How To Fix the Bluetooth Audio Issues on iPhone 16e

It’s only been two weeks since the iPhone 16e hit the shelves, yet some early adopters are already facing Bluetooth audio issues. They’re especially prominent when using wireless headphones. Multiple complaints across forums like Apple Community, Reddit, and X indicate that intermittent Bluetooth audio cutouts are a common issue on the iPhone 16e. Until Apple comes up with a permanent fix via a software update, here are some effective fixes you can try.

5 Ways to Fix iPhone 16e Bluetooth Issues

1. Reset Network Settings

One of the best ways to fix Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other network-related issues on an iPhone is to reset your network settings. Although finding the exact reason for Bluetooth audio stuttering issues on iPhone 16e might be tricky, this method fixes the most common problems. We recommend trying this hack in the first place.

Time needed: 3 minutes The process will erase internet and network-related information like paired Bluetooth devices, saved Wi-Fi networks, and more. But it won’t delete photos, contacts, or other downloaded data, so there’s no need to back up your iPhone. Go to Settings > General. Scroll down and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone. On the next screen, tap Reset. From the list of options, choose Reset Network Settings. When asked, enter your iPhone’s Passcode. Finally, tap Reset Network Settings to confirm your decision.

2. Using Multiple Bluetooth devices?

If Bluetooth audio issues only arise when your iPhone 16e is connected to multiple Bluetooth accessories simultaneously like headphones, fitness tracker, and a speaker, try disconnecting the accessories you don’t need.

Sometimes, connecting to multiple devices can cause problems like prioritization problems, interference, and bandwidth limitations, which result in audio drops or connectivity issues.

Try connecting only to your AirPods or any other wireless headphones you own and see if this fixes the problem.

3. Toggle Bluetooth On and Off

The simplest way to rule out iPhone Bluetooth audio drop problems is to turn Bluetooth on and off. I often use this method, and it tends to help more often than not. So, you can also try this little but useful hack to resolve this issue.

Open Settings > Bluetooth Turn off the toggle. Please wait for a few seconds and turn it back on.

Now, go ahead and connect your Bluetooth accessory to see if the issue is gone.

4. Restart your iPhone

If turning Bluetooth off/on didn’t help, try rebooting your iPhone. It will fix any minor software bugs and glitches, giving a fresh start to the system. It also helps improve the overall functioning of your device.

To do this, press and hold the power (or side) button and either of the volume keys until the power-off slider appears. Now, drag the slider to the right, wait for 30 seconds, and then press & hold the Power button to turn on the device.

If you haven’t updated your AirPods or Bluetooth accessory in a while, the issue might be due to outdated software.

While your AirPods are updated automatically, sometimes the earbuds might skip the update if you haven’t connected them to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac for a long time.

To update your AirPods or AiPods Pro manually, place the buds inside the case, connect it to a charger, open the lid, and place them near your iPhone.

For other Bluetooth devices, open the companion app on your iPhone and check if a software update is available.

Also, go to Settings > General > Software Update and make sure your iPhone is running the latest software version.