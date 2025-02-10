Cannot Connect to Apple Server? Here’s How To Fix It

If you can’t connect to an Apple ID server, you won’t be able to access iCloud backups, download apps, or even locate your devices with Find My. This is a major headache if you rely on these services daily. It’s easy to assume Apple’s servers are down, but the issue might be on your end. Here’s what you need to know.

Why Can’t I connect to Apple Server?

Poor or unstable internet connection, outdated software, incorrect date and time settings, problems with Apple servers, incorrect Apple ID credentials, and conflicting software are some of the most common reasons for Apple server connectivity issues.

10 Ways to Fix Error Connecting to Apple ID Server

1. Check your Internet Connection

Time needed: 4 minutes If your device isn’t connected to the internet, it can’t reach Apple servers. To verify, head to Safari and try opening any website you usually visit. If the website doesn’t load, it means you’re not connected to the internet. Follow the below steps to fix Wi-Fi issues: Toggle Wi-Fi off and on. Forget and reconnect to the Wi-Fi network. Reboot the Wi-Fi router.

2. Visit Apple’s System Status Page

If the internet is working fine but your device still can’t connect to Apple ID servers, you must check the status of Apple servers. Sometimes, the issues might be on Apple’s side, not your device.

Open the Apple System Status Page to see recent outages, upcoming maintenance, and updates by Apple. Look for “Apple Account.“ If you see a Green blob, the Apple ID servers are working fine.

If it is flagged as Yellow, there’s an issue with the service.

If the Apple servers are down, you can only wait for them to fix the issue.

3. Restart your Device

If you’re stuck with an Apple ID verification error after multiple attempts, we recommend reducing the load on your device. The easiest way to do this is to restart your device. This will reset some temporary settings and wipe off software glitches, giving the system a fresh start.

4. Check the Website You’re Trying to Open

If you get the error when trying to access a particular website, it may be blocked in your region. For instance, TikTok is banned in the US, India, and some other countries. In such regions, you can’t subscribe to any TikTok services from your device.

Before assuming there’s an issue with your device, we recommend checking the website or app you’re trying to access.

A mismatch between your device’s date & time and Apple servers’ date & time may trigger Apple Account server errors. If you set the date and time manually, try switching to automatic settings to see if that resolves the issue.

Go to Settings > General > Date & Time and Here, turn on the Set Automatically toggle.





If you’re running an older iOS version, a system update might help you reconnect to Apple ID servers.

Open Settings > General > Software Update. Download and install any pending updates.



7. Turn Off VPN

VPNs, firewalls, antimalware, and third-party security software can block network ports and prevent communication with Apple ID servers. To verify if this is giving you trouble, turn off the VPN or security software and then try signing in again with your Apple Account.

8. Log Out and Back In to Your Apple Account

If the servers are working fine and restarting/updating the device didn’t help, you can sign out and back into your Apple Account to fix the issue.

Go to Settings > [Your Name] and tap Sign Out from the bottom.

Enter your Apple ID password and tap Turn Off. If you don’t know your Apple ID password, check out how to sign out of Apple ID without a password.

Tap Sign Out to confirm your decision. Once you’ve done that, sign in again with your Apple ID credentials.

9. Change Apple ID Password

If you see the “There was an error connecting to the Apple ID server” message, there might be some problem with the authentication. In such a case, changing the Apple ID password may help. For step-by-step instructions, visit our guide on how to change your Apple ID password.

10. Reset Network Settings

The last resort to rule out any network data interference is resetting your iPhone’s network settings. This process will delete all Wi-Fi networks & passwords, saved Bluetooth devices, VPN information, and other network-related data.

Open Settings > General. Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone and choose Reset. Tap Reset Network Settings and follow the on-screen instructions.



In case you’re dealing with the “This Apple ID is not Active” error message, here are some tried & tested ways to fix it.