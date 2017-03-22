You Can Get Auto Insurance Quotes From Facebook Messenger

Shopping around for auto insurance quotes is never fun, and it’s rarely easy. Sure, there are web pages you can visit to get quotes, but they’re sometimes difficult to understand and use. This is especially true if you’re on a mobile device, which most of us are. One tech startup is looking to change how you get insurance quotes with the introduction of a Facebook Messenger bot. Let’s look at how it works.

Link up With the Insurify Chatbot

To get started, all you have to do is start a new Facebook Messenger conversation with Insurify. You’ll begin with an introduction to Insurify, and a Get Started button that you tap on to kick off your path to cheaper auto insurance. Note that when you tap that button, Insurify will be able to see all of your public information.

Provide the Chatbot With Essential Information

The Insurify chatbot will ask you a series of questions. For most of them, you can just tap on a button providing the correct answer. For example, you’ll tell Insurify how many cars you want to insure, your marital status, and the information about the car or cars you want to insure.

When it comes time to tell Insurify about your vehicle, you can either enter the year, make, and model or send the chatbot a picture of your license plate. You can also just type in your license plate number, and Insurify will do the rest.

Digging Deeper Before You Get Your Quotes

Insurify will also ask where you’ll be garaging your vehicle, as well as your date of birth. The process also asks if you’re employed and currently have automotive insurance. The one piece of information Insurify doesn’t currently ask for is your driving record or driver license information. The developers behind Insurify say that question is coming soon, but for now, know that your quotes might not be accurate if you have a spotty driving record.

Getting Your Auto Insurance Quotes

Once all of the information is collected, the service will recommend how much insurance you should purchase, based on your marital status, whether or not you own your car or your home, and the value of your vehicle. You can choose this recommendation or customize how much insurance you want to buy.

Once you decide, you’ll be provided with several quotes you can choose from. Note that at any point, you can also choose to talk to a human. You know, if you get tired of talking to a chatbot.

An Easy, If Not Completely Accurate, Way to Get Insurance Quotes

Insurify is definitely a cool chatbot on Facebook Messenger, and it’s easy to use. If you are a leadfoot driver or have accidents on your record, though, the quotes you see might not be very accurate right now. This is bound to change, though, as the developers add more to the chatbot. For now, I’d say it’s worth a try just to get an idea of possible savings, especially if you have a clean driving record.