Want to Change Your iCloud Email? What You Need to Know

If you need to change your iCloud email, then look no further. Those that are wanting to change the email address associated with their Apple ID, all it takes is a couple of steps. There are some things some users should know about changing their email, which I will go over as well. While the steps are really easy, there are some things you will need to do once you make the change.

There’s a couple of reasons a user may want to change the email address associated with their iCloud account. For example, maybe you got a new email address, and [email protected] just doesn’t have the appeal it once did. Whatever your reason, I’m going to go over the steps, while also explaining a couple of other nuts and bolts as well.

What You Need to Know

Before you go changing your Apple ID email address, there’s a couple of things that you should keep in mind:

If you recently created an @icloud.com address, and are looking to change your Apple ID to this address, you will not be able to do so if it has been created in the last 30 days. You will likely need to wait about 30 days if you very recently created an @icloud.com email account.

If you get a message stating the email address you are trying to use is currently unavailable or already in use, make sure that you or one of your family members are not already using it.

Some regions and countries allow users to use their phone number as an Apple ID. If you are already using an email, you cannot switch to a phone number. Additionally, if you are using an official Apple email, such as @icloud.com, @me.com or @mac.com, you cannot switch back to a third-party address.

How to Change Your Apple ID Email Address

Time needed: 2 minutes. To change your Apple ID to a different email, follow these steps. Navigate to appleid.apple.com and then sign in with your current Apple ID and password. If you’re using two-factor authentication, you may need to give your device permission to continue. You will then see a Sign-In and Security page. Choose Apple ID. Enter the email address that you want to use, and then choose Change Apple ID. If you’re using a third-party email, check it for a verification code. You will then need to enter the code. You will then need to sign back in to iCloud or Messages. Use your updated Apple ID.

Once you have your Apple ID switched to a new email, you’re also going need to update your devices. If you’re using an iPhone and/or an iPad, it’s rather straight forward.

On an iPhone of iPad, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > [Your Name] on your iPhone/iPad. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click Sign Out. You will need to enter your Apple ID password. Select Turn Off. Go back to Settings and click the profile button at the top. Enter your new Apple ID email address along with your password. Choose Next. You will receive a prompt on a trusted device. Select Allow to get a 6-digit code. Enter the code on your iPhone or iPad verification screen prompt. You will then need to enter the password as well.

If you need to change your Apple ID from a Mac, then proceed with the following:

Go to System Preferences and Select Apple ID. Your name will be above it. If using a newer version of macOS, scroll down from the ID menu and select Sign Out. You will need to enter your password, and you may receive a prompt to turn off Find My Mac. Go back to System Preferences > Apple ID and select Sign In. Enter your Apple ID and password. You may receive a prompt to enter a verification code on a trusted Apple device to complete this process.

Can I Change My iCloud Email?

If you’re looking to change the literal name of your iCloud email (IE going from [email protected] to [email protected]) you can’t. You will need to create a new email altogether, or, you can also create aliases.

Will Changing My iCloud Email Lose My Stuff?

No. If you change the email address associated with your Apple ID, you will not lose anything. This includes anything associated with your iCloud account, including photos, contacts and other data. However, you will likely need to log back into iCloud. Keep this in mind if you change your Apple ID email.

Can I Change My iCloud Email on My iPhone?

No. If you are looking to change your Apple ID email address from your phone, you unfortunately will not be able to. Users are only able to change their ID email through the Apple account page. However, following the steps above, you can change Apple ID accounts.

Making the Switch

Following these steps, changing the email tied to your Apple ID is a breeze. However, just remember that if you change your Apple ID or iCloud ID to an official Apple email, you’re likely going to be stuck with it. You’re also going to need to remember to log back in to your Apple ID on your Apple devices. Not doing this may create an annoying situation.

Luckily, Apple makes changing your iCloud email address relatively easy, so long as you have a device that can access their official website. Also, remember that changing your address doesn’t delete any important information, contrary to popular belief. Of course, if you did decide to upgrade to an iCloud email, you may want to know how t set it up in Microsoft Outlook for Mac. Fortunately, we have you covered on that front as well.