Call Forwarding Not Working on iOS 18? Here’s How to Fix it

Call forwarding is a pretty handy feature that lets you automatically redirect incoming calls to another phone number. It can be particularly useful if you want to receive calls on your secondary device when your iPhone is unreachable or when you’re traveling. However, if call forwarding is not working on your iPhone after the iOS 18 update, this troubleshooting guide will show you how to get it working again.

Why is Call Forwarding Not Working on My iPhone?

There are several reasons why call forwarding might not be working on your iPhone. These include software glitches, problems due to poor cellular reception, conflicts with features like Live Voicemail, incorrect settings, and carrier-specific limitations. It’s also possible that you’ve run into bugs in iOS 18.

7 Ways to Fix Call Forwarding Not Working on iOS 18

1. Force Restart Your iPhone to Fix Glitches

Time needed: 2 minutes Most issues on iPhone can be fixed by simply force restarting it. This process clears out temporary software glitches and fixes network issues that could prevent call forwarding from working for you. Press and release the volume up button. Press and release the volume down button. Press and hold the side/power button. Let go of the button when you see the Apple logo.

2. Turn Off Wi-Fi and Enable Cellular

Call forwarding requires a stable connection to your carrier’s network, which might be disrupted if your iPhone prioritizes Wi-Fi over cellular. To ensure everything works correctly, go to Settings > Wi-Fi and turn it off. Then, go to Cellular, turn on Cellular Data, and check if you have a strong cellular reception.

3. Turn Off Live Voicemail on Your iPhone

If you use Live Voicemail on your iPhone, follow these steps to turn it off. Live Voicemail is known to interfere with call forwarding by diverting incoming calls to your iPhone’s internal voicemail system.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down to the bottom and tap on Apps.



Then, go to Phone and tap on Live Voicemail.



Finally, turn off the toggle located next to Live Voicemail.

4. Re-enable Call Forwarding From Settings

There’s a possibility that you’re facing issues using call forwarding on your iPhone simply because it isn’t set up correctly. To ensure this isn’t the case, you may re-enable call forwarding by following these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down to the bottom and tap on Apps.



Then, navigate to Phone and tap Call Forwarding.



Enable the toggle for Call Forwarding and tap Forward To. Now, enter a phone number to forward your calls and tap Back.





5. Try Using the Call Forwarding Short Code

Some carriers don’t allow users to configure call forwarding from the Settings app. In such cases, you can turn on call forwarding by dialing a carrier-specific shortcode. Here’s how you can do this on your iPhone:

Open the Phone app and navigate to Keypad. Now, dial *72 <Forwarding Number> and place a call.



Listen for two beeps to confirm that call forwarding is active. If you want to turn off call forwarding, dial *73 and place a call.

NOTE These steps should work with major carriers in the United States. If these steps don’t work or you reside elsewhere, you may contact your carrier and request them to activate call forwarding for you.

Sometimes, problems can crop up due to errors or unpatched bugs in iOS 18. In such cases, you should check if Apple has rolled out a new iOS update with the necessary bug fixes and install it on your iPhone.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to General.





Tap Software Update and wait for your iPhone to check for updates. If a new iOS update is available, tap on Update Now (or Install Now).



Enter your iPhone’s Passcode and Agree to the terms and conditions.





7. Reset the Network Settings on iPhone

Misconfigured network settings can also lead to issues like call forwarding not working on iPhones. In most cases, you should be able to solve this issue by resetting the network settings on your iPhone.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to General. Scroll down to the end and tap on Transfer or Reset iPhone.



On the resulting page, tap Reset and select Reset Network Settings.



Now, type your lock screen password and tap Reset Network Settings.





If you’ve tried all the solutions but still can’t get call forwarding to work on your iPhone, you may want to contact your carrier and Apple support for further assistance.