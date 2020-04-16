iOS: How to Find and Cancel iPhone App Subscriptions

So you bought an in-app subscription, whether it was to unlock app functionality or to support a developer. But now you want to cancel iPhone app subscriptions. Where do you go?

You Have Multiple Options

The iOS App Store has an area where you can manage certain aspects of your account, such as:

View/change payment information

View/change your country/region

View your history of apps you gift to others

See your app ratings and reviews

See your purchase history

Cancel iPhone app subscriptions

There are three ways to cancel your subscriptions. One is in the App Store, one is in settings, and one happens when you delete an app. These methods also work the same way on the iPad.

The App Store Method

Open the App Store . Tap on your profile picture in the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap on your name and email . Authenticate with Touch ID, Face ID, or your password. Scroll down the page until you see Subscriptions .

The Settings Method

Open Settings . Tap on your name at the top. Tap on Subscriptions . Find the app that you want to cancel, tap on it, and tap Cancel Subscription .

System Prompt

The third and final way to cancel iPhone subscriptions happens when you delete an app with which you have a subscription. In recent versions of iOS, when you delete an app, you’ll see an alert reminding you of your subscription. You can then find and cancel it with the methods above.

And that’s how you cancel iPhone app subscriptions.

This article has been updated with new information.