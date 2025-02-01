Can You Play Sega Dreamcast ROMs on iPhone? Not Really, Here’s Why

Released in 1999, the Sega Dreamcast holds a special place in gaming history. Even after more than a decade, many fans still enjoy playing classic Dreamcast ROMs using emulators. Naturally, you might be wondering if you can play Sega Dreamcast ROMs on your iPhone. While it’s possible, the reality is more complicated than it seems. Here’s a closer look at the current state of Dreamcast emulation on iPhones.

Can You Play Sega Dreamcast ROMs on iPhone?

Many emulators like Provenance (Available on the App Store) and Flycast (Requires sideloading) support Dreamcast emulation on iOS. However, they don’t work as intended and crash whenever you attempt to run Dreamcast ROMs, even after adding the relevant BIOS files. This is because Dreamcast emulation on iOS relies on Just-In-Time (JIT) compilation which is currently restricted by Apple over security concerns.

For the non-developer folks out there, Just-In-Time (JIT) is a method to compile code for certain apps on-demand, as and when required. Dreamcast emulators use JIT compilation to translate game instructions into a language your iPhone can understand. However, with the exception of Safari and some European web browsers, Apple blocks JIT compilation for third-party apps and emulators on and off the App Store.

While there used to be a workaround to enable and use JIT compilation on earlier versions of iOS using AltStore and debugging tools in Xcode, this has since been patched by Apple with the advent of iOS 17. This means there’s currently no way to emulate and play Sega Dreamcast ROMs on an iPhone or iPad.

Will iOS Support Dreamcast Emulation in the Future?

The lack of JIT support for third-party apps on iOS 17 and later is one of the biggest obstacles when it comes to Dreamcast emulation on iOS. While we can never predict when it may happen, there’s some hope on the horizon. Apple may eventually loosen its restrictions to block JIT compilation, given it has already opened up its ecosystem to sideloading in the EU and allowed emulators on the App Store.

If you’re an iPhone user who really wants to play Dreamcast ROMs, you’ll need to look elsewhere. You can try emulators like Readream on your Mac or Windows PC or use Flycast on your Android device.