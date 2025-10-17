How to Book a Vision Pro Demo at an Apple Store

If you’ve been curious about Apple’s Vision Pro but haven’t had the chance to experience it, now’s your shot. Apple is finally letting customers book demo appointments instead of relying on first-come, first-serve walk-ins. You’ll get a dedicated 30-minute session with an Apple Specialist to try spatial computing for yourself, and yes, it’s worth the hype.

Here’s how to reserve your demo slot so you don’t get turned away at the store.

What to Expect During a Vision Pro Demo

The session lasts about half an hour and is one-on-one with an Apple Specialist. They’ll fit and calibrate the Vision Pro to your face and vision needs before walking you through the basics of visionOS, the operating system that blends digital content into your surroundings.

You’ll get to experience apps, 3D environments, and the Vision Pro’s gesture-based controls firsthand. It’s not a sales pitch; it’s a guided tour of what the headset can actually do.

A couple of quick notes before you book:

Apple recommends wearing contacts instead of glasses if possible—it makes the setup faster. You must be 13 years or older to participate. If you have a medical condition like epilepsy or a risk of falls, check with your doctor before booking.

How to Book a Vision Pro Demo Online

Go to Apple’s Retail website. Click Book a demo near the top of the page. Choose your store, date, and time slot. Confirm your appointment and you’re all set.

Slots can fill up fast (especially in major cities) so try booking early in the week for better availability.

How to Book a Demo in the Apple Store App

If you prefer using your phone:

Open the Apple Store app. Tap the Shop tab at the bottom, then your profile icon in the top right. Select Reservations. Tap Find a Store, then choose your preferred location. Scroll down and tap Reserve a shopping session. When prompted, choose Apple Vision Pro demo. Pick your date and time, then confirm.

That’s it; you’ll get an email confirmation once your slot is secured.

Walk-Ins Are Still Possible (But Risky)

Some Apple Stores may still offer walk-in demos, but availability isn’t guaranteed. If the store’s demo units are fully booked for the day, you’ll likely be turned away. Booking ahead is the best way to make sure you actually get to try the Vision Pro without waiting in line.

Trying the Vision Pro in person is the only real way to understand what Apple means by “spatial computing.” Booking a demo gives you a focused half-hour to explore, ask questions, and see whether this new category of device fits your lifestyle, or your budget.

If you’ve been on the fence, go ahead and grab a slot. Just remember: after 30 minutes inside the Vision Pro, you might start imagining your world with a few more floating windows.