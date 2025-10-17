Can’t Send or Receive Calls After iOS 26? Here’s What to Do

Need to know what to do if you find that your Phone app is not working on iPhone? We've got you covered.

Following the iOS 26 update, many iPhone users are unable to send or receive calls. The issue affects various models and has sparked concern across Apple forums and beta communities. Whether it’s dropped calls or missing cellular data, this guide offers practical solutions and community-sourced fixes to help restore your iPhone’s calling functionality quickly and reliably.

Check Cellular Signal and Coverage

Before adjusting settings, confirm that your iPhone has adequate signal strength. Poor reception can mimic software-related issues.

Look for signal bars in the top-right corner. Move to an area with better coverage. Toggle Airplane Mode off and on to reset the connection.

Restart Your iPhone

A simple restart can resolve temporary glitches introduced during the update.

Press and hold the side button and volume button. Slide to power off. Wait 30 seconds, then power back on.

Carrier settings may require updating after a major iOS release.

Go to Settings > General > About. If prompted, tap Update. Restart your device after the update.

Reset Network Settings

This step clears outdated configurations without deleting personal data.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.





Tap Reset > Reset Network Settings.



Reconnect to Wi-Fi and reinsert the SIM if needed.

Disable Call Blocking and Silence Unknown Callers

Some users found that call screening features were unintentionally activated.

Go to Settings > Apps > Phone.

Turn off Silence Unknown Callers.



Check Blocked Contacts and remove any necessary numbers.

FAQ

Why did my iPhone stop making calls after iOS 26? This is likely due to a software glitch, outdated carrier settings, or misconfigured network preferences introduced during the update. Will Apple release a fix? Apple typically addresses widespread issues in subsequent patches. Keep your device updated and monitor support channels. Is this affecting all iPhone models? Reports span across various models, suggesting it’s a system-level issue rather than device-specific.

Restore Call Functionality on iOS 26

If you’re experiencing no calls or mobile data after installing iOS 26, the steps above should help you regain control of your phone’s core features. While frustrating, this issue is solvable with a combination of manual fixes and community insights. Stay updated and connected—your iPhone should be back to normal soon.