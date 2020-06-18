How to Cancel Your Apple Music Subscription

You can cancel an Apple Music Subscription on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad. The service costs $9.99 per month for a standard subscription, but there are family and student options.

Cancel Apple Music Subscription Music on Mac

To cancel your Apple Music subscription on your Mac first open up the App Store. Tap your image at the bottom of the App Store, or sign in with your Apple ID if you’re not signed in already. Then click View Information, which is in the top right-hand corner. The menu below appears. Scroll down and tap the Manage option next to Subscriptions.

A menu containing all the subscriptions associated with your Apple ID then appears. Tap Apple Music (scroll down the list of subscriptions to find it, if necessary). This opens a menu with the cancellation option.

Tap that to cancel that and you will make no further payments for the service.

On an iPhone/iPad

On the iPhone and iPad, you can easily cancel your Apple Music subscription in the app itself. (The screenshots are from an iPad, but the steps are the same). Go to the For You tab, then tap your profile picture/avatar in the top right-hand corner to bring up your account. This brings up a menu with the Manage Subscription option.

Tap that and you get a menu that gives you the option to cancel.

Another way iPhone or iPad is via the App Store. Open it and again tap your picture to access your account – it’s in the top right-hand corner. Tap the Subscription option, and you will get a list of all the sevices and apps you’ve signed-up to.

Scroll down and tap Apple Music then tap Cancel Subscription.

Access to the service ends on the date the next payment is due.

[Updated June 18 2020 to include in-app cancellation process and video.]