Wallpaper for iPhone

Spiderman Jumping depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

15. Leaves Depth Effect Wallpaper

Leaves wallpaper
Download

16. Rose Wallpaper

Rose depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

17. Sun Conure wallpaper

Son Conure Wallpaper
Download

18. The Batman wallpaper

The Batman Wallpaper
Download

19. Contrasting Mountains Wallpaper

Contrasting Mountains
Download

20. Snow Clad Mountain Wallpaper

Snow Clad Mountain depth effect wallpaper for iPhone
Download

Enjoy Depth Effect Wallpapers on Your iPhone

I hope you’re happy with all the above-listed depth effect wallpapers and that this article helped you learn how to enable depth effect wallpapers on your iPhone. We will keep adding depth effect wallpapers to this article and update you with the same. If you have some depth effect wallpapers that you’d like to share with everyone, please let us know in the comments below. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.