Can’t Add a Card to Apple Wallet? Here’s How To Fix That

Using cards instead of cash is becoming more common, and the Apple Wallet app is a key player in making financial transactions easy and safe on our phones. But sometimes, you might not be able to add a card to your Apple Wallet because it keeps asking for verification, even after you’ve already verified it. We’ll look into why this happens and how to fix it.

How Do I Verify My Card on Apple Wallet?

In order to verify your card on Apple Wallet, make sure you’re in a region that supports Apple Pay and that your bank also supports Apple Pay. If the problem persists, it might be worth signing out and back into your Apple ID. Remember, you will need a passcode to use the Wallet app.

In the Wallet application, tap on the Add button to initiate the process. Choose Debit or Credit Card to add a fresh card, or select Previous Cards to reintroduce a card used in the past.

Click Continue to proceed then follow the on-screen instructions for the addition of a new card. Check your details with your bank or card provider, then add any additional information that may be needed.

However, if Add to Apple Wallet is not working as it should, follow the steps below in order to find the reason behind it and fix the issue.

What To Do If You Can’t Add a Card to Apple Wallet

Before diving into more time-consuming solutions, make sure to check the following:

1. Sign Out of Your Apple ID

Time needed: 1 minute There is a simple, frequently effective solution that you can adopt in order to end the verification loop – signing out of your Apple ID and then signing back in: You can do this by going to Settings then tapping on your name and selecting Sign out. Next, click Sign in and enter your credentials. Afterward, add your card to Apple Wallet and check whether the verification process succeeds.

This procedure is quite straightforward. It’s essentially a method of refreshing your system’s association with Apple’s services, acting as a reset for any minor glitches or inconsistencies that might have momentarily caused a disruption in service.

2. Contact the Card Issuer

If Apple Wallet won’t verify your card and or if you encounter error messages such as “Could Not Add Card”, “Invalid Card”, or “Card Device Limit” while trying to add your card to Apple Wallet, it’s advisable to reach out to your bank or card issuer.

Remember, Apple doesn’t approve or decline cards for use with Apple Pay. If your card was declined during the verification process, your bank or card issuer should be your first port of call. They hold the keys to understanding why you’re encountering such issues and can provide guidance or solutions tailored to your specific situation.

How Long Does It Take To Verify a Card on Apple Wallet?

The verification process for a card on Apple Wallet varies depending on several factors. Sometimes, it can be immediate, but in other cases, it may take a few minutes or even a few hours. Be patient during this process and if problems persist, reach out to Apple Support for further assistance.