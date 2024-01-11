How to Stop Unity Ads on iPhone



If you’re an enthusiastic gamer like me, you’ve thought about how to block Unity ads quite often. They annoyingly affect the gaming experience and can be difficult to eliminate across other apps. If you play games like Pokemon GO, HearthStone, Cities Skylines, Pillars of Eternity, and Clustertruck, here’s how you can keep your gaming experience clean.

How to Block Unity Ads on iPhone

1. Prevent the Game App From Accessing the Internet

Time needed: 2 minutes

  1. Open the Control Center.

  2. Tap on Airplane mode to cut off internet access before launching the game.

    Turn on Airplane mode

Even though there’s no internet connection, placeholders for Unity ads may still appear. However, they will appear blank, which is a much better alternative to flashy ad banners. 

2. Disable Cellular Access for Specific Games

Sometimes, I need internet access to run other applications. Disabling cellular and internet access to the specific game app is a great alternative. Here’s how:

  1. Go to Settings > Mobile Service.
    mobile service option on iPhone
  2. The mobile service page will display a list of mobile apps that use internet access.mobile service apps page on iPhone
  3. Tap the green toggle button to shut off internet access for the specific game.

3. Prevent Personalized Ads on iPhone

  1. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security. For earlier iOS versions, check Privacy.
    privacy and security option on iPhone
  2. Scroll to the bottom and tap on Apple Advertising.apple advertising in iPhone settings
  3. Tap the toggle button to turn the option off.Apple advertising toggle button

4. Disable Location-Based Ads on iPhone

Follow these steps to block Unity ads from showing location-based adverts.

  1. Open Settings > Privacy & Security. For older versions, check Privacy.privacy and security option on iPhone
  2. Tap Location Services
    location services option on iPhone settings

However, I wouldn’t recommend you turn off location services as you may have important apps that need the feature (for example, Fintech apps and Maps). 

  1. Rather, scroll through the list of apps and tap on the game.
  2. Tap on Never to cut off location access.
    Location based option never on iPhone

5. Use an Ad Blocker

Because Unity Ads can be very persistent, you should use an ad blocker for extra protection. AdGuard uses DNS to eliminate ads and third-party software that track online behavior. Here’s how you can use AdGuard to block Unity ads:

  1. Visit this web address: https://adguard-dns.com/en/public-dns.html connect to public adguard DNS for iPhone
  2. Tap Method#2 > iOS.
    adguard download option for iPhone
  3. Next, tap Download Configuration Profile to start download.adguard download configuration profile
  4. After downloading, go to Settings > Profile Downloaded.adguard DNS profile download for iPhone
  5. Tap Install to start the mobile app download. This will help block all pop-up, banner, and video ads from Unity.
    AdGuard install button on iPhone settings

➡️ Get AdGuard here

Additional Steps To Disable Unity Pop-up Ads

Sometimes, Unity ads bleed into your browsers and affect the browsing experience. Here’s how to block Unity ads (forced pop-ups and banner ads) from showing up in your browser.

1. Safari

  1. Tap on Settings > Safari.
    safari option on iPhone
  2. Next, go to the General Section and toggle on Block Pop-ups.safari block popup ads button

2. Google Chrome

  1. Open Chrome and tap the three-dotted buttons at the bottom left. chrome options on iPhone
  2. Tap on Settings.
    chrome settings option iPhone
  3. Go to Content Settings.
    chrome content settings option on iPhone
  4. Tap on the Block Pop-ups.
    chrome block popup option
  5. Turn on the feature to prevent ads on your browser.block popup toggle btton on iPhone chrome

If Unity ads keep affecting your gaming session, try using a combination of the steps mentioned above. Suffering from other types of ads? Check out our comprehensive guide on how to keep your iPhone ad free.

