Can’t Turn Off Do Not Disturb on iPhone? Here’s How to Fix It (2025)

If your iPhone won’t exit Do Not Disturb mode, no matter how many times you toggle it off, it might be because of hidden automations or Focus settings. Fortunately, it’s easy to fix once you know where to look. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to troubleshoot and permanently disable unwanted Do Not Disturb triggers using your iPhone’s settings.

How to Fix Do Not Disturb That Won’t Turn Off

1. Check if Do Not Disturb is Manually Active

Open Control Center (swipe down from top right on Face ID models). Look for the Focus (moon) icon.



Image credit: Apple If “Do Not Disturb” is highlighted, tap it to disable.

If this doesn’t work, proceed to check automations and Focus settings.

2. Delete Any Automatic Schedule

Go to Settings > Focus > Do Not Disturb. Scroll to Set a Schedule or Set Up Automation. Tap “Turn On Automatically.” If a time, location, or app-based automation is listed, tap into it. Tap Delete Automation to remove it.

3. Disable Smart Activation

Still under Settings > Focus > Do Not Disturb. Scroll to Smart Activation. If enabled, toggle it off.

Smart Activation uses on-device intelligence to turn on DND based on your patterns (e.g., at work, bedtime). This can lead to DND turning on unexpectedly.

4. Turn Off Focus Sharing Across Devices

Open Settings > Focus. Toggle off “Share Across Devices.”

If you use the same Apple ID (Apple Account) on multiple Apple devices (Mac, iPad, Apple Watch), Focus status syncs across them. Turning off this feature prevents your Mac from reactivating DND on your iPhone.

If DND still won’t turn off:

Restart your iPhone. Then go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Make sure your iOS is up to date.

Apple has fixed several Focus-related bugs in recent updates.

Tips for Managing Do Not Disturb and Focus

Label Custom Focus Modes Clearly : Avoid confusion by renaming Focus modes you create for work, fitness, or driving.

: Avoid confusion by renaming Focus modes you create for work, fitness, or driving. Use Control Center for Quick Toggles : Tap and hold the Focus icon for easy switching.

: Tap and hold the Focus icon for easy switching. Review App & People Exceptions : Inside Focus settings, check who can bypass DND.

: Inside Focus settings, check who can bypass DND. Avoid App-based Automation : Some meditation or wellness apps may request to turn on Focus. Review those settings.

: Some meditation or wellness apps may request to turn on Focus. Review those settings. Turn Off Sleep Focus if Not Used: Sleep mode often activates DND; disable it in Health > Sleep.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is my iPhone stuck on Do Not Disturb?

Usually, an automation or Focus setting is turning it back on. Check Settings > Focus > Do Not Disturb > Turn On Automatically. How do I permanently disable Do Not Disturb?

Delete all schedules and automations from the Focus settings. Also disable Smart Activation and Focus sharing. How do you override Do Not Disturb on iPhone?

Go to Control Center and tap the Focus icon. You can also allow certain contacts or apps to bypass it under Settings > Focus > Do Not Disturb. Is this an iOS 17 or iOS 18 issue?

Both versions support automation-based Focus modes. iOS 18 has improved transparency, but can still activate DND from Siri-suggested patterns. Can Do Not Disturb activate by itself?

Yes. If Smart Activation is enabled or if an automation is set, DND can turn on without warning.

Summary

Check Control Center to toggle off DND. Go to Settings > Focus > Do Not Disturb. Delete automations under “Turn On Automatically.” Disable Smart Activation and Focus sharing. Restart your iPhone and update to the latest iOS.

Conclusion

If your iPhone is stuck in Do Not Disturb mode and you can’t turn it off, the culprit is usually a hidden Focus automation or Smart Activation setting. Thankfully, Apple gives you full control to customize, delete, or override these triggers.