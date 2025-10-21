Can’t Move Apps in iOS 26 Home Screen? Try These 5 Fixes

Having difficulties to reorganize your home screen after updating your iPhone? If you can’t move your apps after moving to iOS 26, check below for possible causes and solutions. While some solutions apply to older versions (iOS 18 and above), we focus on the changes in iOS 26 and, where relevant, iPadOS 26.

Solutions to Regain Icon Movement

1. Try Using Two Hands To Move the Icon

On your iPhone’s home screen, press and hold any app icon until they start jiggling. While in “jiggle mode“, try dragging one icon to a new position or folder.

If it snaps back, make sure you hold the icon steady for a second before moving. One user on Apple’s support forums mentioned holding the icon with one hand, then swiping to a different home screen with the other, helps with the issue.

2. Disable Restrictions or Screen-Flow Features

If you still cannot move the icon, check your configurations. In some cases, movement is blocked because of restrictions or settings. Do the following:

Time needed: 5 minutes Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > iTunes & App Store Purchases. Make sure Installing Apps and Deleting Apps are both marked as Allow. These features don’t directly block changes to the home screen layout. However, if you’re trying to move icons around by installing or uninstalling apps, this may be what’s impeding you. On iPadOS 26, multi-window or external display support may interfere with icon placement as well.

3. Force-Restart the Device

Issues with icon movement and freezing are already among the documented bugs in iOS 26. In some cases, simply force-restarting the phone fixes the issue.

To do that, press and quickly release Volume Up, then Volume Down, then press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears. After the restart, try moving an app again.

4. Adjust Accessibility and Motion Settings (Especially for iPad)

Particularly for iPadOS 26, the issue may be tied to animations/refresh rate. Try the following:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Motion. Enable Limit Frame Rate (forcing 60 Hz) if available, or turn off Reduce Motion. Attempt to rearrange icons again.

5. Reset Home Screen Layout as Last Resort

If none of the above succeed, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Home Screen Layout.

This resets your icon placement to factory default, but should restore the ability to move apps. Have in mind that you’ll lose folder customizations and positioning.

Tips To Prevent Issues When Moving App in iOS 26

Always back up via Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup before major resets.

before major resets. If you updated recently to iOS 26 and the issue started immediately, consider waiting for the next minor update—some reports suggest bugs are still being squashed.

On iPad especially, using external accessories (keyboard, mouse) may trigger layout weirdness, so test movement without peripherals.

Remember that you can’t move apps between App Library folders. If that’s your issue, there’s unfortunately no solution, as this is the expected behavior.

iOS 26 App Icon Issues: FAQ

Why won’t my apps move on my iPhone after updating? This often happens because a bug in iOS 26 interrupts icon drag behavior, or because restrictions prevent movement. How can I make apps move freely on iPhone? Enable “jiggle mode” by holding an icon, ensure no Screen Time restrictions, and force restart your device if necessary. How do I move an app icon on iPhone that seems stuck? Press and hold until icons jiggle, then drag slowly to the destination; if it snaps back, follow the solutions described above. When changing app placement, can I move apps into folders? Yes. Once icons are responsive, you can drag them into existing folders or create new ones by dragging an icon onto another.

Summary

Trigger icon “jiggle mode” and try moving apps. Ensure no Screen Time or privacy restrictions block rearrangement. Force restart the device to clear transient iOS 26 bugs. On iPad, adjust Motion settings to limit frame rate or reduce motion. If all else fails, reset your Home Screen layout.

When you discover you can’t move apps in iOS 26, the root cause is often either a simple setting blockage or a software bug introduced in this major update. Check restrictions, restart the device, and, if using iPadOS 26, try tweaking Motion settings. This way, you should regain full control of your icon layout. If the problem persists, checking for OS updates and resetting the layout remain your strongest fallback options.